Two inmates sentenced in Sangamon County to be released from Illinois Department of Corrections during week ending July 6

New Leaf Illinois announces grants to help expunge marijuana records
Springfield, Ill.- The Illinois Equal Justice Foundation is awarding over $1 million in grants to multiple state organizations to help expunge cannabis records. TV station WGEM reports that New Leaf Illinois says the funding will help legal aid groups that represent people in court. The funding will also be used by community outreach groups in areas most affected by the war on drugs to educate people about the expungement process.
Sangamon County Man Dies in Calhoun Motorcycle Crash on Saturday
A Sangamon County man has been identified as the individual killed in a motorcycle crash Saturday afternoon in northern Calhoun County. Illinois State Police report that at 4:10PM Saturday just north of the Village of Michael on Illinois Route 100 a motorcycle was traveling southbound on Illinois Route 100 following several other motorcycles.
ILLINOIS STATE NEWS BRIEF (8/1/22)
(SPRINGFIELD) The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) Friday reported 35,371 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Illinois, with 48 additional deaths since the Friday before, July 22nd, 2022. The CDC reports there are now 66 counties at the High Community Level, that up from 58 counties a week ago. An additional 31 counties are at the Medium Level, that’s down from 36 last week. Eight counties are in the Low Community Level, the same number as a week ago. With an increase in coronavirus cases throughout our region, all but one of our area counties are now in the High Community Level, including Richland, Jasper, Lawrence, Crawford, Clark, Coles, Cumberland, Effingham, Fayette, Marion, Clay, Wayne, Edwards, and Wabash. The other area county, White, is on the Medium Level list. All are urged to take needed precautions again COVID-19. Go to www.dph.illinois.gov.
Police study shows Springfield's Black motorists are stopped far more often than whites
Springfield Police stopped Black motorists last year at a rate five times higher than white drivers according to the Illinois Department of Transportation’s annual traffic stop study. “These numbers are not good. These numbers are extremely high,’’ said Ken Page, a Black driver who is president of the Springfield...
Springfield man sentenced to five months in jail after committing COVID-related wire fraud
A Springfield man has now been sentenced to five months in jail and three months home confinement after pleading guilty in a federal of COVID related wire fraud case.
Results of DNA testing in Chester Weger case to be presented in court Monday
After 57 years behind bars, he won his release from Illinois prison in 2020 after a 9-4 vote of the Illinois Prisoner Review Board on his 25th parole hearing. Now the 83-year-old man may be proven innocent. This time Chester Weger, often referred to as “The Starved Rock” murderer, may...
PHOTOS: Severe flooding across central Illinois
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — Severe flooding hit several areas across central Illinois Tuesday morning. You can check out the latest weather updates by clicking here.
Illinois Department on Aging to Host Senior Day at the State Fair on Aug. 15
Adults aged 60 and older will receive free admission to the Illinois State Fair on Monday, Aug. 15, with special events for seniors and their families taking place in the Illinois Building throughout the day. “Senior Day at the State Fair is a full day of fun for older adults...
Illinois to get $760 million in opioid settlement
(The Center Square) – The state of Illinois is set to get $760 million in a settlement with opioid drug marketers and a manufacturer. The governor is forming and advisory board on how to spend the money. The board will meet to discuss ways of spending Illinois’ share of...
Ameren Illinois promotes bill pay assistance options
The application window for summer utility bill assistance will reopen in Illinois in about a month. Families having trouble paying their heating and cooling bill are encouraged to apply for the state's Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program, or LIHEAP. Ameren Illinois recently collaborated with the Illinois Department of Commerce...
Where is Illinois on the List of Worst States for Health Care?
Having great health care available to you is one of the most important things about where you choose to live, a recent ranking was released putting the states in order from Best to Worst states for Health Care, so where does the Land of Lincoln fall on the list?. According...
Illinois quick hits: Lottery winner could pay $386 million in taxes; work comp fraud case not referred
Government could take $386 million in taxes from Mega Millions winner. After the largest Mega Millions jackpot ticket in state history was sold Friday in Illinois, the state and the federal government could capture more than $386 million in taxes from the winnings. The $1.3 billion ticket was sold at a Speedway in Des Plaines. The winner has yet to come forward. The retailer gets a $500,000 bonus for selling the ticket.
Attorney General says Pritzker-connected work comp fraud case referred to appellate prosecutor
(The Center Square) – There could be a criminal case filed in the alleged workers’ compensation fraud case fraught with political implications that allegedly includes Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s office and tens of thousands of taxpayer dollars.
Officials Want Changes To Dangerous Christian County Intersection
Elected officials are calling for changes to a Christian County intersection that was the scene of a recent accident that killed two teens and badly injured two others. Congressman Rodney Davis and state Representative Avery Bourne were among those on hand for a news conference Monday at U.S. Route 51 and Leafland Street in Assumption. There have been more than two dozen accidents at that intersection in the past 10 years, two of them involving fatalities, including the crash that claimed the lives of two high schoolers last month.
More of state at “high” COVID-19 spread; Tri-Counties move down
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. – New cases of COVID-19 are again ticking up in Illinois, as is the number of counties most likely to have spread of the disease. The Illinois Department of Public Health says another 35,371 new cases of COVID were reported statewide as of Friday — an increase of more than 2,000 since the week before.
NYC, Illinois and three other states settle with Postal Service over cigarettes
NEW YORK (AP) — The U.S. Postal Service has announced it will destroy packages of cigarettes sent illegally to the United States from other countries to settle a lawsuit filed by New York City and four states. The city and California had initially filed a lawsuit against the agency...
Police Beat for Friday, July 29th, 2022
A 48-year-old Springfield, Illinois man has been returned to the Marion County Jail on a felony failure to appear warrant for aggravated domestic battery. Ronnie Smith is being held in lieu of $40,000 bond. 24-year-old Joshua Beck of Cisne posted bond after being arrested by Kinmundy Police for driving on...
Illinois U.S. Rep Bill Foster: "The United States is currently experiencing the worst drought in over a thousand years. Today, Ill..."
ATI Physical Therapy Inc. (ATIP:NYQ) in Bolingbrook saw a -71.07 percent change on Wall Street in the year leading up to July 29. On July 29, shares in the ATI Physical Therapy Inc. company were selling at $1.05. One year before, these shares were trading at $3.63. ATI Physical Therapy...
What a recession would mean for Illinois
BELLEVILLE - The estate of a woman who died while a resident of St. Paul's Senior Community is suing the long-term care facility, alleging she received inadequate care. Yvonne Roby, as independent administrator of the estate of Ernestine Fenderson, deceased, filed the complaint in the St. Clair...
Jacksonville Woman Involved In July 23 High Speed Chase With Police Arrested
A Jacksonville woman involved in a high speed chase with police late last month was arrested last night. A Jacksonville Police officer initiated a pursuit of a vehicle at approximately 8:30PM Saturday, July 23rd on West Morton Avenue after the officer witnessed a white Ford Edge traveling at a high rate of speed eastbound in the westbound lanes.
