‘We Are Better Together’ backpack giveaway at the Louisiana State Fairgrounds

KTAL
Many volunteer opportunities are available at Providence House
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS)-I recently visited Providence House to shoot a story on the good things they do for our community. One of the key things I took away from my visit is that they depend on the community for help. Make sure you watch my full report on Providence House...
KTAL
Providence House is a one-of-a-kind homeless shelter serving Shreveport-Bossier
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Providence House is the only homeless shelter in the Shreveport-Bossier area focusing on families. We met Anthony, a single father of two, thankful for the help Providence House provides his family. They were living in a van and had nowhere to go before they came. He says it is very important that he and his children stay together.
KTAL
A portion of I-49 in Shreveport dedicated to ‘Cooper Road Pioneers’
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Lawmakers decided to dedicate a portion of Interstate 49 to a historic Shreveport neighborhood during the 2022 legislative session. The State of Louisiana also turned over control of several plots of land in Caddo Parish. Act 350 will designate and rename a portion of I-49...
Louisiana Living: The Fat Doctor
WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Today on Louisiana Living, Dr. Daven Spires, or The Fat Doctor, joined Ashley Doughty and discussed what The Fat Doctor is, information about fats, health and weight loss. To learn more watch the video posted above.
KTBS
Street dedication honoring Shreveport community leader
SHREVEPORT, La. - A street dedication was held Saturday on 120 Carondolet Drive in Shreveport to honor the late Cynthia Hightower-Jenkins, who died in July of 2021. Jenkins had many roles in Shreveport including, entrepreneur, interior design and social activist. She's survived by her husband, Louisiana State Representative, Sam Jenkins...
kadn.com
Marijuana Odor Not Allowed To Justify Searches In Louisiana
Louisiana (KADN)- "This law are always designed to protect both sides. Public and also law enforcement as well." For years in Louisiana citizens, private property could be searched and seized if a police officer said three words... I smell marijuana. Now Act 473 prohibits the search without a warrant based...
theadvocate.com
Mark Ballard: Stray dogs and cats overwhelm Louisiana's anemic effort to deal with them
Not quite the process and wording of Robert’s Rules of Order, which govern how official meetings are conducted. But the group of everyday folks, who for the past two decades have advised the Legislature and the governor on pet overpopulation, aren’t familiar with the strictures of proper protocols for an official government body.
theadvocate.com
Our Views: Baby steps won’t get Louisiana’s needy children into life's fast lanes
With a state budget flush with new revenues signed into law, advocates for improved child care — a bipartisan coalition of conservatives and liberals — are having a deserved victory lap. The haul is in fact quite impressive. Another $44 million for early care and education in the...
KSLA
New medical marijuana laws take effect in Louisiana
BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) — Aug. 1 marks the first day for several new medical marijuana laws in Louisiana. Police cannot use the smell of Louisiana as a reason to do home searches without a warrant,. The Louisiana Department of Health is in charge of regulation, instead of the...
lafourchegazette.com
Latest Louisiana COVID wave beginning to slow with numbers trending downward
The state's latest COVID surge is beginning to slow, per updated numbers released by the Louisiana Department of Health. The state unveiled a new COVID dashboard today after taking down their public COVID-tracking website last week for maintenance. In the time away, the state's numbers trended in the right direction...
KSLA
Judge hears arguments over legitimacy of Shreveport Mayor Adrian Perkins’ candidacy
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Will he or won’t he be allowed on the ballot come November?. That’s the question hanging over Shreveport Mayor Adrian Perkins’ re-election campaign. And that decision will come from a judge who heard arguments Monday, Aug. 1 for and against that happening.
This is the Sweetest ‘Diva’ You’ll Ever Meet, Adopt Her Today
The folks at Pet Savers describe Diva as being '8 pounds of pure sweetness!' Volunteers at the shelter say she's house trained, likes to go on walks, and travels well. Meet Diva today at Pet Savers Shreveport. Just remember, adopting a dog is a big commitment. Make sure you're ready to take care of your new friend FOR LIFE before making the leap to pet ownership.
Lottery Reveals Where Louisiana Winners Bought Tickets
Lottery players in Louisiana had a profitable weekend this past weekend claiming $1.12 million dollars in big-money prizes between the Mega Millions game and the Powerball Game. While most of the attention of the weekend was focused on the $1.2 billion dollar top prize in the Mega Millions that was won by a single ticket sold in Illinois.
KSLA
‘We shouldn’t be worried about two people sitting on a couch smoking weed:’ Advocates praise new Louisiana marijuana laws
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - There are several new laws when it comes to marijuana now in effect across Louisiana. One new law prevents police from using the smell of marijuana to enter your home without a warrant. WAFB spoke with several local police chiefs in our area, who are...
Is Mayor Perkins Ineligible for Office?
A lawsuit has been filed that may signify the end of the campaign for current Shreveport Mayor Adrian Perkins. According to Shreveport attorney Hugo Holland, who filed the lawsuit, Perkins provided incorrect information on his filing to run in the upcoming Shreveport mayoral election. Shreveport Constitutional Attorney Royal Alexander told...
WAFB.com
Heart of Louisiana: Catching freshwater shrimp in the Mississippi River
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - There is a different type of shrimp that’s caught in the Mississippi River below Baton Rouge. Trapping these freshwater shrimp is a family tradition that goes back generations. Jay Folse and his brother Ross, put the finishing touches on a shrimp box, a design...
KPLC TV
Louisiana Red Cross volunteers to aid Kentucky
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - At least nine Louisiana Red Cross volunteers are heading to eastern Kentucky to support disaster relief efforts following this week’s devastating flash flooding, said Shawn Schulze, chief executive officer of Louisiana Red Cross. According to Louisiana Red Cross, volunteers are coming from across the...
Here are the new laws taking effect in Louisiana starting Monday
BATON ROUGE, La. — Police in Louisiana can't use the smell of marijuana as a reason for warrantless searches of homes under a law taking effect Monday. It's one of numerous laws with an effective date of Aug. 1 approved during the 2022 regular legislative session. Other new laws...
KTBS
Major theft at Southern Hills home in Shreveport
SHREVEPORT, La. - A Shreveport man said one of his rental homes was broken into Friday. Matt Kay came to his home in the Southern Hills area of Shreveport and found his back windows smashed. Kay said many newly installed items were stolen. "They took the air conditioner, they took...
Lake Charles American Press
The Informer: No sales tax holidays for La. again until 2025
When is Louisiana’s tax-free sales weekend for school supplies this year?. The state’s sales tax holidays were suspended in 2018 as part of a budget-balancing compromise between Gov. John Bel Edwards and the Republican leadership in the Legislature. The three sales tax holidays — for school supplies, hurricane preparation and gun purchases — were suspended until June 30, 2025, as part of the $0.45 sales tax signed into law that year.
