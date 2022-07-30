Ring It Up: Rookie Anthony Bello Scores First SK Modified Win At Stafford Speedway

racedayct.com
Related
racedayct.com
RaceDayCT Poll: Who Will Win The NAPA SK 5K At Stafford?
The SK Modified division takes center stage Friday at Stafford Speedway with the running of the NAPA SK 5K. Today’s poll question asks, who do you think will win the biggest event of the season at Stafford for the division? Vote below.
racedayct.com
RaceDayCT Poll: Who Will Win The Monaco Modified Tri-Track Series Event At The Speedbowl?
The Monaco Modified Tri-Track Series returns to the New London-Waterford Speedbowl for the first time since 2016 Saturday for the running of the Belltown Motors/Fowler’s Auto Wrecking 100 presented by CBYD 811. Today’s poll question asks, who will win the event? Vote below. MMTTS @ the Speedbowl Forum...
Comments / 0