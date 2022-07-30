The inside scoop on the city’s best ice cream

www.chicagostarmedia.com
Why we may never know who won the $1.337B Mega Millions jackpotJennifer GeerDes Plaines, IL
Des Plaines Man Confesses to Sharing Child Pornography on the InternetCarolyn LightDes Plaines, IL
This Indiana National Park has the Best Views of the Starry Night SkyTravel MavenIndiana State
Chicago Sports and Entertainment Career Fair on 8/5Adrian HolmanChicago, IL
(Opinion) If Mayor Lightfoot won't pay her tickets, no one else should eitherJake WellsChicago, IL
Eater
Chicago's Italian Ice Stands Melt Away the Summertime Blues
Chicagoans over the past two years have largely let go of the concept of a “normal” — that is, pre-pandemic — summer, last seen in 2019 when PPE was just for hospital staff and restaurant menus with QR codes were an oddity. But the warmest months of 2022 are bearing a marked resemblance to earlier times, with locals of all ages streaming into the streets to bask in some badly needed sunshine and savor one of the city’s favorite cooling treats: Italian ice.
Bronzeville Soul Restaurant Now Open On King Drive, Bringing ‘Great Soul Food With A Great Vibe’
GRAND BOULEVARD — Mario Coleman was looking for his next act when several close friends launched their first restaurants. Watching how they were able to generate income by creating a quality product and good food, Coleman was moved to try it on his own. With his new Bronzeville Soul...
Chicago magazine
Corn Dogs Gone Wild
If you’ve been anywhere near TikTok or Instagram and have more than a passing interest in food, you’ve probably seen a few Korean corn dogs pop across your screen and thought, What????? No mere combos of weenies and Jiffy mix, K-dogs may have thick coatings of cubed sweet potatoes, Flamin’ Hot Cheetos, ramen noodles, or Fruity Pebbles. The tube steaks may be chicken or vegan or not even dogs at all but long plugs of mozzarella cheese that will stretch from here to eternity when you bite in. These fantasies on a stick have long been a staple of Korean street food, or bunsik, but have become popular thanks to the rapid expansion of the Kong Dog chain, which first opened locally in Glenview (1749 Milwaukee Ave.) and has since expanded to Chinatown and the University of Illinois Chicago campus. I assembled a corn dog panel to try a variety of combinations — at right, our tasting notes.
fb101.com
96-Year-Old Mom-and-Pop Ice Cream Shop Now Franchising
The Original Rainbow Cone a Chicago tradition for over 95 years, has announced a new franchise partner program. The uniquely designed program, created with third-generation Rainbow Cone Owner Lynn Sapp, and the Buonavolanto Family, will expand the Rainbow Cone family and its celebrated history, flavors and values to new communities throughout the Midwest, Southeast and South/Southwest.
Polish Farm Market Opens In Former Portage Park Home Of Szymanski Deli
PORTAGE PARK — Polish meats, dishes and deli options are available at a new Far Northwest Side market where Szymanski Deli & Liquors stood for more than 30 years. Polish Farm Market opened two weeks ago at 6014-6016 W. Irving Park Road, the longtime home to Szymanski’s, which went out of business in October.
restaurantclicks.com
5 Rude Restaurants To Visit for a Laugh
Sometimes you want more than a traditional dining experience. If you are looking for a hilarious and raunchy time, you may want to check out an intentionally rude restaurant. Purposefully rude restaurants incorporate humorous waiter performances and activities into the meal service, such as teasing diners or handing out quirky accessories.
Chicago Man Says City Shut Down His Business, Dinner and a Movie, Because He’s Black
A Chicago restaurant owner is speaking out after the city yanked his license amid a battle over whether the place was an eatery or a nightclub. Fox Chicago reports Rashad Bailey opened Dinner and a Movie last year in Chicago’s Lincoln Park. The establishment served waffles, alcohol, movies and music catering to class reunions and birthday parties in a celebration of Black love and gatherings according to Bailey.
CityBird Tenders is Making Chicago Debut in Greektown
This will become the sixth location for the Thunderdome Restaurant Group
Eater
What to Eat at Salt Shed, Chicago’s Newest Concert Venue
The Salt Shed, the new music venue near Goose Island, in the shell of the former Morton Salt Factory, debuts next week. On Tuesday, August 2, percussionist Makaya McCraven and Sone of Kemet (a British jazz ensemble) will break the seal on the venue run by 16 on Center, the group that runs restaurants like Dusek’s, Pizza Friendly Pizza, and Revival Food Hall.
