Watsonville, CA

Upworthy

Black family receives deed to California beach a century after land was seized from their ancestors

Nearly a century after a seaside property was seized from its Black owners, the deed to Bruce's Beach has been formally returned to the heirs of Willa and Charles Bruce. Earlier this week, Anthony Bruce—the great-great-grandson of the original Manhattan Beach land owners—was presented with an official deed marking the transfer of land by Dean Logan, the Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder. According to CCN, the event on Wednesday was the final step in transferring Bruce's Beach from Los Angeles County back into the hands of the family heirs. "This transfer will allow the Bruce family to realize generational wealth, which they have been denied for generations simply because they were black in America," said State Sen. Steven Bradford, who authored the state bill that allowed the land to be transferred back to the Bruce family.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
Vox

This high-speed rail project is a warning for the US

In 2008, voters in California passed Proposition 1A, giving the state the go-ahead to build a high-speed rail line. In theory, it was a great idea. The train would whisk passengers between San Francisco and Los Angeles in less than three hours. Eventually it would also link San Diego and Sacramento. It was estimated that it would take until 2020 to complete.
CALIFORNIA STATE
AOL Corp

Photos: California wildfire near Yosemite National Park grows

A wildfire that broke out Friday near Yosemite National Park in California has burned several thousand acres and led to evacuations of 3,000 residents in the area, as an ongoing heat wave continued to bake much of the country over the weekend. (On Saturday, California's Death Valley reached 122 degrees Fahrenheit, and Palm Springs, Calif., hit 114 degrees.)
CALIFORNIA STATE
Los Angeles Times

It was California’s forgotten mass shooting. But for victims, the ‘hell’ never ends

RANCHO TEHAMA RESERVE, Calif. — Gage Elliott became an orphan on Nov. 14, 2017. He was 7 years old. That morning, his father and paternal grandmother, who were raising him together in a modest house at the end of a gravel road, were gunned down during a mass shooting across this remote north-central California community. Over two days, according to the FBI, five people were slain and 14 others were wounded, including five children at Rancho Tehama Elementary School, before the gunman, 44-year-old Kevin Janson Neal, took his own life.
TEHAMA COUNTY, CA
SFGate

Wildfire explodes beyond 14,000 acres near Yosemite National Park

Thousands of people have been ordered to evacuate because of a wildfire burning thousands of acres near Yosemite National Park and challenging firefighters. The Oak Fire began Friday afternoon and on Sunday afternoon had burned more than 14,200 acres outside Yosemite, according to Cal Fire. California Gov. Gavin Newsom, D,...
MARIPOSA COUNTY, CA
US News and World Report

California's Oak Fire Spreads Uncontained Toward Yosemite

(Reuters) -Firefighters deployed air tankers, bulldozers and hand crews to battle a fast-moving wildfire just west of Yosemite National Park on Sunday that suddenly and unpredictably grew into one of the largest fires of the year, forcing thousands of evacuations. Fueled by extreme heat and tinder-dry forests and underbrush, the...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Los Angeles Times

Newsom calls criticism of his Montana family vacation ‘wrong and unfair’

Gov. Gavin Newsom is pushing back on criticism and news stories about his family vacation to visit his in-laws in Montana for the Fourth of July. A law then-Gov. Jerry Brown signed in 2016 bans taxpayer-financed travel to Montana and other states with policies that discriminate on the basis of gender identity or sexual orientation. Among countless state and national headlines blasting the governor’s visit to his in-law’s ranch, FOX News dubbed it the latest example of Newsom “flouting his own state laws.”
MONTANA STATE
AccuWeather

Out-of-control wildfire threatens Yosemite's famed sequoia trees

The blaze has not yet burned down any of the famous trees, but did spin up a dangerous firenado that launched debris in the air, placing an airplane in harm's way. California's wildfire season is already getting off to a devastating start. A new fire burning in California's beautiful Yosemite National Park has consumed over 2,000 acres, threatening the park's famous giant sequoia trees and spinning up at least one firenado.
CALIFORNIA STATE

