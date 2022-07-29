ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, MO

Joe Jordan: The man behind Springfield’s first Record Shop has deep business roots

By Mike O'Brien
sgfcitizen.org
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
sgfcitizen.org

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KOLR10 News

Highest-rated cheap eats in Springfield, according to Tripadvisor

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated cheap eats restaurants in Springfield from Tripadvisor. With the advent of Big Data, it’s easier than ever to quantify what people like around the globe. And when it comes to food—particularly easy, cheap eats—Americans have very specific opinions. Dining brands in U.S. have a long […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KYTV

Driver crashes Tesla into business at Farmers Park in Springfield, Mo.

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police are investigating a crash of a Tesla into a Springfield business. The crash happened around 5 p.m. at Farmers Park in south Springfield. The driver crashed into a building near the Hudson Hawk barbershop. The driver did not suffer any injuries. Police say the room was an unoccupied massage room.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Greenwood, MO
Springfield, MO
Business
City
Springfield, MO
State
Arizona State
Local
Missouri Business
City
Kansas City, MO
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Marian Days 2022 at Carthage, Mo. tens of thousand expected

CARTHAGE, Mo. — Due to COVID it’s been two years since the Marian Days Festival has been held in Carthage. The last count estimated 120,0000 attended the 4-day festival. This year crowds could be larger. Carthage Police Dept state, “we’re expecting a big crowd for this year.” ROAD CLOSURES Grand from Highland south to Fairview Fairview and Wynwood Glenstone Highland...
CARTHAGE, MO
KOLR10 News

Man dead after Saturday morning Springfield shooting

UPDATE: One of the gunshot victims taken to the hospital after police responded to the second incident died Monday. His name was Jaiden Falls, an 18-year-old Springfield resident. A suspect has not yet been identified, according to a press release from the Springfield Police Department. This is the 12th homicide in Springfield in 2022. Article […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Jordan
Person
Chuck Berry
Person
Buddy Holly
Person
John
sjvsun.com

Jack Hannah, Sons of San Joaquin co-founder, dead at 88

Jack Hannah, a co-founder of award-winning Western band The Sons of the San Joaquin, passed Sunday after a brief bout of an illness, his family announced. Hannah, a native of Marshfield, Mo, was born to Lon “Broad” Hannah and his wife, Melba, on Oct. 25, 1933, one of three sons.
MARSHFIELD, MO
KYTV

Springfield’s City Utilities reports outages across city

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Springfield’s City Utilities reported several outages across the city on Saturday. At the peak of the outages, nearly 2,000 customers lost power. Many lost power for several hours. The majority of the outages happened around South Campbell and Walnut Lawn. Crews worked much of the...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Football Games#Greenwood Lab School#Msu
KOLR10 News

Rebecca Ruud found not guilty of murder, community reacts

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – A Greene County judge ruled Ozark County Woman, Rebecca Ruud, is not guilty of murdering her 16-year-old daughter. Judge Calvin Holden has only found Ruud guilty of abandonment of a corpse, in the death of Savannah Leckie. OzarksFirst spent the afternoon in Theodosia, where Ruud lived, gauging people’s response to the decision. […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Marian Days road closure; what to expect

CARTHAGE, Mo. – Marian Days are back and City officials and residents alike are preparing for the big event. Carthage announced on Facebook today the closing of the following streets:. Grand from Highland south to Fairview. Fairview and Wynwood. Glenstone. Highland and Clinton. Officials say the roads will remain...
CARTHAGE, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Cadillac
NewsBreak
Economy
tncontentexchange.com

A new restaurant brings Carribbean spice to Branson

The spice and taste of Jamaica have made their way to Branson. Back A Yaad restaurant opened their doors on Sunday, July 17 in downtown Branson, located at 125 US 65 business Branson, MO. Owner Dianne Pringle, who is originally from Llandilo, Westmoreland, Jamaica but now resides in Branson, said she brings passion and love to all the dishes served at Back A Yaad Grill.
BRANSON, MO
sgfcitizen.org

More than $750K in federal funding goes to Greene County small businesses

The Greene County Commission handed down more than three quarters of a million dollars in federal funding to small businesses in a large-scale economic recovery effort. The commissioners announced the first wave of American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funding for small businesses on July 25. This is the first round of funding for small businesses to be awarded, and the county is reviewing more applications to award more funding in the future.
GREENE COUNTY, MO
KOLR10 News

Missouri election: What to know before you go to the poll

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The candidates representing each political party in the November general election will be decided today. Primaries in several federal, state, and local races will take place today, August 2. Here’s what you need to know before heading to the polls. What identification do you need to take to be able to vote? […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KOLR10 News

Kimberling City woman wears a badge and a crown

KIMBERLING CITY, Mo. – Kimberling City, Missouri can boast about a lot of things, namely the beauty of Table Rock Lake. Now, citizens have one more thing to brag about. A local police officer turned beauty queen named Alexis Hobbs. In a field dominated by men, Officer Hobbs stands out. It could be the uniform, […]
KIMBERLING CITY, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy