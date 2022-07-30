How to Get Your Enrollment Fee WAIVED for Free at YVC College

katsfm.com
Need Money? Opportunities Through Yakima Valley to Apply For Now!
So you're looking for a job! You've come to the right place, from Yakima across the valley and into the Tri-Cities, below are freshly listed positions in a number of fields. Sometimes it can be tough to know where to start, hopefully, this helps!. If You Know of More Positions...
Looking at the 10 Oldest Restaurants in the Awesome Yakima Valley
Restaurants will come and go but not these 10 popular places in the Yakima Valley. They've been around for a really long time! They are the 10 oldest restaurants in the awesome Yakima Valley and we hope they are here to stick around for many more years to come. We...
Don’t Miss out on Night Golf in the Yakima Valley
Golf is one of the oldest sports in the world, founded in Scotland and traveled the world to become a loved sport. Usually, you have to wait until the sun is out and the day is nice enough for you to play, but is that a thing of the past?
Time to Fill Up Yakima? Cheapest Gas is a Short Drive Away
It's still expensive but the price of gas in Yakima is down 16.1 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $4.74 per gallon, according to GasBuddy's survey of 91 stations in Yakima. Drivers in Yakima are paying 53.8 cents per gallon less than a month ago but prices are currently $1.03 per gallon higher than a year ago.
Yakima’s Cadaver Dog Gets Special Cooling System
His name is Justice and he's a cadaver dog at the Yakima County Coroners Office. Coroner Jim Curtice works closely with Justice in the hope of finding human remains. They work together in the cool of winter and the heat of the summer. Curtice says Justice was recently blessed by K9 Foundation Yakima Valley after the foundation purchased a climate control system for the Yakima County Coroners Office official vehicle.
10 Yakima Nightclubs: Which Ones Are at the Top of the Heap?
Covid restrictions in Yakima have been lifted for quite some time and swarms of Yakima residents have been itching to get outside the house and enjoy the nightlife again. There are 10 nightclubs in Yakima that have been seeing a recent spurt in club goers. We will take a look at ten (yes, 10) nightclubs that people are flocking to in Yakima in no particular order. Which ones are at the top of the heap for you?
10 Things Going on This Weekend in Yakima. Part Two
If you are waiting until later in the day to show yourself there are a few more options for your weekend in the Yakima area. 5. Summer Night Market at Single Hill Brewing Company. I already am cooling off! Single Hill Brewing Company in the heart of Downtown Yakima's second...
How Are You Feeling Yakima? Free COVID-19 Tests Available
COVID-19 cases continue a slow growth in Yakima but the area isn't seeing big spikes in hospitalizations and deaths. The numbers are updated every Friday. Yakima County Health District officials say as of July 22, the county reported a case rate of 572 per 100,000 and a hospitalization rate of 5.8 per 100,000. One month ago Yakima County reported a case rate of 230 per 100,000 and a hospitalization rate of 0.4 per 100,000. Obviously the numbers are on the rise and that's why health officials are urging those in high risk categories to protect themselves.
The Top Five best Places for Waffles in Washington
Waffles come in all shapes, sizes, flavors, and mixes, but the real question is who has the best ones? We toured the great state to find the best places for waffles and we think we've made a pretty solid list. We'll look around both eastern and western Washington for this...
The 5 Best Places to see Tigers Up Close and Personal
It's doubtful for you to spot a tiger in the wild of the Yakima Valley, well anywhere in Washington really. However, if you want an up close and personal experience with a tiger, there are plenty of places in Washington where you can do that. No, we're not talking about...
Moxee Hop Festival Thursday – Saturday. Find Your Hoppy Place?
The weekend that many of us in the Yakima Valley look forward to every summer is almost here!. The Moxee Hop Festival celebrates one of the valley's most important crops and beverages!. Moxee Hop Festival is this Weekend, August 4th - 6th. The Moxee Hop Festival is always the first...
Peek Inside Stunning Million Dollar Log Cabin in Naches WA
Washington state contains some of the most breathtaking natural beauty in the country and a lot of it can be found in Yakima County. The further out you get from the Yakima city limits, the more nature becomes stunning. Once you get to Naches, Washington, you begin to have your breath taken away by the jaw-dropping scenes of nature. There is a stunning two-story log cabin for sale that is tucked away in Naches that is worth a peek inside.
Repair Work on 64th Avenue in Yakima Thursday
Yakima city officials are busy with a lot of summer work this season and the work is impacting traffic in the city. The work continues Thursday when a section of 64th Avenue will be reduced to one lane each direction July 28th, for a stormwater manhole repair project. The work...
Fatal Hit and Run Case in Yakima Still Under Investigation
No arrests and no decisions yet in the fatal hit and run case of 66-year-old Wendy Baker. Baker was killed June 12 while riding a bike along Summitview Avenue. Yakima County Prosecutor Joe Brusic tells KIT News "we are actively awaiting results from a search warrant." There's no word on how long that may take but Brusic says once that happens he'll meet with the investigative team from the Yakima County Sheriff's Office so he can make a final charging decision in the case.
Firefighters Battling Vantage Highway Fire in Kittitas County
Firefighters are battling flames of the Vantage Highway Fire as the blaze continues to grow in Kittitas County. On Monday the State fire assistance was mobilized under the Washington State Fire Services Resource Mobilization Plan in support of local firefighters who are working to contain the fire under a red flag warning that lasts until 9:00 pm Tuesday night.
The Top 3 Stores For Baby Showers in Yakima
Whether you're having your first or third child, you have to have a baby shower, it's a chance for friends and families to get together and celebrate the gift of life and your new family member. It's a great way to get anything and everything you might need when having a baby on the way.
Yakima Police Looking for a Suspect After Thursday Homicide
Yakima Police are investigating a homicide reported Thursday night in the 1300 block of West King Street. Officers were called to the area because of a report of shots fired. When they arrived they found a 33-year-old man from Yakima wounded in a parking lot. Police identified the man as 33-year-old Daniel Bridges. Paramedics tried to help him but police say Bridges died at the scene. Yakima Police Capt. Jay Seely says "at this point it appears Mr. Bridges was the targeted victim of the attack."
Body Cameras Will Soon Be Recording in Yakima County
Body cameras are common for police officers and sheriff's deputies all around the country but not yet in use in Yakima County. But that changes in August when Yakima County Sheriff's Deputies will begin wearing the body cams as they are commonly called in the industry. Deputies are already training with the new cameras that give supervisors and prosecutors valuable evidence in criminal cases.
A 20 Year Grateful Broadcaster, Dave Says So Long & Thanks
Well, here it is. My final post as a member of the Townsquaremedia team. 20 years - gone by in a blink of an eye. I'm the TV News has-been who stumbled into the radio station at KIT and spent the next 20 years encouraging the Yakima valley to think, to put logic and fact before emotion, to laugh, to share, to cultivate common sense, to give to the important causes and for you to be able to talk to a couple of guys who pretty much see the world as you do and who say what you would say if you were fortunate enough to have had the job.
5 Things to Keep on Hand during the Yakima Heatwave
The heatwave is here in the Yakima valley, everyone is doing their best to stay out of the heat and keep cool. However, some don't have the luxury of AC or a cool spot, so we found some tips and tricks to help you stay cool. If you or someone...