Free produce for seniors at Chicago's farmers markets
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Starting Monday, people 60 and older can get some free produce at Chicago Farmers Markets.Seniors can apply for and receive benefits from the Senior Farmers Market Nutrition Program. You can apply at a number of farmers markets across the city, including more than a dozen on the South Side.For the program, 7,500 seniors will get $25 booklets to spend with participating farmers through October 31.
Rosebud Steakhouse Coming to Munster’s Centennial Village
The company's second location will open sometime in Summer 2022
Rooftop Cinema Club brings classic films to Fulton Market
You can enjoy classic movies like The Princess Bride, Dirty Dancing and Friday on a rooftop in Fulton Market.
chicagostarmedia.com
New Buffalo can be friends getaway or romantic retreat
To some, New Buffalo, Mich., a quiet escape an hour east of Chicago, could be labeled as quaint. But quaint doesn’t quite do the town justice. Not when you factor all the wonderful lodging and dining experiences that await you in this peaceful lakeshore town. New Buffalo will more...
wgnradio.com
Exploring the new Carlucci Chicago
President of Carlucci Hospitality Group, Joe Carlucci, and Chef Dana Heffernan joined WGN Radio’s Rick Kogan in studio to talk about the first few months of his new restaurant, Carlucci Chicago located at 400 E. Randolph. They addressed Chef Dana’s “audition” for Joe and his experience prior to working at Carlucci Chicago, the collaborative process they go through to create the menu, the items on the current menu, and more!
Chicago magazine
Our Five Favorite North Side Burritos Right Now
Restaurant cooks have a special relationship with burritos. They’re the meal of choice for many after a long night on the line, and there’s no better all-encompassing food that combines carbs, veggies, and protein in such a portable format. One of my former coworkers, Travis Heitkamp, who’s a talented pizzamaker at Paulie Gee’s Logan Square (where I used to work), came home from a vacation in San Diego a few months ago, marveling at just how delicious the burritos were on the West coast.
You Won’t Believe What Company Is Buying Famous Illinois Building
A popular internet company is purchasing a famous building in Chicago to save it from extinction. The city of Chicago is known for its amazing architecture. The area is home to many unique buildings. In fact, some of them are more like works of art than business structures. Visitors come from all over the world to experience the history in person. There are several architecture tours available to learn more about it.
The American goldfinch is a vibrant year-round resident of Chicago and always a welcome sight in Lincoln Park
The American goldfinch is a vibrant year-round resident of Chicago and always a welcome sight in Lincoln Park. However, the bright yellow feathers of males and duller olive feathers of female birds turn to brown in winter with black wings and tannish wing bars.
moneyinc.com
The 20 Best Things to do in Downtown Chicago
Are you planning a vacation but don’t know where to go? Downtown Chicago could be the perfect destination. It is home to many exciting attractions, activities, and events. These attractions include the Field Museum of Natural History, the Shedd Aquarium, and the Art Institute of Chicago. Whether you are an indoor or an outdoor person, there is something for you to do in this vibrant city. The nightlife is also very exciting in downtown Chicago with many different bars and clubs. Here are the 20 best things to do in downtown Chicago.
This $15.2 Million Chicago Penthouse Is a Fitness-Lover’s Dream Home
Click here to read the full article. Soaring above downtown Chicago’s landmark Navy Pier and Lakeshore Drive, this stunning 65th-floor, 7,500-square-foot penthouse in Robert A. M. Stern’s One Bennett Park tower is an exercise lover’s dream. The owner can take the private elevator—or perhaps the stairs—down to the building’s third floor, where a 7,000-square-foot state-of-the-art wellness center features an expansive fitness club designed by New York’s acclaimed the Wright Fit group. In addition to a gym packed with cardio and strength-training equipment, there’s a separate Pilates studio, a low-impact “relaxed energy” studio and a full-service spa suite with a massage-treatment...
nadignewspapers.com
Tributosaurus as R.E.M., Think Floyd USA, Led Zeppelin 2 among performers at Taste of Polonia at Copernicus Center in Jefferson Park over Labor Day weekend
Labor Day weekend, with Tributosaurus as R.E.M., Led Zeppelin 2, Think Floyd USA and Gentlemen of Leisure among the performing bands. As always, the festival will be staged at the Copernicus Center, 5216 W. Lawrence Ave. (at Lipps Avenue and one block south of the Jefferson Park Blue Line stop). This will be the 40th anniversary of the four-day festival, which did not take place in 2020 and 2021 due to the pandemic.
