Tails of Love: Ollie finds a forever home with the Robinsons

5 tips for homeowners who have animals
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Young, old, your home should be comfortable for animals of all ages you may bring into your family. Here are five tips for homeowners who have animals living with them: Keep your bathroom clean & clear Keep all objects that could harm your animals up and away from their reach. Be […]
8-year-old cancer survivor celebrates home run for life
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) - The Dayton Dragons will host 8-year-old Beckett Richards for the Anthem Home Run for Life program. In cooperation with Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Ohio, the Dayton Dragons will host 8-year-old Beckett Richards while they take on the Peoria Chiefs at Day Air Ballpark in the heart of the Water Street District.
Volume 8, Episode 14 – Getting To Know Moeller Brew Barn
It’s not like Moeller Brew Barn is a “new brewery” – they’ve been cranking out great beer from their taproom in Maria Stein since 2015 – but with the recent news that they were buying the old Rivertown Production facility up in Monroe… it’s certainly time to welcome them to Cincy, now.
Hopeland Church mourning the loss of Assoc. Pastor Joel Burton
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The Dayton community is mourning the loss of a local pastor who was tragically killed while on vacation in Florida. Associate Pastor for Hopeland Church and Founder of Simple Street Ministry Joel Burton was hit and killed by a car Sunday morning. His close friend Zeb Dill was also hit and […]
Coffee with a purpose, Ohio's Coffee Hub making an impact with delicious coffee and acts of service.
I met a group of fellow art lovers, at a new location. The Beavercreek, Ohio Coffee Hub at 3375 Dayton-Xenia road. We set up our art supplies on the picnic table shaded by trees, next to the Coffee Hub. I noticed a few people had went inside the coffee shop to get drinks, before I arrived. I started on my art project and made conversation. While my sculpture was drying, I thought I would go indoors and check out the Coffee Hub.
This Small Ohio Town Was Named One of the Coolest Places in the U.S.
When it comes to cool and interesting towns, there are a few places in Ohio that come to mind. None however are as unique and unassuming as Yellow Springs. Named as one of the coolest small towns in America by the Matador Network, Yellow Springs is filled with art galleries, music shops, historic mills, and even a state park making it a terrific destination for your next day trip. Keep reading to learn more.
LeSourdsville Lake items may be brought back to life in Monroe brewery
The owners of Moeller Brew Barn in Monroe have asked the city to borrow some items from LeSourdsville Lake Amusement Park in their brewery, 6550 Hamilton Lebanon Road.
Columbus law firm acquires Dayton-area practice with 3 locations
DAYTON, Ohio (Dayton Business Journal) A Columbus law firm is coming to the Miami Valley. Nager, Romaine & Schneiberg Co., L.P.A., Attorneys & Counselors At Law, has announced the acquisition of a Dayton law firm. NRS recently acquired Gibson Law Offices, formerly operated for over three decades by Joseph Gibson,...
Fairborn Daily Herald
Hawkins wins historic calf scramble (PHOTOS)
XENIA — Photos from the calf scramble event held Sunday evening at the grandstands during the Greene County Fair. Check out Tuesday’s edition for an article and photos from the competition.
Hundreds gather to celebrate life and legacy of Deputy Matthew Yates
SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WKEF) --There were overwhelming emotions during the funeral service for fallen hero Clark County Sheriff's Deputy Matthew Yates. Hundreds of family, friends and law enforcement officials gathered at First Christian Church in Springfield to celebrate the life and legacy of Yates. It's clear Yates touched so many lives....
2022 Dayton Air Show leaves some ‘awe inspired’ on final day
DAYTON — The 2022 CenterPoint Energy Dayton Air Show came to a close Sunday evening. Gates for the final day of the air show opened at 9 a.m. Sunday. The just over 4-hour long show started at noon and wrapped up around 4:15 p.m. The United States Navy’s Blue...
First-ever ‘Mac and Cheese Fest’ coming to Dayton
DAYTON — Calling all macaroni and cheese lovers!. For the first time ever, the “Dayton Mac and Cheese Fest” is taking place Saturday, September 3 from 4 to 8 p.m. at the Yellow Cab Tavern. >> Dayton Air Show: High-flying action begins today!. “Having hosted food truck...
Dayton Potato Festival returns this month with more vendors, bands
A festival celebrating all things potatoes is returning to downtown Dayton this month with more vendors and live music. The second annual Potatoes N’ Such: Dayton Potato Festival will take place from noon to 8 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 13 at Courthouse Square, 23 N. Main St., Dayton. “The attendees...
Alzheimer's Association Miami Valley Chapter hosts in-person education program
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) - The Alzheimer's Association Miami Valley Chapter will been offering an in-person education program in Troy to provide comprehensive information about Alzheimer's disease and to answer common questions about dementia. The program, Understanding Alzheimer's and Dementia, is being offered free to the community and will be held...
American Heart Association names 2022 Heart Walk co-chairs
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) - The American Heart Association’s annual Heart Walk is returning to build healthier lifestyles and raise lifesaving funds. The Heart Walk is an annual event that aims to raise funds for heart and stroke research. This year, the Heart Walk will involve a 5k run and walk around Day Air Ball Park.
80,000 attend Centerpoint Energy Dayton Air Show
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- The region's premier summer event, the 48th annual Centerpoint Energy Dayton Air Show brought in an estimated 80,000 people this past weekend. The air show featured the return of the U.S. Navy Blue Angels in their new F/A-18 Super Hornets along with other top performers and a couple new acts. More than 50 static aircraft were also on the air show grounds.
Dayton, Ohio Art in the City! 300 plus artists!
For some magical reason art always comes alive in the city. It's like they go hand in hand. There's no age limit for the artist nor the aesthete. Coming August 6, 2022, the AES Ohio summer in the city signature event, will take place in downtown Dayton, Ohio. Stationed throughout the downtown's core, will be 300 plus artists celebrating visual and performing arts. Through performing, demonstrations, hands on projects, a Juried art show, where you get to vote on the best piece of artwork and an Artisan Market.
FUDGE Foundation to hold events to commemorate anniversary of the Dayton Mass Shooting
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) - The FUDGE Foundation will be holding two events to commemorate the anniversary of the Dayton Mass Shooting. The FUDGE Foundation, a non-profit that seeks to help those impacted by mass shootings, will be holding two events to honor and remember those who lost their lives at the Dayton Mass shooting.
Community reflects on Deputy Yates's procession and burial
SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WKEF) -- Hundreds from across Ohio and the region poured out to say their final farewells to Deputy Matthew Yates. Highways and roads throughout Springfield were lined with people showing support and paying their respects as Yates made his way to Ferncliff Cemetery. Red, white and blue flashing...
'I'm at peace because he's at peace': Family mourns loss of Madison County deputy who died from cancer
LONDON, Ohio — Every time Madison County Sheriff Deputy Zane Beathard stepped out of the house to serve his community, he was strong. Even during his battle with stage four cancer. On Monday morning, Zane passed away. His wife Alicia told 10TV he was surrounded by his loved ones;...
