ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yakima, WA

How to Get Your Enrollment Fee WAIVED for Free at YVC College

By Reesha On The Radio
94.5 KATS
94.5 KATS
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
katsfm.com

Comments / 0

Related
94.5 KATS

Time to Fill Up Yakima? Cheapest Gas is a Short Drive Away

It's still expensive but the price of gas in Yakima is down 16.1 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $4.74 per gallon, according to GasBuddy's survey of 91 stations in Yakima. Drivers in Yakima are paying 53.8 cents per gallon less than a month ago but prices are currently $1.03 per gallon higher than a year ago.
YAKIMA, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Ellensburg, WA
Local
Washington Education
State
Washington State
City
Yakima, WA
Yakima, WA
Education
94.5 KATS

Yakima’s Cadaver Dog Gets Special Cooling System

His name is Justice and he's a cadaver dog at the Yakima County Coroners Office. Coroner Jim Curtice works closely with Justice in the hope of finding human remains. They work together in the cool of winter and the heat of the summer. Curtice says Justice was recently blessed by K9 Foundation Yakima Valley after the foundation purchased a climate control system for the Yakima County Coroners Office official vehicle.
YAKIMA COUNTY, WA
94.5 KATS

10 Yakima Nightclubs: Which Ones Are at the Top of the Heap?

Covid restrictions in Yakima have been lifted for quite some time and swarms of Yakima residents have been itching to get outside the house and enjoy the nightlife again. There are 10 nightclubs in Yakima that have been seeing a recent spurt in club goers. We will take a look at ten (yes, 10) nightclubs that people are flocking to in Yakima in no particular order. Which ones are at the top of the heap for you?
YAKIMA, WA
94.5 KATS

10 Things Going on This Weekend in Yakima. Part Two

If you are waiting until later in the day to show yourself there are a few more options for your weekend in the Yakima area. 5. Summer Night Market at Single Hill Brewing Company. I already am cooling off! Single Hill Brewing Company in the heart of Downtown Yakima's second...
YAKIMA, WA
94.5 KATS

How Are You Feeling Yakima? Free COVID-19 Tests Available

COVID-19 cases continue a slow growth in Yakima but the area isn't seeing big spikes in hospitalizations and deaths. The numbers are updated every Friday. Yakima County Health District officials say as of July 22, the county reported a case rate of 572 per 100,000 and a hospitalization rate of 5.8 per 100,000. One month ago Yakima County reported a case rate of 230 per 100,000 and a hospitalization rate of 0.4 per 100,000. Obviously the numbers are on the rise and that's why health officials are urging those in high risk categories to protect themselves.
YAKIMA COUNTY, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Yakima Valley College#Heritage University#Nob Hill#Yvc College#Fall Semester#Healthcare#Social Sciences#Spanish#The Grape Wine Industry
94.5 KATS

The Top Five best Places for Waffles in Washington

Waffles come in all shapes, sizes, flavors, and mixes, but the real question is who has the best ones? We toured the great state to find the best places for waffles and we think we've made a pretty solid list. We'll look around both eastern and western Washington for this...
SEATTLE, WA
94.5 KATS

The 5 Best Places to see Tigers Up Close and Personal

It's doubtful for you to spot a tiger in the wild of the Yakima Valley, well anywhere in Washington really. However, if you want an up close and personal experience with a tiger, there are plenty of places in Washington where you can do that. No, we're not talking about...
YAKIMA, WA
94.5 KATS

Peek Inside Stunning Million Dollar Log Cabin in Naches WA

Washington state contains some of the most breathtaking natural beauty in the country and a lot of it can be found in Yakima County. The further out you get from the Yakima city limits, the more nature becomes stunning. Once you get to Naches, Washington, you begin to have your breath taken away by the jaw-dropping scenes of nature. There is a stunning two-story log cabin for sale that is tucked away in Naches that is worth a peek inside.
NACHES, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
94.5 KATS

Repair Work on 64th Avenue in Yakima Thursday

Yakima city officials are busy with a lot of summer work this season and the work is impacting traffic in the city. The work continues Thursday when a section of 64th Avenue will be reduced to one lane each direction July 28th, for a stormwater manhole repair project. The work...
YAKIMA, WA
94.5 KATS

Fatal Hit and Run Case in Yakima Still Under Investigation

No arrests and no decisions yet in the fatal hit and run case of 66-year-old Wendy Baker. Baker was killed June 12 while riding a bike along Summitview Avenue. Yakima County Prosecutor Joe Brusic tells KIT News "we are actively awaiting results from a search warrant." There's no word on how long that may take but Brusic says once that happens he'll meet with the investigative team from the Yakima County Sheriff's Office so he can make a final charging decision in the case.
YAKIMA COUNTY, WA
94.5 KATS

Firefighters Battling Vantage Highway Fire in Kittitas County

Firefighters are battling flames of the Vantage Highway Fire as the blaze continues to grow in Kittitas County. On Monday the State fire assistance was mobilized under the Washington State Fire Services Resource Mobilization Plan in support of local firefighters who are working to contain the fire under a red flag warning that lasts until 9:00 pm Tuesday night.
KITTITAS COUNTY, WA
94.5 KATS

The Top 3 Stores For Baby Showers in Yakima

Whether you're having your first or third child, you have to have a baby shower, it's a chance for friends and families to get together and celebrate the gift of life and your new family member. It's a great way to get anything and everything you might need when having a baby on the way.
YAKIMA, WA
94.5 KATS

Yakima Police Looking for a Suspect After Thursday Homicide

Yakima Police are investigating a homicide reported Thursday night in the 1300 block of West King Street. Officers were called to the area because of a report of shots fired. When they arrived they found a 33-year-old man from Yakima wounded in a parking lot. Police identified the man as 33-year-old Daniel Bridges. Paramedics tried to help him but police say Bridges died at the scene. Yakima Police Capt. Jay Seely says "at this point it appears Mr. Bridges was the targeted victim of the attack."
YAKIMA, WA
94.5 KATS

Body Cameras Will Soon Be Recording in Yakima County

Body cameras are common for police officers and sheriff's deputies all around the country but not yet in use in Yakima County. But that changes in August when Yakima County Sheriff's Deputies will begin wearing the body cams as they are commonly called in the industry. Deputies are already training with the new cameras that give supervisors and prosecutors valuable evidence in criminal cases.
YAKIMA COUNTY, WA
94.5 KATS

A 20 Year Grateful Broadcaster, Dave Says So Long & Thanks

Well, here it is. My final post as a member of the Townsquaremedia team. 20 years - gone by in a blink of an eye. I'm the TV News has-been who stumbled into the radio station at KIT and spent the next 20 years encouraging the Yakima valley to think, to put logic and fact before emotion, to laugh, to share, to cultivate common sense, to give to the important causes and for you to be able to talk to a couple of guys who pretty much see the world as you do and who say what you would say if you were fortunate enough to have had the job.
YAKIMA, WA
94.5 KATS

94.5 KATS

Yakima, WA
5K+
Followers
13K+
Post
943K+
Views
ABOUT

94.5 KATS plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Yakima, Washington. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy