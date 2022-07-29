www.americastestkitchen.com
I moved from New Zealand to California. Here are 9 things that surprised me.
I moved across the Pacific from New Zealand to Lake Tahoe, California, about 10 years ago. There were a lot of stereotypes I was exposed to growing up that aren't true for the whole state. From food portions to geography, everything seems larger in California than in the island country.
The Daily OoO Test 2: Joe DiMaggio and Marilyn Monroe loved this 96-year-old SF deli
From its famous celebrity customers to its early years as a convenience store, Freddie's Sandwiches, in San Francisco's North Beach neighborhood, has many untold stories. Read more. • A floating river circus descends on San Francisco's Aquatic Park Cove • 'Pattern change': Great white shark populations grow as Monterey Bay waters warm
Outrage as beach along California’s Lake Tahoe blanketed in trash on 4 July
One corner of America got decidedly less beautiful on Independence Day. Volunteers in an annual trash clean-up effort along California’s Lake Tahoe picked up over 3,400 pounds (1542 kg) on 5 July — much of it from the previous day’s celebrations, reported KRON4 News. The northern California...
As Kevin McCarthy's California district gets redder, discontent brews on his right
Democrats have villainized Rep. Kevin McCarthy for staying close to Trump. But back in his district, his political incentives all point to the right.
Giant Sequoias are nearly impossible to kill. Climate change is changing that (2021)
California’s iconic Giant Sequoias, nearly indestructible trees that can live for thousands of years, are under threat from a range of factors stemming from climate change. CNN’s Stephanie Elam reports.
Wildfires in US: 2 firefighting helicopter pilots die in Idaho; thousands ordered to evacuate near Yosemite
Multiple wildfires raged in the U.S. on Saturday, including ones that have caused deaths, evacuations and damage to structures.
Jenner rips Newsom and Gascon for 'soft on crime' California
Caitlyn Jenner ripped into California's Democratic leaders Sunday, slamming Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) and Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascon for their "soft on crime" policies.
Upworthy
Black family receives deed to California beach a century after land was seized from their ancestors
Nearly a century after a seaside property was seized from its Black owners, the deed to Bruce's Beach has been formally returned to the heirs of Willa and Charles Bruce. Earlier this week, Anthony Bruce—the great-great-grandson of the original Manhattan Beach land owners—was presented with an official deed marking the transfer of land by Dean Logan, the Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder. According to CCN, the event on Wednesday was the final step in transferring Bruce's Beach from Los Angeles County back into the hands of the family heirs. "This transfer will allow the Bruce family to realize generational wealth, which they have been denied for generations simply because they were black in America," said State Sen. Steven Bradford, who authored the state bill that allowed the land to be transferred back to the Bruce family.
Vox
This high-speed rail project is a warning for the US
In 2008, voters in California passed Proposition 1A, giving the state the go-ahead to build a high-speed rail line. In theory, it was a great idea. The train would whisk passengers between San Francisco and Los Angeles in less than three hours. Eventually it would also link San Diego and Sacramento. It was estimated that it would take until 2020 to complete.
Visitors in California to world’s tallest tree face $5,000 fine
REDWOOD NATIONAL PARK, Calif. — The National Park Service is warning visitors who may want to try to visit the world’s tallest tree that they will face a fine and potential jail time if caught. Hyperion, named the world’s tallest tree when it was found in 2006, is...
AOL Corp
Photos: California wildfire near Yosemite National Park grows
A wildfire that broke out Friday near Yosemite National Park in California has burned several thousand acres and led to evacuations of 3,000 residents in the area, as an ongoing heat wave continued to bake much of the country over the weekend. (On Saturday, California's Death Valley reached 122 degrees Fahrenheit, and Palm Springs, Calif., hit 114 degrees.)
Evacuations ordered in northern California after new wildfire breaks out
McKinney fire has grown to 18,000 acres in less than 12 hours and has zero containment amid searing heat, drought and lightning
Redwood National and State Parks will no longer let you hike to Hyperion, the world’s tallest tree
Visitors to Hyperion now face a $5,000 fine or six months in jail.
It was California’s forgotten mass shooting. But for victims, the ‘hell’ never ends
RANCHO TEHAMA RESERVE, Calif. — Gage Elliott became an orphan on Nov. 14, 2017. He was 7 years old. That morning, his father and paternal grandmother, who were raising him together in a modest house at the end of a gravel road, were gunned down during a mass shooting across this remote north-central California community. Over two days, according to the FBI, five people were slain and 14 others were wounded, including five children at Rancho Tehama Elementary School, before the gunman, 44-year-old Kevin Janson Neal, took his own life.
SFGate
Wildfire explodes beyond 14,000 acres near Yosemite National Park
Thousands of people have been ordered to evacuate because of a wildfire burning thousands of acres near Yosemite National Park and challenging firefighters. The Oak Fire began Friday afternoon and on Sunday afternoon had burned more than 14,200 acres outside Yosemite, according to Cal Fire. California Gov. Gavin Newsom, D,...
US News and World Report
California's Oak Fire Spreads Uncontained Toward Yosemite
(Reuters) -Firefighters deployed air tankers, bulldozers and hand crews to battle a fast-moving wildfire just west of Yosemite National Park on Sunday that suddenly and unpredictably grew into one of the largest fires of the year, forcing thousands of evacuations. Fueled by extreme heat and tinder-dry forests and underbrush, the...
Newsom calls criticism of his Montana family vacation ‘wrong and unfair’
Gov. Gavin Newsom is pushing back on criticism and news stories about his family vacation to visit his in-laws in Montana for the Fourth of July. A law then-Gov. Jerry Brown signed in 2016 bans taxpayer-financed travel to Montana and other states with policies that discriminate on the basis of gender identity or sexual orientation. Among countless state and national headlines blasting the governor’s visit to his in-law’s ranch, FOX News dubbed it the latest example of Newsom “flouting his own state laws.”
Out-of-control wildfire threatens Yosemite's famed sequoia trees
The blaze has not yet burned down any of the famous trees, but did spin up a dangerous firenado that launched debris in the air, placing an airplane in harm's way. California's wildfire season is already getting off to a devastating start. A new fire burning in California's beautiful Yosemite National Park has consumed over 2,000 acres, threatening the park's famous giant sequoia trees and spinning up at least one firenado.
W. Kamau Bell: I'm living in a state that's on fire
California is on fire right now. Even if you read this at some point in the future, it is getting increasingly likely that the previous sentence will still be true, writes W. Kamau Bell.
Photographer rescues puppy that emerged from burned California home
A photographer capturing the damage caused by wildfires near Klamath River, California, ended up on a mission to help a 4-month-old puppy that emerged from debris of a home burned to the ground. The dog did not appear to have any injuries and was taken to a local shelter.
