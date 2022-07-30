How to Get Your Enrollment Fee WAIVED for Free at YVC College

kffm.com
Need Money? Opportunities Through Yakima Valley to Apply For Now!
So you're looking for a job! You've come to the right place, from Yakima across the valley and into the Tri-Cities, below are freshly listed positions in a number of fields. Sometimes it can be tough to know where to start, hopefully, this helps!. If You Know of More Positions...
Looking at the 10 Oldest Restaurants in the Awesome Yakima Valley
Restaurants will come and go but not these 10 popular places in the Yakima Valley. They've been around for a really long time! They are the 10 oldest restaurants in the awesome Yakima Valley and we hope they are here to stick around for many more years to come. We...
kpq.com
Wenatchee Mayor To Meet With Colville Tribe Over Skookum Sign
Wenatchee Mayor Frank Kuntz has confirmed he'll meet with members of the Colville Tribe about the future of the Skookum Sign. “So, I’ll be going up on August the 18th, and I’ll be meeting with representatives of the tribe to discuss the Skookum sign,” Kuntz said. Kuntz...
6 Ridiculous Candles People Think Would Evoke ‘The City of Yakima’ Smell
We asked some of our listeners for their input on what the city of Yakima would smell like if it was a candle and they didn't hold back from what they really feel. Listed below are six 6 smells of Yakima as candles, capturing the answers from what our listeners gave us. Some of the answers were hilarious and some were disheartening and sad, but a common thread was woven in the comments: If the city of Yakima was a candle, I bet The Rock would say that it AT MINIMUM smell like hops around here.
moderncampground.com
BLM to Acquire Land in Yakima Canyon
The Bureau of Land Management (BLM) plans to buy 812 acres in the Yakima River Canyon (Washington) between Ellensburg and Yakima to provide recreational access to the area. As per a press release, the bureau plans to tap funds from the Land and Water Conservation Fund to buy the Yakima Canyon Ranch from Western Rivers Conservancy. The purchase will give permanent access to the private Big Horn boating access site and 3.5 miles of the Yakima River that flows through the ranch.
Yakima Herald Republic
Large cherry processing plant near Selah approved by county
A large cherry processing facility northeast of Selah which drew objections from dozens of area residents, a local business and several agencies was approved this past week by a Yakima County hearing examiner. Following a June 30 public hearing and nearly a year of reports, studies and written comments, hearing...
3 Places in Yakima to get Rid of your Unwanted Clothes
We all keep clothes lying around as if we wear them every day, but the truth is they just take up space. We may be a good while away from spring cleaning, but it never hurts to dump some of your old clothes. You might be thinking, "I don't just...
nbcrightnow.com
Man drowns in 'Rock and Roll' rapids of Wenatchee River
WENATCHEE RIVER, Wash. — A 60-year-old man from Walla Walla died on July 30 after drowning in the Wenatchee River, according to Chelan County Sheriff Brian Burnett. He had been floating the river with a group of family and friends, nearing an area of rapids called “Rock and Roll,” near Dryden.
1st West Nile virus of 2022 in WA found in Tri-Cities. What it means for you
2 Tri-Citians were hospitalized last year with West Nile virus, plus animals were sickened.
Time to Fill Up Yakima? Cheapest Gas is a Short Drive Away
It's still expensive but the price of gas in Yakima is down 16.1 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $4.74 per gallon, according to GasBuddy's survey of 91 stations in Yakima. Drivers in Yakima are paying 53.8 cents per gallon less than a month ago but prices are currently $1.03 per gallon higher than a year ago.
Wind-Driven Fire Threatens Central Washington Town
The first notice of the wildfire, located near milepost 18 on Vantage Highway was put out shortly before 1 p.m. Monday, resulting in the closure of Vantage Highway from No. 81 Road in Ellensburg to Recreation Drive in Vantage. Approximately one hour later, Vantage was placed on a level two “get set” evacuation advisement by Kittitas County Emergency Management.
Invasive bug found in Tri-Cities. Why rose gardeners to local farmers should be worried
Costly quarantines are possible if the species becomes established.
Cougar euthanized near Selah—YCSO suspects it killed dozens of animals
SELAH, Wash. — After months of searching, wildlife leaders and law enforcement in the Wenas area of Yakima County located and later euthanized a cougar they believe was responsible for killing dozens of animals in the region over recent months. According to a post from the Yakima County Sheriff’s...
Best Restaurants to Visit That Are Highly Recommended by Yakima Locals
We know that visitors come to Yakima all the time and wonder where are the best places to eat in town. Some people visit Yakima and wonder where all the locals like to eat. We have some very picky foodies who have told us which restaurants they recommend for every visitor to Yakima should try. You have to experience at least one of these restaurants before you leave our town.
Yakima Herald Republic
Yakima man wanted in shooting of 19-year-old Toppenish man in Sunnyside
A 28-year-old Yakima man is wanted in connection with a Sunnyside shooting that left one wounded Monday night. Sunnyside police say Julian Miguel Juarez is wanted on suspicion of first-degree assault. Police called to the 1300 block of South Sixth St. for shots fired around 8:30 p.m. found a 19-year-old...
Vantage Highway closed, Level 2 evacuations issued for wildfire
UPDATE at 5:30 p.m. on Aug. 1: The Vantage Highway Fire will keep firefighters and law enforcement at the scene overnight as they work to prevent the spread of flames across natural land in Kittitas County. According to an update from the Kittitas County Sheriff’s Office, the town of Vantage remains at a Level 2 evacuation notice for the foreseeable...
kpq.com
Greater Wenatchee Irrigation District No Longer Serving Private East Wenatchee Homes
The Greater Wenatchee Irrigation District (GWID) is scaling back their services for private East Wenatchee homes next year after assessing their budget. Greater Wenatchee Irrigation District Manager Craig Gyselinck said they currently have 900 water users that are part of their Local Improvement Districts (LID). LIDs were set up by...
Yakima Drivers See Detour on 64th Avenue
Welcome to a new month as city crews continue road and signal work this summer. City crews are busy with work on a popular section of 64th Avenue forcing the closure of the road Monday and Tuesday, August 1st and 2nd, for a street/stormwater project. You've probably seen the signs...
10 Things Going on This Weekend in Yakima. Part Two
If you are waiting until later in the day to show yourself there are a few more options for your weekend in the Yakima area. 5. Summer Night Market at Single Hill Brewing Company. I already am cooling off! Single Hill Brewing Company in the heart of Downtown Yakima's second...
kpq.com
Hiker Airlifted After Suffering Heat Exhaustion in Leavenworth
A Bellingham woman was airlifted to a hospital in Yakima after hiking with her friends on the Snow Lake Trail in Leavenworth on the night of July 30. Around 8 p.m., the 37-year-old woman suffered a knee injury while showing signs of a heat stroke. Her two friends went to...
