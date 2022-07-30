How to Get Your Enrollment Fee WAIVED for Free at YVC College

929thebull.com
Looking at the 10 Oldest Restaurants in the Awesome Yakima Valley
Restaurants will come and go but not these 10 popular places in the Yakima Valley. They've been around for a really long time! They are the 10 oldest restaurants in the awesome Yakima Valley and we hope they are here to stick around for many more years to come. We...
Speak Up and Help Today Yakima! Take the Needs Assessment Survey!
Are you interested in being a part of the planning process for which programs will be brought to the Yakima Valley? If you have ideas and opinions on what would make our area safer and more educated, take the Yakima Valley Memorial Community Health Needs Assessment Survey today!. Make a...
Hot Cheeto Shortage in WA Leads to Discovery of 3 Yakima Hidden Gems
You might run into a road block if you are trying to buy any Hot Cheetos right now because there is a Hot Cheeto shortage in Washington and other parts of the country. Why are they in a shortage? Because of alleged "supply chain disruptions"; we are sure is going to be the standard answer. Supply Chain disruptions my buns! We've been dealing with supposed disruptions for the past 3 years. I don't buy it, pun not intended. This social media search for spicy food dishes with Hot Cheetos in them led to a group discovery of 3 Yakima hidden gems, yes, there are three places in town that you can go to get your savory peppery fix!
6 Ridiculous Candles People Think Would Evoke ‘The City of Yakima’ Smell
We asked some of our listeners for their input on what the city of Yakima would smell like if it was a candle and they didn't hold back from what they really feel. Listed below are six 6 smells of Yakima as candles, capturing the answers from what our listeners gave us. Some of the answers were hilarious and some were disheartening and sad, but a common thread was woven in the comments: If the city of Yakima was a candle, I bet The Rock would say that it AT MINIMUM smell like hops around here.
3 Places in Yakima to get Rid of your Unwanted Clothes
We all keep clothes lying around as if we wear them every day, but the truth is they just take up space. We may be a good while away from spring cleaning, but it never hurts to dump some of your old clothes. You might be thinking, "I don't just...
5 Places to Celebrate Family Fun Month in Yakima!
It's the month to celebrate family fun, we wanna help you do that and celebrate with your loved ones anywhere and everywhere in the Yakima Valley. We went and found all the go-to spots in Yakima where you can have a night out with the kiddos and get some quality time in.
Don’t Miss out on Night Golf in the Yakima Valley
Golf is one of the oldest sports in the world, founded in Scotland and traveled the world to become a loved sport. Usually, you have to wait until the sun is out and the day is nice enough for you to play, but is that a thing of the past?
Time to Fill Up Yakima? Cheapest Gas is a Short Drive Away
It's still expensive but the price of gas in Yakima is down 16.1 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $4.74 per gallon, according to GasBuddy's survey of 91 stations in Yakima. Drivers in Yakima are paying 53.8 cents per gallon less than a month ago but prices are currently $1.03 per gallon higher than a year ago.
4 Places in Yakima to Celebrate your Girlfriend
It's international girlfriend day, which means it's time to celebrate that special someone. Granted, even after today, this is an amazing list to celebrate that special someone in your life any day of the year. Whether it's an anniversary birthday or just a special day in general you can pamper...
Yakima Drivers See Detour on 64th Avenue
Welcome to a new month as city crews continue road and signal work this summer. City crews are busy with work on a popular section of 64th Avenue forcing the closure of the road Monday and Tuesday, August 1st and 2nd, for a street/stormwater project. You've probably seen the signs...
Yakima’s Cadaver Dog Gets Special Cooling System
His name is Justice and he's a cadaver dog at the Yakima County Coroners Office. Coroner Jim Curtice works closely with Justice in the hope of finding human remains. They work together in the cool of winter and the heat of the summer. Curtice says Justice was recently blessed by K9 Foundation Yakima Valley after the foundation purchased a climate control system for the Yakima County Coroners Office official vehicle.
10 Yakima Nightclubs: Which Ones Are at the Top of the Heap?
Covid restrictions in Yakima have been lifted for quite some time and swarms of Yakima residents have been itching to get outside the house and enjoy the nightlife again. There are 10 nightclubs in Yakima that have been seeing a recent spurt in club goers. We will take a look at ten (yes, 10) nightclubs that people are flocking to in Yakima in no particular order. Which ones are at the top of the heap for you?
10 Things Going on This Weekend in Yakima. Part Two
If you are waiting until later in the day to show yourself there are a few more options for your weekend in the Yakima area. 5. Summer Night Market at Single Hill Brewing Company. I already am cooling off! Single Hill Brewing Company in the heart of Downtown Yakima's second...
Free and Fun Kids Club is Back on Wednesdays at Valley Mall!
Attention! Attention! There are still three weeks left before school is in session, which means we have three more kids clubs to enjoy before summer comes to a close at Valley Mall in Union Gap!. Free, Fun for Everyone!. What is Kids Club?. During the summer months Kids Club is...
The Top Five best Places for Waffles in Washington
Waffles come in all shapes, sizes, flavors, and mixes, but the real question is who has the best ones? We toured the great state to find the best places for waffles and we think we've made a pretty solid list. We'll look around both eastern and western Washington for this...
Moxee Hop Festival Thursday – Saturday. Find Your Hoppy Place?
The weekend that many of us in the Yakima Valley look forward to every summer is almost here!. The Moxee Hop Festival celebrates one of the valley's most important crops and beverages!. Moxee Hop Festival is this Weekend, August 4th - 6th. The Moxee Hop Festival is always the first...
Sunday Farmers Market Adjusts Hours to Deal with Yakima Heat
It's incredibly hot in Yakima but officials at the Downtown Yakima Farmers’ Market say they're determined to keep the market open this Sunday, July 31. As a way to help customers and vendors deal with the heat market officials say they'll close an hour earlier than normal. “For the safety of our vendors, volunteers, and staff, we have chosen to close the market at 12 p.m. The "predicted temperatures can lead to heat stroke and for some vendors, a loss of their products and produce” says Yvette Lippert, DYFM Manager. “We don’t want to close the market entirely as it’s already been a difficult year for farmers and produce is just reaching full swing. Plus, we service many people who rely on the market to get their groceries/produce for the week using their WIC/Senior FMNP checks and EBT cards.”
Peek Inside Stunning Million Dollar Log Cabin in Naches WA
Washington state contains some of the most breathtaking natural beauty in the country and a lot of it can be found in Yakima County. The further out you get from the Yakima city limits, the more nature becomes stunning. Once you get to Naches, Washington, you begin to have your breath taken away by the jaw-dropping scenes of nature. There is a stunning two-story log cabin for sale that is tucked away in Naches that is worth a peek inside.
Repair Work on 64th Avenue in Yakima Thursday
Yakima city officials are busy with a lot of summer work this season and the work is impacting traffic in the city. The work continues Thursday when a section of 64th Avenue will be reduced to one lane each direction July 28th, for a stormwater manhole repair project. The work...
5 Famous Alumni That Went to Davis High School in Yakima Washington
5 Famous Alumni That Went to Davis High in Yakima Washington. A. C. Davis High School in Yakima, Washington, home of the Pirates, has been getting a ton of attention across the country recently, and for great reason! Davis High School, as its affectionately called by the locals these days, has some notable alumni that have been making national news. We have some Yakima celebrities in the sports world plus a Grammy and Soul Train Award nominee among the notable alumni at Davis High! https://www.ysd7.org/davis.
