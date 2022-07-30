How to Get Your Enrollment Fee WAIVED for Free at YVC College

mega993online.com
Need Money? Opportunities Through Yakima Valley to Apply For Now!
So you're looking for a job! You've come to the right place, from Yakima across the valley and into the Tri-Cities, below are freshly listed positions in a number of fields. Sometimes it can be tough to know where to start, hopefully, this helps!. If You Know of More Positions...
Looking at the 10 Oldest Restaurants in the Awesome Yakima Valley
Restaurants will come and go but not these 10 popular places in the Yakima Valley. They've been around for a really long time! They are the 10 oldest restaurants in the awesome Yakima Valley and we hope they are here to stick around for many more years to come. We...
Hot Cheeto Shortage in WA Leads to Discovery of 3 Yakima Hidden Gems
You might run into a road block if you are trying to buy any Hot Cheetos right now because there is a Hot Cheeto shortage in Washington and other parts of the country. Why are they in a shortage? Because of alleged "supply chain disruptions"; we are sure is going to be the standard answer. Supply Chain disruptions my buns! We've been dealing with supposed disruptions for the past 3 years. I don't buy it, pun not intended. This social media search for spicy food dishes with Hot Cheetos in them led to a group discovery of 3 Yakima hidden gems, yes, there are three places in town that you can go to get your savory peppery fix!
5 Places to Celebrate Family Fun Month in Yakima!
It's the month to celebrate family fun, we wanna help you do that and celebrate with your loved ones anywhere and everywhere in the Yakima Valley. We went and found all the go-to spots in Yakima where you can have a night out with the kiddos and get some quality time in.
Don’t Miss out on Night Golf in the Yakima Valley
Golf is one of the oldest sports in the world, founded in Scotland and traveled the world to become a loved sport. Usually, you have to wait until the sun is out and the day is nice enough for you to play, but is that a thing of the past?
Time to Fill Up Yakima? Cheapest Gas is a Short Drive Away
It's still expensive but the price of gas in Yakima is down 16.1 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $4.74 per gallon, according to GasBuddy's survey of 91 stations in Yakima. Drivers in Yakima are paying 53.8 cents per gallon less than a month ago but prices are currently $1.03 per gallon higher than a year ago.
Best Restaurants to Visit That Are Highly Recommended by Yakima Locals
We know that visitors come to Yakima all the time and wonder where are the best places to eat in town. Some people visit Yakima and wonder where all the locals like to eat. We have some very picky foodies who have told us which restaurants they recommend for every visitor to Yakima should try. You have to experience at least one of these restaurants before you leave our town.
10 Things Going on This Weekend in Yakima. Part Two
If you are waiting until later in the day to show yourself there are a few more options for your weekend in the Yakima area. 5. Summer Night Market at Single Hill Brewing Company. I already am cooling off! Single Hill Brewing Company in the heart of Downtown Yakima's second...
Free and Fun Kids Club is Back on Wednesdays at Valley Mall!
Attention! Attention! There are still three weeks left before school is in session, which means we have three more kids clubs to enjoy before summer comes to a close at Valley Mall in Union Gap!. Free, Fun for Everyone!. What is Kids Club?. During the summer months Kids Club is...
How Are You Feeling Yakima? Free COVID-19 Tests Available
COVID-19 cases continue a slow growth in Yakima but the area isn't seeing big spikes in hospitalizations and deaths. The numbers are updated every Friday. Yakima County Health District officials say as of July 22, the county reported a case rate of 572 per 100,000 and a hospitalization rate of 5.8 per 100,000. One month ago Yakima County reported a case rate of 230 per 100,000 and a hospitalization rate of 0.4 per 100,000. Obviously the numbers are on the rise and that's why health officials are urging those in high risk categories to protect themselves.
The Top 10 Iconic Places to Get a Great Steak in Yakima Washington
The Top 10 Iconic Places to Get a Great Steak in Yakima. How do you like your steak? Where do you go in Yakima to find steak cooked just the way you like it? There are at least 10 iconic places to get a great steak in Yakima and we know exactly where the locals love to go for it. There are three main sections of town where all of the iconic places to get a great steak are located: Downtown, West Valley, and out near Union Gap.
