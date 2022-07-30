How to Get Your Enrollment Fee WAIVED for Free at YVC College

It's incredibly hot in Yakima but officials at the Downtown Yakima Farmers’ Market say they're determined to keep the market open this Sunday, July 31. As a way to help customers and vendors deal with the heat market officials say they'll close an hour earlier than normal. “For the safety of our vendors, volunteers, and staff, we have chosen to close the market at 12 p.m. The "predicted temperatures can lead to heat stroke and for some vendors, a loss of their products and produce” says Yvette Lippert, DYFM Manager. “We don’t want to close the market entirely as it’s already been a difficult year for farmers and produce is just reaching full swing. Plus, we service many people who rely on the market to get their groceries/produce for the week using their WIC/Senior FMNP checks and EBT cards.”

YAKIMA, WA ・ 4 DAYS AGO