How to Get Your Enrollment Fee WAIVED for Free at YVC College

Need Money? Opportunities Through Yakima Valley to Apply For Now!
So you're looking for a job! You've come to the right place, from Yakima across the valley and into the Tri-Cities, below are freshly listed positions in a number of fields. Sometimes it can be tough to know where to start, hopefully, this helps!. If You Know of More Positions...
Speak Up and Help Today Yakima! Take the Needs Assessment Survey!
Are you interested in being a part of the planning process for which programs will be brought to the Yakima Valley? If you have ideas and opinions on what would make our area safer and more educated, take the Yakima Valley Memorial Community Health Needs Assessment Survey today!. Make a...
Looking at the 10 Oldest Restaurants in the Awesome Yakima Valley
Restaurants will come and go but not these 10 popular places in the Yakima Valley. They've been around for a really long time! They are the 10 oldest restaurants in the awesome Yakima Valley and we hope they are here to stick around for many more years to come. We...
Hot Cheeto Shortage in WA Leads to Discovery of 3 Yakima Hidden Gems
You might run into a road block if you are trying to buy any Hot Cheetos right now because there is a Hot Cheeto shortage in Washington and other parts of the country. Why are they in a shortage? Because of alleged "supply chain disruptions"; we are sure is going to be the standard answer. Supply Chain disruptions my buns! We've been dealing with supposed disruptions for the past 3 years. I don't buy it, pun not intended. This social media search for spicy food dishes with Hot Cheetos in them led to a group discovery of 3 Yakima hidden gems, yes, there are three places in town that you can go to get your savory peppery fix!
moderncampground.com
BLM to Acquire Land in Yakima Canyon
The Bureau of Land Management (BLM) plans to buy 812 acres in the Yakima River Canyon (Washington) between Ellensburg and Yakima to provide recreational access to the area. As per a press release, the bureau plans to tap funds from the Land and Water Conservation Fund to buy the Yakima Canyon Ranch from Western Rivers Conservancy. The purchase will give permanent access to the private Big Horn boating access site and 3.5 miles of the Yakima River that flows through the ranch.
5 Places to Celebrate Family Fun Month in Yakima!
It's the month to celebrate family fun, we wanna help you do that and celebrate with your loved ones anywhere and everywhere in the Yakima Valley. We went and found all the go-to spots in Yakima where you can have a night out with the kiddos and get some quality time in.
3 Places in Yakima to get Rid of your Unwanted Clothes
We all keep clothes lying around as if we wear them every day, but the truth is they just take up space. We may be a good while away from spring cleaning, but it never hurts to dump some of your old clothes. You might be thinking, "I don't just...
Don’t Miss out on Night Golf in the Yakima Valley
Golf is one of the oldest sports in the world, founded in Scotland and traveled the world to become a loved sport. Usually, you have to wait until the sun is out and the day is nice enough for you to play, but is that a thing of the past?
nbcrightnow.com
Man drowns in 'Rock and Roll' rapids of Wenatchee River
WENATCHEE RIVER, Wash. — A 60-year-old man from Walla Walla died on July 30 after drowning in the Wenatchee River, according to Chelan County Sheriff Brian Burnett. He had been floating the river with a group of family and friends, nearing an area of rapids called “Rock and Roll,” near Dryden.
Time to Fill Up Yakima? Cheapest Gas is a Short Drive Away
It's still expensive but the price of gas in Yakima is down 16.1 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $4.74 per gallon, according to GasBuddy's survey of 91 stations in Yakima. Drivers in Yakima are paying 53.8 cents per gallon less than a month ago but prices are currently $1.03 per gallon higher than a year ago.
1st West Nile virus of 2022 in WA found in Tri-Cities. What it means for you
2 Tri-Citians were hospitalized last year with West Nile virus, plus animals were sickened.
Wind-Driven Fire Threatens Central Washington Town
The first notice of the wildfire, located near milepost 18 on Vantage Highway was put out shortly before 1 p.m. Monday, resulting in the closure of Vantage Highway from No. 81 Road in Ellensburg to Recreation Drive in Vantage. Approximately one hour later, Vantage was placed on a level two “get set” evacuation advisement by Kittitas County Emergency Management.
4 Places in Yakima to Celebrate your Girlfriend
It's international girlfriend day, which means it's time to celebrate that special someone. Granted, even after today, this is an amazing list to celebrate that special someone in your life any day of the year. Whether it's an anniversary birthday or just a special day in general you can pamper...
Invasive bug found in Tri-Cities. Why rose gardeners to local farmers should be worried
Costly quarantines are possible if the species becomes established.
Cougar euthanized near Selah—YCSO suspects it killed dozens of animals
SELAH, Wash. — After months of searching, wildlife leaders and law enforcement in the Wenas area of Yakima County located and later euthanized a cougar they believe was responsible for killing dozens of animals in the region over recent months. According to a post from the Yakima County Sheriff’s...
Vantage Highway closed, Level 2 evacuations issued for wildfire
UPDATE at 5:30 p.m. on Aug. 1: The Vantage Highway Fire will keep firefighters and law enforcement at the scene overnight as they work to prevent the spread of flames across natural land in Kittitas County. According to an update from the Kittitas County Sheriff’s Office, the town of Vantage remains at a Level 2 evacuation notice for the foreseeable...
Best Restaurants to Visit That Are Highly Recommended by Yakima Locals
We know that visitors come to Yakima all the time and wonder where are the best places to eat in town. Some people visit Yakima and wonder where all the locals like to eat. We have some very picky foodies who have told us which restaurants they recommend for every visitor to Yakima should try. You have to experience at least one of these restaurants before you leave our town.
Yakima Herald Republic
Yakima man wanted in shooting of 19-year-old Toppenish man in Sunnyside
A 28-year-old Yakima man is wanted in connection with a Sunnyside shooting that left one wounded Monday night. Sunnyside police say Julian Miguel Juarez is wanted on suspicion of first-degree assault. Police called to the 1300 block of South Sixth St. for shots fired around 8:30 p.m. found a 19-year-old...
Yakima’s Cadaver Dog Gets Special Cooling System
His name is Justice and he's a cadaver dog at the Yakima County Coroners Office. Coroner Jim Curtice works closely with Justice in the hope of finding human remains. They work together in the cool of winter and the heat of the summer. Curtice says Justice was recently blessed by K9 Foundation Yakima Valley after the foundation purchased a climate control system for the Yakima County Coroners Office official vehicle.
Yakima Drivers See Detour on 64th Avenue
Welcome to a new month as city crews continue road and signal work this summer. City crews are busy with work on a popular section of 64th Avenue forcing the closure of the road Monday and Tuesday, August 1st and 2nd, for a street/stormwater project. You've probably seen the signs...
Comments / 0