FX’s American Horror Stories Labyrinth Walkthrough | San Diego Comic-Con 2022

By Manny Gomez
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
What We Do In The Shadows San Diego Comic-Con Purple Carpet Celebration Interviews [Exclusive]

Part of what makes San Diego Comic-Con so special is that it gives networks and studios a chance to celebrate their achievements with creators and fans alike. FX took the time to celebrate the fourth season of their hit series, What We Do in the Shadows. They did this in style as they created Nadja’s nightclub for the FX family. This included the cast of the vampire series as well as Archer, Mayans M.C., Little Demon, and others.
11 Happy Hour Hotspots in San Diego With Delicious Deals

It’s 5 o’clock somewhere, and luckily for locals, San Diego is filled with some of the best happy hour hubs in SoCal. From Mexican bites to discounted craft beers, heading down to some of our favorite bars and restaurants for happy hour might just take the cake for a spontaneous night out. Whether you’re planning an evening with the girls or are in need of some after-work bites with your beau, here’s our roundup of San Diego’s best happy hour specials. Happy Hour San Diego.
Romesco Mexiterranean Bistro Owners Open Fast-Casual Taco Machin In San Diego's South County

The owners of South County San Diego destination restaurant Romesco Mexiterranean Bistro have opened a new, fast casual taco shop concept dubbed Taco Machin. In 2006, Luis Peña and his wife Martha Plascencia, along with her celebrity chef brother Javier Plascencia, opened Romesco Mexiterranean Bistro in a shopping plaza in San Diego's South County community of Bonita. The restaurant quickly gained a loyal following for its menu of Mediterranean and Mexican fusion dishes and tapas. In 2015, the Romesco team opened the highly anticipated Bracero Cojina de Raiz in San Diego's Little Italy, but Javier Plascencia left the partnership in fall 2017. The decision was ultimately made to convert the restaurant into a second Romesco location, but that branch shuttered in less than 4 months and is now King & Queen Cantina.
Red Tricycle San Diego

Deluxe Camping Spots for Families near San Diego

Thanks to a mecca of national and state parks and accessible landscape, there’s a glorious nature-inspired getaway near San Diego that is bound to make memories for a lifetime. So if your crew wants to rough it by tent camping or has their hearts set on a weekend glamping adventure, here are our favorite campsites—from beachside camps to private campgrounds with luxe amenities—that’ll bring you closer to mother nature.
San Diego to pay nearly $900,000 for trip and fall case that it failed to appear for in court, city says it was never served

SAN DIEGO — San Diego taxpayers must pay nearly $900,000 in a trip and fall lawsuit after attorneys for the city failed to appear in court or submit any legal filings. Superior Court Judge Ronald Frazier issued his final judgment on July 29 in favor of Diane Lloyd, a 74-year-old woman who stepped off a curb in Clairemont and landed in a large pothole outside the Clairemont Mesa post office in December 2020.
Pelagic species common during light La Niña years

Dock Totals 7/24 – 7/30: 5,483 anglers aboard 235 half-day to 3-day trips out of San Diego landings this past week caught 109 barracuda, 3 black seabass (released), 404 bluefin tuna (to 203 pounds), 26 bonito, 1,432 calico bass, 2,203 dorado, 4 halibut, 1 leopard shark (released), 7 lingcod, 4 mako shark, 1,097 rockfish, 1,013 sand bass, 59 sanddab, 56 sculpin, 41 sheephead, 1 striped marlin, 1 thresher shark, 1 treefish, 178 whitefish, 2 white seabass, 710 yellowfin tuna, and 14,694 yellowtail.
Big waves from Hurricane Frank hit San Diego coasts

OCEANSIDE, Calif. — More big waves are hitting the beaches of San Diego but unlike the swell from a couple of weeks ago, these waves are coming from Hurricane Frank off the Baja peninsula. Blake Faumunia is a Lifeguard Lieutenant for the City of Oceanside, and said his team...
COVID-19: It's In The Poop | How Long Is COVID Infectious? | Rewilding Mission Bay Is Going To Happen, Kinda | County Offers Naloxone |

This post is shorter than most because I just wanted to get San Diego's data posted. Obviously this week was full of news that I haven't linked. That Senator Manchin may go along with the reconciliation plan is HUGE and hopefully that moves quickly. I know there's a ton of concessions, but I'm presently watching Borgen on Netflix and with these old fogeys running shit, we have to accept compromise sometimes. There was also massive flooding across the country, including in St. Louis, and while Nova's family seems okay, her grandparents are battling COVID so her summer trip to visit them and her mom is now canceled, again, for the third time since travel restrictions lifted last year. We're glad to have her but I don't know how many times we can put her through the anxiety and anticipation that results from rescheduling the visits. It's a good thing she has The Center and has found her people for a little more support and she's not quite so isolated.
PHOTOS: Here Are 4 Pets You Can Adopt Today For NBC 7/T20's ‘Clear the Shelters'

Thousands of dogs, cats, bunnies and even the occasional pig are sitting in San Diego County animal shelters just waiting for someone to give them the love they deserve. NBC 7 and Telemundo 20 want to help those loveable creatures find their forever homes -- and you can help. Through the month of August, our stations will be featuring adoptable pets from 11 San Diego County shelters to help "Clear the Shelters."
The Best Green Juice You’ve Ever Tasted

I travel to 20+ countries a year sharing my firsthand knowledge of reward travel, travel credit card deals, travel tips and more. Attention Californians: I don’t eat as many green vegetables as I should and a lot of green juices don’t taste that great to me. However, a few months ago, I visited the Carlsbad farmer’s market and purchased a lemon and ginger honey juice from a vendor called The Morning Star Ranch (located in Valley Center, CA) and it was so fresh and delicious.

