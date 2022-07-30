ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

Amy Grant, 61, postpones tour dates to have 'additional recovery time'

 3 days ago
Amy Grant Released From the Hospital, Postpones Upcoming Shows

Amy Grant has been released from the hospital following a bike accident in Nashville, and she's now back home resting comfortably. The singer's verified Instagram account released a statement Friday with an update on her health, which included that, due to doctor's orders, she'll have to postpone several of her upcoming Tennessee shows in Knoxville (at the Tennessee Center), Chattanooga (at the Robert Kirk Walker Theatre) and Johnson City (at Martin Center for the Arts). Those shows were scheduled for Aug. 18, 19 and 20, respectively.
She Traveled 200 Miles for an Abortion She Never Wanted

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Madison Underwood was lying on the ultrasound table, nearly 19 weeks pregnant, when the doctor came in to say her abortion had been canceled. Nurses followed and started wiping away lukewarm sonogram gel from her exposed belly as the doctor leaned over her shoulder to speak to her fiancé, Adam Queen.
ifoundaquiltedheart.com

Madisonville, TN USA

I found this hanging outside at the Dollar General I work at. Before I went in for my shift I picked it up and put it in my purse to look at it later on my lunch break. I’m glad it was there that day because I was having a rough week, and I wasn’t feeling my best. However seeing this heart reminded me of why I do what I do: for my family to have what they need because I love them so much. It also reminds me of the loved ones I miss, and the love and support that my boyfriend gives me when I feel like giving up. This little heart is a reminder to me of my favorite word: LOVE, and that it is with me and surrounds me everyday. God bless this community for bringing such positivity into this world =)
Bristol Sunshine Festival took over Cumberland Square Park

BRISTOL, Va. — Michael Waltrip Brewing held its Bristol Sunshine Festival today. The event was based around the launch of their new beer: The Bristol Sunshine Tangerine Ale. For the festival, Motor Mile Motors held one of their biggest car shows, closing down the streets around Cumberland Square Park.
My date with a Hot Fudge Cake

As you know, I write about things that matter. Like the gradual disappearance of Shoney’s Big Boy restaurants. At one time, there were 1800 of them. Now, there are only 163, and none near me. Last December, I enjoyed one of the greatest days of my life. I had...
Jason McIntosh new pastor at FUMC Morristown

A pastor with roots in the Lakeway Area is the new senior pastor at First United Methodist Church in Morristown. Dr. Jason McIntosh started his duties July 3. He comes to FUMC from Shady Grove UMC in Dandridge where he had served for the last seven years. “I’ve been in...
Local school starting dates range from Aug. 1 to Sept. 7

Starting dates for public schools across the greater Tri-Cities range from Aug. 1 to Aug. 17, and including private schools stretch from Aug. 1 to Sept. 7. The earliest school starts are Aug. 1 for Kingsport, Bristol and Washington County schools, all in Tennessee.
Tips for riding The Tail of The Dragon, your complete guide

As a child of the 80s, the education of my youth came with a handful of recurring staples from elementary through middle school. Each year – seemingly at random – the teacher would wheel in a rickety cart with a television and a top-loading VCR. The lights would be turned down and a video like “Rikki Tikki Tavi” or a cartoon version of “The Hobbit” would be played.
Unveiling of the Newest Piece in Madison County’s Manufacturing Art Park

The Madison County Economic Development Board will unveil the newest addition to the Manufacturing Art Park, a program that seeks to build community, celebrate heritage and recognize the arts by honoring local manufacturing entities through sculpture pieces. Buchi Kombucha was selected as this year’s featured company and artist Kristof Galas won the request for proposals and created the piece that will be unveiled on Saturday, August 13, at 7 p.m.
East Tennessee family has 150-foot sinkhole in yard

MASCOT, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Mascot family has looked for answers for months after a sinkhole formed on their property. Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation said it was formed back on Feb. 22. They determined the cause to be from an old, inactive zinc mine that hasn’t been used...
MASCOT, TN

