‘We Are Better Together’ backpack giveaway at the Louisiana State Fairgrounds

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Providence House is the only homeless shelter in the Shreveport-Bossier area focusing on families. We met Anthony, a single father of two, thankful for the help Providence House provides his family. They were living in a van and had nowhere to go before they came. He says it is very important that he and his children stay together.

SHREVEPORT, LA ・ 10 HOURS AGO