How to Get Your Enrollment Fee WAIVED for Free at YVC College

Well, here it is. My final post as a member of the Townsquaremedia team. 20 years - gone by in a blink of an eye. I'm the TV News has-been who stumbled into the radio station at KIT and spent the next 20 years encouraging the Yakima valley to think, to put logic and fact before emotion, to laugh, to share, to cultivate common sense, to give to the important causes and for you to be able to talk to a couple of guys who pretty much see the world as you do and who say what you would say if you were fortunate enough to have had the job.

YAKIMA, WA ・ 5 DAYS AGO