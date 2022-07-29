Joe Jordan: The man behind Springfield’s first Record Shop has deep business roots

sgfcitizen.org
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Five restaurants in Missouri that are considered the most romantic places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensMissouri State
McDonald's Sign War In Missouri Trending On Social MediaBryan DijkhuizenMarshfield, MO
The Route 66 Steak 'n Shake in Springfield, Missouri constructed in 1962 is on the National Register of Historic PlacesCJ CoombsSpringfield, MO
sgfcitizen.org
Low wages, high housing costs put one-third of Springfieldians at risk, consultants tell council
When a person or a family falls into poverty to the point of homelessness, the climb back to a place of security can be arduous. People paid to study housing and homelessness in Springfield delivered a solemn warning recently that wages are not meeting housing costs for about one out of three Springfield households.
sgfcitizen.org
Pokin Around: After almost 7 years in prison, woman lands job in construction and rewrites her story
Cijie Potts sits on a sofa in the small home she rents on Fort Avenue and tells me, no, she never thinks about using meth. Instead, she thinks about her 9-month-old grandson Xavier. The bond between Potts and her three children was broken in January 2015 when she was sentenced...
Highest-rated cheap eats in Springfield, according to Tripadvisor
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated cheap eats restaurants in Springfield from Tripadvisor. With the advent of Big Data, it’s easier than ever to quantify what people like around the globe. And when it comes to food—particularly easy, cheap eats—Americans have very specific opinions. Dining brands in U.S. have a long […]
KYTV
Driver crashes Tesla into business at Farmers Park in Springfield, Mo.
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police are investigating a crash of a Tesla into a Springfield business. The crash happened around 5 p.m. at Farmers Park in south Springfield. The driver crashed into a building near the Hudson Hawk barbershop. The driver did not suffer any injuries. Police say the room was an unoccupied massage room.
KYTV
Mom asked by Ozark Community Center lifeguards to leave the pool area to breastfeed
OZARK, Mo. (KY3) - A Willard mother’s Facebook post is going viral after she shared her experience of being asked to go breastfeed her baby in a changing room by staff at a community center. Samantha Mahan took her three-year-old and three-month-old to the Ozark Community Center pool Friday.
Marian Days 2022 at Carthage, Mo. tens of thousand expected
CARTHAGE, Mo. — Due to COVID it’s been two years since the Marian Days Festival has been held in Carthage. The last count estimated 120,0000 attended the 4-day festival. This year crowds could be larger. Carthage Police Dept state, “we’re expecting a big crowd for this year.” ROAD CLOSURES Grand from Highland south to Fairview Fairview and Wynwood Glenstone Highland...
sgfcitizen.org
Pokin Around: Meet the main Bob, the I-44 entrepreneur who once pitched to Willie Mays
First, there was Bob’s Storage. It’s in Nixa. Then, a few years later, there was Bob’s Parking. It’s along Interstate-44 in Strafford, just west of the Wild Animal Safari. “People tell me, ‘Man, you must have some kind of ego,” says the man, the Bob, himself....
Man dead after Saturday morning Springfield shooting
UPDATE: One of the gunshot victims taken to the hospital after police responded to the second incident died Monday. His name was Jaiden Falls, an 18-year-old Springfield resident. A suspect has not yet been identified, according to a press release from the Springfield Police Department. This is the 12th homicide in Springfield in 2022. Article […]
ksmu.org
City Utilities outlines emergency water plans as Ozarks face extreme drought
By the end of last month, the southwest corner of the Missouri lit up bright-red on the U.S. Drought Monitor. That means our drought is extreme — and water watches and emergency conservation plans could be coming soon from Springfield City Utilities. Steve Stodden is CU’s chief natural gas...
sjvsun.com
Jack Hannah, Sons of San Joaquin co-founder, dead at 88
Jack Hannah, a co-founder of award-winning Western band The Sons of the San Joaquin, passed Sunday after a brief bout of an illness, his family announced. Hannah, a native of Marshfield, Mo, was born to Lon “Broad” Hannah and his wife, Melba, on Oct. 25, 1933, one of three sons.
See the Most Patriotic Silo in America and It’s in Missouri
If you value patriotism, you need to see what many believe is the most patriotic silo in America and you won't have to travel far because it's in Missouri. What is the most patriotic silo in America and where is it in Missouri?. It's the Freedom Silo and it's located...
KYTV
Springfield’s City Utilities reports outages across city
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Springfield’s City Utilities reported several outages across the city on Saturday. At the peak of the outages, nearly 2,000 customers lost power. Many lost power for several hours. The majority of the outages happened around South Campbell and Walnut Lawn. Crews worked much of the...
sgfcitizen.org
Pedestrian struck by dump truck in April died by suicide, medical examiner says
The pedestrian who was struck by a dump truck on April 27 died by suicide, according to a news release from the Springfield Police Department. Harrison Charlesworth, 33, of Springfield, intentionally walked in front of the dump truck, the release said. According to the initial investigation, a 1997 International 490...
sgfcitizen.org
Springfield Police Chief explains how SPD will enforce new homeless camping law
Following the recent passage of House Bill 1606 — which will ban homeless people from camping or sleeping on state-owned lands — Springfield Police Chief Paul Williams explained how officers within his department will enforce the law. The law was signed by Gov. Mike Parson in June and...
Rebecca Ruud found not guilty of murder, community reacts
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – A Greene County judge ruled Ozark County Woman, Rebecca Ruud, is not guilty of murdering her 16-year-old daughter. Judge Calvin Holden has only found Ruud guilty of abandonment of a corpse, in the death of Savannah Leckie. OzarksFirst spent the afternoon in Theodosia, where Ruud lived, gauging people’s response to the decision. […]
Marian Days road closure; what to expect
CARTHAGE, Mo. – Marian Days are back and City officials and residents alike are preparing for the big event. Carthage announced on Facebook today the closing of the following streets:. Grand from Highland south to Fairview. Fairview and Wynwood. Glenstone. Highland and Clinton. Officials say the roads will remain...
tncontentexchange.com
A new restaurant brings Carribbean spice to Branson
The spice and taste of Jamaica have made their way to Branson. Back A Yaad restaurant opened their doors on Sunday, July 17 in downtown Branson, located at 125 US 65 business Branson, MO. Owner Dianne Pringle, who is originally from Llandilo, Westmoreland, Jamaica but now resides in Branson, said she brings passion and love to all the dishes served at Back A Yaad Grill.
sgfcitizen.org
More than $750K in federal funding goes to Greene County small businesses
The Greene County Commission handed down more than three quarters of a million dollars in federal funding to small businesses in a large-scale economic recovery effort. The commissioners announced the first wave of American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funding for small businesses on July 25. This is the first round of funding for small businesses to be awarded, and the county is reviewing more applications to award more funding in the future.
Missouri election: What to know before you go to the poll
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The candidates representing each political party in the November general election will be decided today. Primaries in several federal, state, and local races will take place today, August 2. Here’s what you need to know before heading to the polls. What identification do you need to take to be able to vote? […]
Kimberling City woman wears a badge and a crown
KIMBERLING CITY, Mo. – Kimberling City, Missouri can boast about a lot of things, namely the beauty of Table Rock Lake. Now, citizens have one more thing to brag about. A local police officer turned beauty queen named Alexis Hobbs. In a field dominated by men, Officer Hobbs stands out. It could be the uniform, […]
