FX’s American Horror Stories Labyrinth Walkthrough | San Diego Comic-Con 2022

This post is shorter than most because I just wanted to get San Diego's data posted. Obviously this week was full of news that I haven't linked. That Senator Manchin may go along with the reconciliation plan is HUGE and hopefully that moves quickly. I know there's a ton of concessions, but I'm presently watching Borgen on Netflix and with these old fogeys running shit, we have to accept compromise sometimes. There was also massive flooding across the country, including in St. Louis, and while Nova's family seems okay, her grandparents are battling COVID so her summer trip to visit them and her mom is now canceled, again, for the third time since travel restrictions lifted last year. We're glad to have her but I don't know how many times we can put her through the anxiety and anticipation that results from rescheduling the visits. It's a good thing she has The Center and has found her people for a little more support and she's not quite so isolated.

SAN DIEGO, CA ・ 4 DAYS AGO