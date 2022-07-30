Police: Woman shoots boy, 13, who was part of group that tried to break into her car, pointed gun at her in Hyde Park

www.cbsnews.com
2 Chicago police officers maced while attempting to make arrest on West Side, department says
Two Chicago police officers were sprayed with tear gas while making an arrest in the Austin neighborhood on the West Side Monday night. A woman approached the two officers as they placed the man into custody, sprayed tear gas at them and ran.
Lakeview East shooting: Man, 36, found shot in head on North Side, Chicago police say
A witness told police two men were seen driving away after the incident, traveling west from the scene in a black SUV.
Chicago police release photos of those involved in Uproar Old Town crash that injured 6
Authorities said a stolen car clipped another vehicle before jumping the curb and slamming into outdoor diners along the busy Old Town street.
Four Wounded, Including Security Guard, in Gunfire Exchange at University Village Apartment Complex Near UIC Campus
Four people, including a security guard, are in the hospital with gunshot wounds after shots were fired at an apartment complex steps from the University of Illinois Chicago campus late Monday, police said. According to authorities, at least one of the wounded was last listed in critical condition. Around 10:45...
cwbchicago.com
Serial burglar busted after riding a stolen bike past its owner’s house while they talked with police: prosecutors
A man on parole for burglary is now facing five new burglary charges after allegedly riding one of his victims’ stolen bicycles past the owner’s house while they were discussing the break-in with Chicago police. Angel Figueroa, 42, is being held without bail while the Illinois Department of...
Teen charged with felonies, sues Oak Lawn police after being punched by officers while pinned to the ground
OAK LAWN, Ill. (CBS) -- A 17-year-old boy has been charged with multiple felonies after officers repeatedly punched him while he was pinned to the ground during an arrest last week, in which police said they were concerned he was reaching for a gun.The teen, Hadi Abuatelah, has also filed a federal lawsuit against Oak Lawn police.Abuatelah was brought straight to the Oak Lawn Police Department after spending four days in the hospital. He has been charged as a juvenile with one count of felony aggravated unlawful use of a weapon and resisting arrest, and also with two counts of...
'It's unimaginable what happened to them:' Community holds vigil for members of Rolling Meadows family killed in weekend wrong-way crash
Balloons with pink hearts and red stars went up over Oriole Park, released to the cheer count of 5-6-7-8 by dumbstruck and grieving friends of the Dobosz family. 31-year-old Lauren and her four kids were killed early Sunday by a wrong-way driver.
fox32chicago.com
Armed man seeking cash forced 2 victims into their Chicago home, then made them drive to ATM: police
CHICAGO - Chicago police are warning the public of a terrifying armed robbery and home invasion that occurred on the North Side last month. According to police, a man armed with a handgun approached two victims on the sidewalk in the 4600 block of North Campbell Avenue around 12:10 a.m. on July 23 and demanded money.
CBS News
Arrest made in connection with April fatal shooting near Bronzeville store
CHICAGO (CBS) – Police announced the arrest of a suspect in connection with the fatal shooting of a man in Bronzeville back in April. Keantae Martin, 18, was arrested Monday in Crown Point, Indiana and charged with first degree murder, according to Chicago police. He was identified as the offender who shot and killed Damonte Robinson, 23, on April 23, according to a police report.
fox32chicago.com
Victim fights back when robber pulls gun on Chicago's West Side
CHICAGO - A man on Chicago's West Side refused a robbery Monday night when another man pulled a gun on him in an alley. Shortly after 8 p.m., police say the victim was walking through an alley in the 2400 block of West Polk Street when an unidentified man armed with a gun approached him from behind and demanded he hand over his personal belongings.
fox32chicago.com
Teen whose violent arrest in Oak Lawn went viral officially charged in incident
OAK LAWN, Ill. - A 17-year-old boy whose arrest in the south suburbs last week went viral on social media was released from the hospital Monday and immediately taken into custody by the Oak Lawn Police Department. On July 27, 2022, Hadi Abuatelah of Palos Hills was in a vehicle...
fox32chicago.com
Man shot, critically wounded at NW Side red light
CHICAGO - A man was shot and critically wounded while sitting at a red light Monday night in the West Humboldt Park neighborhood. The 34-year-old was in his vehicle at a red light around 10:08 p.m. when he heard gunfire break out and realized he was shot in the 4700 block of West Augusta Boulevard, according to Chicago police.,
cwbchicago.com
On parole for less than 3 months, man ditched a handgun on Loop restaurant patio while running from ‘shots fired’ incident, prosecutors say
Prosecutors said a three-time convicted felon on parole for armed robbery dropped a gun on a Loop restaurant’s patio while fleeing the scene of a “shots fired” incident in the heart of downtown on Sunday evening. No injuries were reported. Shaundell Milton, 28, has been on parole...
Police: Man attacked in Loop; serious condition
CHICAGO — A man was attacked downtown early Monday morning in the Loop, police said. At around 3:45 a.m., police responded to the 200 block of North LaSalle on the report of an aggravated battery. A 27-year-old man sustained several lacerations to the body and was transported to Stroger...
West Elsdon crash: SUV hits tree, then grocery store; occupants flee, Chicago police say
The car and front of the store appeared to be heavily damaged.
Chicago woman who documented divorce on TikTok fatally shot by ex-husband: police
Sania Khan, 29, was found dead in her Chicago apartment July 18. Police believe her ex-husband, Raheel Ahmed, killed her in a murder-suicide.
Reward offered for arrest in Bronzeville hit-and-run that killed South Side activist
Chicago journalist and South Side activist Hannah Hayes was killed in a hit-and-run crash less than two blocks from her home on July 11.
Armed robbers have struck six times on the Near North Side, police say
CHICAGO (CBS) --Police on Monday issued a community alert about a pattern of armed robberies on the Near North Side. The robberies happened in Streeterville, Old Town, and the Clybourn Corridor. Police said they seem to be connected. Each time, the robbers got out of a white Chevrolet Malibu and walked up to people on the street. They stole personal items at gunpoint and then drove off. The six robberies happened at the following times and locations. In the evening hours Sunday, July 17, in the 500 block of North Lake Shore Drive; In the morning hours Monday, July 18, in the 200 block of East Grand Avenue; In the morning hours Monday, July 18, in the 400 block of East Grand Avenue; In the evening hours Tuesday, July 19, in the 300 block of West Goethe Street; In the evening hours Tuesday, July 19, in the 400 block of East Ohio Street; In the morning hours Wednesday, July 20, in the 1700 block of North Clybourn Avenue. There have been between two and five robbers in each incident, police said. Anyone with information is asked to call Area Three detectives at (312) 744-8263.
fox32chicago.com
Man cuts, robs woman in Uptown after asking if she needed help
CHICAGO - A woman was cut and robbed Monday morning in the Uptown neighborhood. The 25-year-old was standing outside her parked car around 2:30 a.m. in the 900 block of West Leland Avenue when a male walked up and asked if she needed any help before pulling out a knife and cutting her, police said.
Chicago 16-year-old killed in shooting on city's South Side
A 16-year-old was killed in Chicago during a shooting on early Sunday morning. Police said the shooting happened when a car with a 16-year-old and a man stopped at a red light at about 2 a.m. in the Brighton Park neighborhood when another person began shooting, according to FOX 32.
