Watch: Vikings surprise Jared Allen with Ring of Honor news

One of the biggest free agents left on the market is Odell Beckham Jr., who continues to rehab after tearing his ACL in Super Bowl LVI. The Los Angeles Rams would go on to win even without Beckham available after halftime and since then the two sides have kept in contact on a possible deal. The wideout’s injury makes contract negotiations difficult as he won’t be ready until later in the year, giving the Rams pause on how much money and how many years they’d want to commit to him.

NFL ・ 12 HOURS AGO