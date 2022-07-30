Amy Grant, 61, postpones tour dates to have 'additional recovery time'

celebsbar.com
Her husband had just sent her a simple text message. It led her to discover that he had been cheating for years.Bella SmithKnoxville, TN
Tennessee restaurant giving out "blessing bags" to community despite being forced to closeKristen WaltersTennessee State
The Secret City in Tennessee Turns 80 This Year - Rich History is Preserved and Knowlege SharedJohn M. DabbsTennessee State
Birth of African Lion Cub Celebrated at Knoxville Zoo as Wild Lions Remain EndangeredJohn M. DabbsKnoxville, TN
ETOnline.com
Amy Grant Released From the Hospital, Postpones Upcoming Shows
Amy Grant has been released from the hospital following a bike accident in Nashville, and she's now back home resting comfortably. The singer's verified Instagram account released a statement Friday with an update on her health, which included that, due to doctor's orders, she'll have to postpone several of her upcoming Tennessee shows in Knoxville (at the Tennessee Center), Chattanooga (at the Robert Kirk Walker Theatre) and Johnson City (at Martin Center for the Arts). Those shows were scheduled for Aug. 18, 19 and 20, respectively.
dailybadgerbulletin.com
She Traveled 200 Miles for an Abortion She Never Wanted
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Madison Underwood was lying on the ultrasound table, nearly 19 weeks pregnant, when the doctor came in to say her abortion had been canceled. Nurses followed and started wiping away lukewarm sonogram gel from her exposed belly as the doctor leaned over her shoulder to speak to her fiancé, Adam Queen.
wvlt.tv
Budweiser Clydesdales to return to East Tenn. for 2022 Smoky Mountain Air Show
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The world-famous Budweiser Clydesdales will return to East Tennessee for the September 2022 Smoky Mountain Air Show. The Clydesdales will be making two appearances at McGhee Tyson Airport for the Smoky Mountain Air Show, which is sponsored by DENSO, on Sept. 10 and 11. The eight-horse...
Couple retires from Dollywood after working there together for 32 years
SEVIER COUNTY, Tenn. — For over three decades, Buddy and Edye Gale Houser worked at Dollywood together. As of July 31, 2022, though, the couple is officially retired. The couple had a blast welcoming visitors to the theme park for 32 years, but they are ready to celebrate retirement.
Johnson City Press
Summer at Boones means Saturday specials on food and fun
It is great to see Boone Lake back to being its old self. No more cornfields and gardens where the ol’ bass boat was tied up, no sir; now it’s all just lake water and plenty of it.
wvlt.tv
Florida family files $1M lawsuit against Ober Gatlinburg after child falls from rock wall, docs say
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Florida family is suing Ober Gatlinburg for $1 million after a child fell from a rock wall at the amusement park, according to documents obtained by WVLT News. The incident reportedly happened on July 30, 2021 when the plaintiffs, Donna Ameller and her 9-year-old son,...
wvlt.tv
Gatlinburg hotel kicks out guests for being close to bears
GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WVLT) - On Sunday morning, eyewitnesses described the blood-boiling moments when two people were seen actually walking up to a bear and petting it. This happened Sunday morning at the Quality Inn Creekside hotel in downtown Gatlinburg. Owner Raj Patel said he was made aware of the incident when he saw pictures of a woman extending her hand just inches away from a bear’s mouth.
wvlt.tv
Photo of two petting bear in Gatlinburg highlights importance of bear safety
GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WVLT) - Bears in East Tennessee are not few and far between; therefore, it is essential that those who live or visit the area know what to do when they encounter the animals. A photo circulating social media of what not to do when seeing a bear in...
