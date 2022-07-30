ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yakima, WA

How to Get Your Enrollment Fee WAIVED for Free at YVC College

By Reesha On The Radio
107.3 KFFM
107.3 KFFM
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
kffm.com

Comments / 0

Related
kpq.com

Wenatchee Mayor To Meet With Colville Tribe Over Skookum Sign

Wenatchee Mayor Frank Kuntz has confirmed he'll meet with members of the Colville Tribe about the future of the Skookum Sign. “So, I’ll be going up on August the 18th, and I’ll be meeting with representatives of the tribe to discuss the Skookum sign,” Kuntz said. Kuntz...
WENATCHEE, WA
107.3 KFFM

6 Ridiculous Candles People Think Would Evoke ‘The City of Yakima’ Smell

We asked some of our listeners for their input on what the city of Yakima would smell like if it was a candle and they didn't hold back from what they really feel. Listed below are six 6 smells of Yakima as candles, capturing the answers from what our listeners gave us. Some of the answers were hilarious and some were disheartening and sad, but a common thread was woven in the comments: If the city of Yakima was a candle, I bet The Rock would say that it AT MINIMUM smell like hops around here.
YAKIMA, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Ellensburg, WA
Local
Washington Education
State
Washington State
City
Yakima, WA
Yakima, WA
Education
moderncampground.com

BLM to Acquire Land in Yakima Canyon

The Bureau of Land Management (BLM) plans to buy 812 acres in the Yakima River Canyon (Washington) between Ellensburg and Yakima to provide recreational access to the area. As per a press release, the bureau plans to tap funds from the Land and Water Conservation Fund to buy the Yakima Canyon Ranch from Western Rivers Conservancy. The purchase will give permanent access to the private Big Horn boating access site and 3.5 miles of the Yakima River that flows through the ranch.
ELLENSBURG, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Large cherry processing plant near Selah approved by county

A large cherry processing facility northeast of Selah which drew objections from dozens of area residents, a local business and several agencies was approved this past week by a Yakima County hearing examiner. Following a June 30 public hearing and nearly a year of reports, studies and written comments, hearing...
SELAH, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Man drowns in 'Rock and Roll' rapids of Wenatchee River

WENATCHEE RIVER, Wash. — A 60-year-old man from Walla Walla died on July 30 after drowning in the Wenatchee River, according to Chelan County Sheriff Brian Burnett. He had been floating the river with a group of family and friends, nearing an area of rapids called “Rock and Roll,” near Dryden.
WALLA WALLA, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Yakima Valley College#Heritage University#Nob Hill#Yvc College#Fall Semester#Healthcare#Social Sciences#Spanish#The Grape Wine Industry
News Talk KIT

Time to Fill Up Yakima? Cheapest Gas is a Short Drive Away

It's still expensive but the price of gas in Yakima is down 16.1 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $4.74 per gallon, according to GasBuddy's survey of 91 stations in Yakima. Drivers in Yakima are paying 53.8 cents per gallon less than a month ago but prices are currently $1.03 per gallon higher than a year ago.
YAKIMA, WA
Big Country News

Wind-Driven Fire Threatens Central Washington Town

The first notice of the wildfire, located near milepost 18 on Vantage Highway was put out shortly before 1 p.m. Monday, resulting in the closure of Vantage Highway from No. 81 Road in Ellensburg to Recreation Drive in Vantage. Approximately one hour later, Vantage was placed on a level two “get set” evacuation advisement by Kittitas County Emergency Management.
VANTAGE, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
107.3 KFFM

Best Restaurants to Visit That Are Highly Recommended by Yakima Locals

We know that visitors come to Yakima all the time and wonder where are the best places to eat in town. Some people visit Yakima and wonder where all the locals like to eat. We have some very picky foodies who have told us which restaurants they recommend for every visitor to Yakima should try. You have to experience at least one of these restaurants before you leave our town.
YAKIMA, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Yakima man wanted in shooting of 19-year-old Toppenish man in Sunnyside

A 28-year-old Yakima man is wanted in connection with a Sunnyside shooting that left one wounded Monday night. Sunnyside police say Julian Miguel Juarez is wanted on suspicion of first-degree assault. Police called to the 1300 block of South Sixth St. for shots fired around 8:30 p.m. found a 19-year-old...
SUNNYSIDE, WA
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

Vantage Highway closed, Level 2 evacuations issued for wildfire

UPDATE at 5:30 p.m. on Aug. 1: The Vantage Highway Fire will keep firefighters and law enforcement at the scene overnight as they work to prevent the spread of flames across natural land in Kittitas County. According to an update from the Kittitas County Sheriff’s Office, the town of Vantage remains at a Level 2 evacuation notice for the foreseeable...
107.3 KFFM

Yakima Drivers See Detour on 64th Avenue

Welcome to a new month as city crews continue road and signal work this summer. City crews are busy with work on a popular section of 64th Avenue forcing the closure of the road Monday and Tuesday, August 1st and 2nd, for a street/stormwater project. You've probably seen the signs...
YAKIMA, WA
107.3 KFFM

10 Things Going on This Weekend in Yakima. Part Two

If you are waiting until later in the day to show yourself there are a few more options for your weekend in the Yakima area. 5. Summer Night Market at Single Hill Brewing Company. I already am cooling off! Single Hill Brewing Company in the heart of Downtown Yakima's second...
YAKIMA, WA
107.3 KFFM

107.3 KFFM

Yakima, WA
4K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

107.3 KFFM plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Yakima, Washington. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy