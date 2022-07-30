ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

NHRA Seattle Friday Qualifying: Torrence Is Early Leader in Return to Pacific Raceway

By NHRA Media Service
Autoweek.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.autoweek.com

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
seattlemet.com

A 10-Seat, Michelin-Starred Sushi Bar Is Coming to Seattle

A sushi bar with just a handful of seats—and a concept that earned a Michelin star in California—is coming to the Denny Triangle–South Lake Union zone. Sushi by Scratch Restaurants will open September 1 and serve a 17-course “new wave” take on omakase. The restaurant...
SEATTLE, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Seattle, WA
Local
Washington Sports
Seattle, WA
Sports
Alina Andras

4 amazing steakhouses in Seattle

Even though it's true that it's fairly easy to prepare a good steak at home and enjoy it in the company of your loved ones, it's also true that all of us love to go out from time to time and have a nice dinner with our friends and family members, and luckily, nowadays, there are plenty of amazing steakhouses everywhere that truly know how to prepare a delicious steak.
SEATTLE, WA
historylink.org

Central Tavern and Saloon (Seattle)

The Central Tavern – located in the historic Skagit Building at 207 First Avenue South -- has been near the center of Seattle’s nightlife action for many decades. What began as a café associated with the Famous Hotel has existed in many different incarnations, from a Gold Rush-era eatery, to a fleabag Skid Road dive, to a legendary live music venue. The Central survived the lean Prohibition era, as well as the 1960’s urban-renewal phase, when Pioneer Square buildings were razed before the wider community’s sense of historical preservation took hold and the area was designated as the Pioneer Square-Skid Road National Historic District. In the 1970s the Central helped introduce live blues and rock and roll to the neighborhood, and in the 1980s it played a role in the rise of Grunge Rock, hosting shows by such bands as Soundgarden, Nirvana, Mother Love Bone, Screaming Trees, and Mudhoney. In 1990 it was redubbed the Central Saloon. Today it remains popular with locals, as well as being a must-see shrine for globetrotting Grunge tourists.
SEATTLE, WA
southsoundmag.com

Tacoma’s El Borracho Makes Its Post-Pandemic Return

Plant-based Mexican-inspired restaurant El Borracho, with its flagship location in Pike Place Market, recently reopened its Tacoma location. Owner Kittie Davidovich first opened El Borracho at Pike Place in 2012 with Ballard and Tacoma locations popping up shortly after. And the Tacoma location opened in 2017. COVID-19 proved challenging for...
TACOMA, WA
MyNorthwest.com

SR 167 HOV lane finally opening

The orange cones on northbound State Route 167 have frustrated drivers for months, but they should disappear in the next few weeks. The cones have been blocking off the new left lane between Sumner and Auburn, leaving drivers frustrated that an open lane is just sitting idle when they are backed up daily. Cara Mitchell with the Washington Department of Transportation said workers are still using that lane to finalize the project. “They’re keeping those cones there because they do have some work they have to take care of in that median barrier,” she said. “The cones give them a work zone and the opportunity to be out there during the day.”
SUMNER, WA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chris Mcgaha
Person
Erica Enders
Person
Leah Pruett
Person
Alexis Dejoria
Person
Bo Butner
Person
Cruz Pedregon
Person
Robert Hight
Person
Matt Hagan
busytourist.com

25 Best & Fun Things To Do In Tacoma (Washington)

Tacoma, Washington is known for its vibrant, urban culture, incredible artistry at every turn and a healthy smattering of sophistication. If you’re looking for all the coolest things to do in Tacoma, you’ve come to the right place. Herein, you can dive into Tacoma’s rich art scene, some...
TACOMA, WA
seattlerefined.com

5 Spot in Queen Anne reopens Monday with a new crew

A beloved cafe has returned to Queen Anne. 5 Spot, which ceased operations just over two years ago, will reopen in the same location under new ownership — ARISTA Catering, a Seattle-based team of chefs. The cafe had been running for decades and was a fan favorite in the Seattle area.
SEATTLE, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sonoma Raceway#Ford Mustang#Nhra#Nhra Seattle#Nhra Western Swing#Capco Contractors#Pacific Raceways
KUOW

A glassy gift shines a new path

In a small clear box, Etsuko Ichikawa keeps a small piece of vitrified glass that was given to her on a tour of the Hanford nuclear site. This vitrified glass encases radioactive material before it is disposed of through burial. As an artist trained in making glass, this object becomes something of a totem for Ichikawa, who turns her eye towards nuclear legacies,environmental degradation, and human impacts on the environment.
SEATTLE, WA
fox40jackson.com

Dangerous Pacific Northwest heat wave continues through weekend

Dangerous heat will continue across the Pacific Northwest this weekend. The excessive days-long heat wave is expected to last through Sunday, the National Weather Service (NWS) forecasting daytime high temperatures in the triple digits that are likely to tie or break temperature records. Excessive Heat Warnings and Heat Advisories are...
SEATTLE, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Motorsports
buzznicked.com

Every Day This Good Girl Rides The Bus All By Herself To Go To The Park

Public transportation is a source of travel for 21% of commuters who work in Seattle. But not everyone who uses the system is a human. Some people say that dogs are a creature of habit. They become dependent on things after doing them in a routine for so long. In Seattle, there is a dog named Eclipse, and she is proof of this theory.
SEATTLE, WA
southseattleemerald.com

Sunday Comix | Bruce Blocks

The South Seattle Emerald is committed to holding space for a variety of viewpoints within our community, with the understanding that differing perspectives do not negate mutual respect amongst community members. The opinions, beliefs, and viewpoints expressed by the contributors on this website do not necessarily reflect the opinions, beliefs,...
SEATTLE, WA
southsoundbiz.com

Duke’s Seafood Building on Ruston Way Sold

Lee & Associates Commercial Real Estate announced in a release this week that it brokered the $6.25 million acquisition of the Duke’s Seafood building located on the Ruston Way Waterfront. Harrison Laird and John Bauder of Lee & Associates represented buyer JGSL Partners, who plans to retain the property...

Comments / 0

Community Policy