ifoundaquiltedheart.com
Madisonville, TN USA
I found this hanging outside at the Dollar General I work at. Before I went in for my shift I picked it up and put it in my purse to look at it later on my lunch break. I’m glad it was there that day because I was having a rough week, and I wasn’t feeling my best. However seeing this heart reminded me of why I do what I do: for my family to have what they need because I love them so much. It also reminds me of the loved ones I miss, and the love and support that my boyfriend gives me when I feel like giving up. This little heart is a reminder to me of my favorite word: LOVE, and that it is with me and surrounds me everyday. God bless this community for bringing such positivity into this world =)
Ober Gatlinburg sued for $1 million after child fell from rock wall
A $1 million lawsuit filed against Ober Gatlinburg claims the attraction failed to secure a child with a safety harness before he fell from a rock wall and suffered a traumatic brain injury, according to court documents.
TWRA seeing more bear incidents in 2022 than previous years
As the population of Tennessee continues to grow, black bears in the state are trying to adapt. TWRA Black Bear Program Coordinator Dan Gibbs says the agency has seen more incidents involving bears getting into dwellings and vehicles in 2022 than any other year he can remember.
wcyb.com
Bristol Sunshine Festival took over Cumberland Square Park
BRISTOL, Va. — Michael Waltrip Brewing held its Bristol Sunshine Festival today. The event was based around the launch of their new beer: The Bristol Sunshine Tangerine Ale. For the festival, Motor Mile Motors held one of their biggest car shows, closing down the streets around Cumberland Square Park.
chattanoogaradiotv.com
My date with a Hot Fudge Cake
As you know, I write about things that matter. Like the gradual disappearance of Shoney’s Big Boy restaurants. At one time, there were 1800 of them. Now, there are only 163, and none near me. Last December, I enjoyed one of the greatest days of my life. I had...
Eastern Progress
Jason McIntosh new pastor at FUMC Morristown
A pastor with roots in the Lakeway Area is the new senior pastor at First United Methodist Church in Morristown. Dr. Jason McIntosh started his duties July 3. He comes to FUMC from Shady Grove UMC in Dandridge where he had served for the last seven years. “I’ve been in...
Kingsport Times-News
Local school starting dates range from Aug. 1 to Sept. 7
Starting dates for public schools across the greater Tri-Cities range from Aug. 1 to Aug. 17, and including private schools stretch from Aug. 1 to Sept. 7. The earliest school starts are Aug. 1 for Kingsport, Bristol and Washington County schools, all in Tennessee.
thesmokies.com
Tips for riding The Tail of The Dragon, your complete guide
As a child of the 80s, the education of my youth came with a handful of recurring staples from elementary through middle school. Each year – seemingly at random – the teacher would wheel in a rickety cart with a television and a top-loading VCR. The lights would be turned down and a video like “Rikki Tikki Tavi” or a cartoon version of “The Hobbit” would be played.
thelaurelofasheville.com
Unveiling of the Newest Piece in Madison County’s Manufacturing Art Park
The Madison County Economic Development Board will unveil the newest addition to the Manufacturing Art Park, a program that seeks to build community, celebrate heritage and recognize the arts by honoring local manufacturing entities through sculpture pieces. Buchi Kombucha was selected as this year’s featured company and artist Kristof Galas won the request for proposals and created the piece that will be unveiled on Saturday, August 13, at 7 p.m.
WRAL
Helen's Bridge: Century-old stagecoach bridge once lead to mountaintop castle
Asheville, N.C. — Hiding atop a mountain near downtown Asheville are the century-old remnants of an abandoned, overgrown bridge. Known today as Helen's Bridge, it was built in 1909 as a stagecoach bridge for the mountaintop castle of Zealandia. If you brave the twists and turns of Beaucatcher Mountain,...
List: Roads, areas flooded in Knoxville
List of roads where flooding is seen, according to the Knoxville Police Department.
wvlt.tv
East Tennessee family has 150-foot sinkhole in yard
MASCOT, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Mascot family has looked for answers for months after a sinkhole formed on their property. Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation said it was formed back on Feb. 22. They determined the cause to be from an old, inactive zinc mine that hasn’t been used...