Moxee Hop Festival Thursday – Saturday. Find Your Hoppy Place?
The weekend that many of us in the Yakima Valley look forward to every summer is almost here!. The Moxee Hop Festival celebrates one of the valley's most important crops and beverages!. Moxee Hop Festival is this Weekend, August 4th - 6th. The Moxee Hop Festival is always the first...
Sunday Farmers Market Adjusts Hours to Deal with Yakima Heat
It's incredibly hot in Yakima but officials at the Downtown Yakima Farmers’ Market say they're determined to keep the market open this Sunday, July 31. As a way to help customers and vendors deal with the heat market officials say they'll close an hour earlier than normal. “For the safety of our vendors, volunteers, and staff, we have chosen to close the market at 12 p.m. The "predicted temperatures can lead to heat stroke and for some vendors, a loss of their products and produce” says Yvette Lippert, DYFM Manager. “We don’t want to close the market entirely as it’s already been a difficult year for farmers and produce is just reaching full swing. Plus, we service many people who rely on the market to get their groceries/produce for the week using their WIC/Senior FMNP checks and EBT cards.”
Yakima Mission Director Offers Special Tactical Training
The Executive Director of the Yakima Union Gospel Mission says he wants to help people in Yakima protect themselves and others after two recent national shootings. Mike Johnson says he's decided to organize a tactical workshop based on his prior life and experience as a U.S. Army Ranger. The training...
5 Famous Alumni That Went to Davis High School in Yakima Washington
5 Famous Alumni That Went to Davis High in Yakima Washington. A. C. Davis High School in Yakima, Washington, home of the Pirates, has been getting a ton of attention across the country recently, and for great reason! Davis High School, as its affectionately called by the locals these days, has some notable alumni that have been making national news. We have some Yakima celebrities in the sports world plus a Grammy and Soul Train Award nominee among the notable alumni at Davis High! https://www.ysd7.org/davis.
Five of the Best Terrific Zoos for Families to Visit in WA
Washington has quite a few terrific zoos and aquariums for families to visit. There are about five zoos and several aquariums located throughout Washington state. You can see amazing exotic animals and powerful rescued animals living in a protected Washington sanctuary and we have provided below a list of five of the best terrific zoos for families to visit in Washington, including one that has a safari self-guided driving tour option!
Fatal Hit and Run Case in Yakima Still Under Investigation
No arrests and no decisions yet in the fatal hit and run case of 66-year-old Wendy Baker. Baker was killed June 12 while riding a bike along Summitview Avenue. Yakima County Prosecutor Joe Brusic tells KIT News "we are actively awaiting results from a search warrant." There's no word on how long that may take but Brusic says once that happens he'll meet with the investigative team from the Yakima County Sheriff's Office so he can make a final charging decision in the case.
Firefighters Battling Vantage Highway Fire in Kittitas County
Firefighters are battling flames of the Vantage Highway Fire as the blaze continues to grow in Kittitas County. On Monday the State fire assistance was mobilized under the Washington State Fire Services Resource Mobilization Plan in support of local firefighters who are working to contain the fire under a red flag warning that lasts until 9:00 pm Tuesday night.
Be Risqué with a Fun Burlesque Night Out on the Town in Seattle, Washington
Washington state has some hidden gems that I love to share from time to time. The burlesque scene in Seattle is definitely on my list for a truly unique and out-of-the-box experience to enjoy! If you have been feeling "blah" this summer, you need to put some excitement into your life and one way to do that is by going to a fabulous burlesque show to lift your spirits!
Yakima Drivers Time to Use 4-Way Stop Rule Wednesday
Have you noticed all the road and signal work this summer in Yakima?. More road and signal work continues in the Yakima this week that could slow you down if you're driving in the city. Yakima city officials say they'll be upgrading a traffic signal Wednesday, July 27 at the intersection of Yakima Avenue and Front Street.
