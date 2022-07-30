Dayton Air Show kicks off with 44th annual Air Show Parade

dayton247now.com
dayton247now.com
80,000 attend Centerpoint Energy Dayton Air Show
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- The region's premier summer event, the 48th annual Centerpoint Energy Dayton Air Show brought in an estimated 80,000 people this past weekend. The air show featured the return of the U.S. Navy Blue Angels in their new F/A-18 Super Hornets along with other top performers and a couple new acts. More than 50 static aircraft were also on the air show grounds.
Adopt your ducks now, to help United Rehabilitation Services
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- It's time to adopt your duck. The 19th annual Rubber Duck Regatta benefits the kids and adults served by United Rehabilitation Services. The regatta will be held Sept. 30. The program begins at 8:15 p.m. and will include a virtual duck drop, which was popularized during the coronavirus pandemic. The event will also include a choice of movies, "Cloudy With a Chance of Meatballs" or "Hook."
Dayton Post Office hosting job fairs every Friday in August
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- The downtown Dayton Post Office at 1111 East Fifth St. is hosting job fairs every Friday during the month of August, in order to fill immediate openings for City Carrier Assistants. The job fairs will run from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and the starting pay...
Biltmore Towers completes renovations with ribbon cutting
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- Renovations to an affordable apartment community in Dayton are officially complete. A ribbon cutting ceremony held Tuesday celebrates renovations done to Biltmore Towers. Full renovations began two years ago with funding from the 'Historic Tax Credit Growth and Opportunity Act', cosponsored by Representative Mike Turner. Originally...
African-American Community Fund to host second annual golf outing
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) - The African American Community Fund (AACF) will host the 2nd Annual John E. Moore Sr. Memorial Golf Outing. The outing includes 18-holes of challenging golf with beverages and refreshments along the way. Socialize with dinner, drinks, and awards following play. Online registration is required by Wednesday, September 14. The cost is $125 per golfer or $500 per foursome. Sponsorship opportunities are also available.
Humane Society of Greater Dayton rescues 43 animals from Germantown farm
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- Agents from the Humane Society of Greater Dayton discovered 43 malnourished and injured farm animals at a property in Germantown. A news release from the Humane Society described the conditions as, "Living in deplorable conditions with little to no fresh food. Water that looked more like sludge than anything suitable for drinking. Stalls nearly 3 feet deep in fecal matter."
Donate blood in August to "Pick Your Prize" and receive a gas gift card this weekend
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- The Community Blood Center says that August is an important month for donating, as there is an urgent need for type O blood. The Community Blood Center is also working to overcome a low blood supply. Anyone who donates during the month of August will have...
Developmental Disabilities of Clark County hosting open interviews
CLARK COUNTY, Ohio (WKEF) -- From 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Wednesdays and Thursdays in August, open interviews for RNs, LPNs, STNAs, and Direct Care employees will be held by Developmental Disabilities of Clark County. The interviews will take place in the Administration Conference Room on the FF Mueller Residential Center Campus, 2527 Kenton Street, Springfield.
Alzheimer's Association Miami Valley Chapter hosts in-person education program
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) - The Alzheimer's Association Miami Valley Chapter will been offering an in-person education program in Troy to provide comprehensive information about Alzheimer's disease and to answer common questions about dementia. The program, Understanding Alzheimer's and Dementia, is being offered free to the community and will be held...
8-year-old cancer survivor celebrates home run for life
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) - The Dayton Dragons will host 8-year-old Beckett Richards for the Anthem Home Run for Life program. In cooperation with Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Ohio, the Dayton Dragons will host 8-year-old Beckett Richards while they take on the Peoria Chiefs at Day Air Ballpark in the heart of the Water Street District.
Hundreds gather to celebrate life and legacy of Deputy Matthew Yates
SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WKEF) --There were overwhelming emotions during the funeral service for fallen hero Clark County Sheriff's Deputy Matthew Yates. Hundreds of family, friends and law enforcement officials gathered at First Christian Church in Springfield to celebrate the life and legacy of Yates. It's clear Yates touched so many lives....
Community comes out to support Deputy Matthew Yates
SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WKEF/WKRC) -- Community members waited along the procession route for hours to show support for Clark County Deputy Matthew Yates, his family, and the sheriff's office on Monday. Members of this community were lined up for miles, some with flags, others with thin blue line t-shirts, most of...
Sidney Police made arrest after a stabbing on Buckeye Ave. Tuesday evening
SIDNEY, Ohio (WKEF) -- At around 6:17 p.m. on Tuesday, August 2, police were dispatched to 628 Buckeye Avenue in Sidney, Ohio, in reference to a stabbing. An investigation determined that there was a physical altercation involving Melvin Martin, Raymond Becerra, and their adult sons. Melvin Martin stabbed Raymond Becerra in the torso during the physical struggle, significantly wounding him.
Clark County Deputy Matthew Yates visitation and influence he left on the community
SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WKEF) --- At Deputy Matthew Yates' visitation today at Springfield's First Christian Church, the community said their farewells. The passing of Clark County Sheriff's Deputy Yates left a lot of members of the community heartbroken. Yates was responding to reports of shots fired at a mobile home park...
Mosquito control being applied Wednesday in Greene County
GREENE COUNTY, Ohio (WKEF) -- Public Health crews will be applying adulticide for mosquito control in the following areas of Greene County on Wednesday. Depending on weather, application will take place before sundown and continue for approximately 90 minutes while evening temperatures are above 60 degrees, winds need to be calm, and not raining, according to a news release.
Governor DeWine announces safety, security initiatives for Ohio schools
Columbus (WSYX) — Governor Mike DeWine announced that over 1,000 schools in the state will receive assistance towards security upgrades and safety enhancements. DeWine made the announcement Tuesday morning at the Ohio School Safety Summit in Columbus. A total of 1,183 K-12 schools in 81 counties will receive nearly...
American Heart Association names 2022 Heart Walk co-chairs
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) - The American Heart Association’s annual Heart Walk is returning to build healthier lifestyles and raise lifesaving funds. The Heart Walk is an annual event that aims to raise funds for heart and stroke research. This year, the Heart Walk will involve a 5k run and walk around Day Air Ball Park.
Rollover accident in Darke County sends driver to hospital
DARKE COUNTY, Ohio (WKEF) -- One person was injured after their vehicle rolled over in Darke County Tuesday. The crash was reported on State Route 722 west of U.S. 127 at approximately 2:39 p.m., according to a news release from the Darke County Sheriff's Office. A preliminary investigation revealed that...
Community reflects on Deputy Yates's procession and burial
SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WKEF) -- Hundreds from across Ohio and the region poured out to say their final farewells to Deputy Matthew Yates. Highways and roads throughout Springfield were lined with people showing support and paying their respects as Yates made his way to Ferncliff Cemetery. Red, white and blue flashing...
Dayton Police investigating a shooting on Yale Ave.
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- Montgomery County Regional Dispatch received a call at 7:12 p.m. that a male was shot at 635 Yale Ave. "There appeared to be quite the chaos going on because the phone was put down and there were people yelling in the background," said Montgomery County Regional Dispatch.
