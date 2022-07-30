NHRA Seattle Friday Qualifying: Torrence Is Early Leader in Return to Pacific Raceway

www.autoweek.com
Autoweek.com
NHRA Seattle Results, Updated Standings: Tony Schumacher Wins for New Majority Team Owners
Most successful Top Fuel racer Tony Schumacher claims first triumph since 2020. Funny Car points leader Robert Hight matches his career-best mark with sixth victory this season. Troy Coughlin Jr. earns his first Pro Stock trophy.
Golf.com
Two U.S. soccer stars tackled a U.S. Open course and showed a different side of golf
I ushered my two new golfing friends to the edge of the overlook. One stood open-mouthed. The other laughed out loud. “Bro,” he said. “I didn’t even know golf courses could look like this.”. The wild dunescape of Chambers Bay Golf Course opened up before us. The...
seattlemet.com
A 10-Seat, Michelin-Starred Sushi Bar Is Coming to Seattle
A sushi bar with just a handful of seats—and a concept that earned a Michelin star in California—is coming to the Denny Triangle–South Lake Union zone. Sushi by Scratch Restaurants will open September 1 and serve a 17-course “new wave” take on omakase. The restaurant...
nypressnews.com
Car sharing becomes big business in Seattle, and the neighbors aren’t always happy
Ross Jordan tries to be a good neighbor. He owns and rents roughly 50 cars in Seattle, but keeps only six or so at a time in Laurelhurst, where he lives. Yet as word got out that Jordan was a full-time “host” — renting vehicles via online platforms — he became the subject of that feared medium, the neighborhood blog.
4 amazing steakhouses in Seattle
Even though it's true that it's fairly easy to prepare a good steak at home and enjoy it in the company of your loved ones, it's also true that all of us love to go out from time to time and have a nice dinner with our friends and family members, and luckily, nowadays, there are plenty of amazing steakhouses everywhere that truly know how to prepare a delicious steak.
historylink.org
Central Tavern and Saloon (Seattle)
The Central Tavern – located in the historic Skagit Building at 207 First Avenue South -- has been near the center of Seattle’s nightlife action for many decades. What began as a café associated with the Famous Hotel has existed in many different incarnations, from a Gold Rush-era eatery, to a fleabag Skid Road dive, to a legendary live music venue. The Central survived the lean Prohibition era, as well as the 1960’s urban-renewal phase, when Pioneer Square buildings were razed before the wider community’s sense of historical preservation took hold and the area was designated as the Pioneer Square-Skid Road National Historic District. In the 1970s the Central helped introduce live blues and rock and roll to the neighborhood, and in the 1980s it played a role in the rise of Grunge Rock, hosting shows by such bands as Soundgarden, Nirvana, Mother Love Bone, Screaming Trees, and Mudhoney. In 1990 it was redubbed the Central Saloon. Today it remains popular with locals, as well as being a must-see shrine for globetrotting Grunge tourists.
southsoundmag.com
Tacoma’s El Borracho Makes Its Post-Pandemic Return
Plant-based Mexican-inspired restaurant El Borracho, with its flagship location in Pike Place Market, recently reopened its Tacoma location. Owner Kittie Davidovich first opened El Borracho at Pike Place in 2012 with Ballard and Tacoma locations popping up shortly after. And the Tacoma location opened in 2017. COVID-19 proved challenging for...
MyNorthwest.com
SR 167 HOV lane finally opening
The orange cones on northbound State Route 167 have frustrated drivers for months, but they should disappear in the next few weeks. The cones have been blocking off the new left lane between Sumner and Auburn, leaving drivers frustrated that an open lane is just sitting idle when they are backed up daily. Cara Mitchell with the Washington Department of Transportation said workers are still using that lane to finalize the project. “They’re keeping those cones there because they do have some work they have to take care of in that median barrier,” she said. “The cones give them a work zone and the opportunity to be out there during the day.”
westseattleblog.com
Here’s when the Blue Angels arrive in Seattle for Seafair – and what’s different this year
You probably know by now that the U.S.Navy’s Blue Angels are performing at Seafair this Friday-Sunday, and practicing Thursday. Since they’re based at nearby Boeing Field during their Seafair visits, their arrival is also a matter of West Seattle interest, and we’ve received a few questions about the arrival schedule.
busytourist.com
25 Best & Fun Things To Do In Tacoma (Washington)
Tacoma, Washington is known for its vibrant, urban culture, incredible artistry at every turn and a healthy smattering of sophistication. If you’re looking for all the coolest things to do in Tacoma, you’ve come to the right place. Herein, you can dive into Tacoma’s rich art scene, some...
Vintage hydros from WA museum make a splash at Tri-Cities Water Follies. Seafair is next
Miss Budweiser, Miss Squire Shop and others were back on the Columbia River.
seattlerefined.com
5 Spot in Queen Anne reopens Monday with a new crew
A beloved cafe has returned to Queen Anne. 5 Spot, which ceased operations just over two years ago, will reopen in the same location under new ownership — ARISTA Catering, a Seattle-based team of chefs. The cafe had been running for decades and was a fan favorite in the Seattle area.
KUOW
A glassy gift shines a new path
In a small clear box, Etsuko Ichikawa keeps a small piece of vitrified glass that was given to her on a tour of the Hanford nuclear site. This vitrified glass encases radioactive material before it is disposed of through burial. As an artist trained in making glass, this object becomes something of a totem for Ichikawa, who turns her eye towards nuclear legacies,environmental degradation, and human impacts on the environment.
KOMO News
Seattle sets 2 new hot weather records as temps rise above 90 for sixth day in a row
SEATTLE — Seattle on Sunday set two new hot weather records as the high temperature of 95 degrees marked the sixth consecutive day in a row with high temperatures at 90 degrees or above. The region also shattered the record of 94 degrees for this day that was set...
Seattle sets all-time record for longest stretch of 90-degree highs
SEATTLE — The persistent heat wave gave one last gasp Sunday before waning as we head into the work week. Temperatures Sunday afternoon topped out in the 90s one last time for Seattle before dropping off on Monday. The forecast high of low 90s in Seattle Sunday made for...
fox40jackson.com
Dangerous Pacific Northwest heat wave continues through weekend
Dangerous heat will continue across the Pacific Northwest this weekend. The excessive days-long heat wave is expected to last through Sunday, the National Weather Service (NWS) forecasting daytime high temperatures in the triple digits that are likely to tie or break temperature records. Excessive Heat Warnings and Heat Advisories are...
buzznicked.com
Every Day This Good Girl Rides The Bus All By Herself To Go To The Park
Public transportation is a source of travel for 21% of commuters who work in Seattle. But not everyone who uses the system is a human. Some people say that dogs are a creature of habit. They become dependent on things after doing them in a routine for so long. In Seattle, there is a dog named Eclipse, and she is proof of this theory.
southseattleemerald.com
Sunday Comix | Bruce Blocks
The South Seattle Emerald is committed to holding space for a variety of viewpoints within our community, with the understanding that differing perspectives do not negate mutual respect amongst community members. The opinions, beliefs, and viewpoints expressed by the contributors on this website do not necessarily reflect the opinions, beliefs,...
southsoundbiz.com
Duke’s Seafood Building on Ruston Way Sold
Lee & Associates Commercial Real Estate announced in a release this week that it brokered the $6.25 million acquisition of the Duke’s Seafood building located on the Ruston Way Waterfront. Harrison Laird and John Bauder of Lee & Associates represented buyer JGSL Partners, who plans to retain the property...
