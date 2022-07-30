“You’ve Got a Lawsuit” — Cafe Lalo Faces Eviction

ilovetheupperwestside.com
beckersdental.com
Former New York dentist gets jail time for attempting to forcibly touch patient
A former New York dentist was sentenced to 45 days in jail for attempting to forcibly touch a patient. Tiberiu Sfintescu, DDS, 75, pleaded guilty in May to attempting to forcibly touch the intimate parts of a female patient during an appointment at his dental office in Tonawanda, N.Y., in May 2020, according to an Aug. 1 news release.
Massage therapist rapes woman in her Brooklyn home on Valentine’s Day, suit alleges
BROOKLYN (PIX11) — A husband’s romantic Valentine’s Day gesture turned tragic when his wife was allegedly raped by a massage therapist in their Brooklyn home earlier this year, according to a new lawsuit. The woman, identified as Jane SE Doe in court papers filed in Brooklyn, sued massage company Soothe, Inc. and Evident, Inc., the […]
16 reputed members of one of New York City's most violent gangs arrested
The subset of the Trinitarios gang operated mainly in and around Washington Heights, but also in the Bronx and Queens, and is known for extreme violence.
NY1
NYPD: McDonald’s employee shot outside restaurant after dispute over food
BROOKLYN — Gun fire erupted outside a McDonald’s in Brooklyn Monday night after a dispute inside the fast food chain spilled into the street, leaving one man in critical condition, according to police. Authorities say the argument between a 23-year-old male McDonald’s worker and a woman began inside...
NYPD commissioner, union fume after officers attacked with bottles
NEW YORK -- There is outrage from NYPD Commissioner Keechant Sewell and the police union after videos circulated of officers having bottles thrown at them while trying to make an arrest. It happened in on Sunday after the Bronx Dominican Day Parade, CBS2's Lisa Rozner reported Tuesday. A crowd is seen yelling at officers as a man is walked away in handcuffs at around 7:30 p.m. at East 168th Street and Sheridan Avenue. The NYPD says officers were responding to a large group gathered there drinking, playing loud music, blocking the sidewalk, and being disorderly. Seconds later, it appears...
Essence
NYC Mayor Eric Adams Says Cop Attack Is 'Clear Case' For Rolling Back Bail Reform Law
Mayor Adams wants the state legislature to hold a special session to alter criminal justice reform laws and make it harder for people accused of robbery and other offenses to be released on bail. After a video clip obtained by The New York Post allegedly showed a 16-year-old boy punching...
Coney Island public housing still struggling with repairs, broken cooking gas 10 years after Sandy
As the sun sets over Manhattan, shipping containers from the construction effort leave metal and debris scattered at the base of Surfside Gardens, July 6th, 2022 Hundreds of families in the O’Dwyer Gardens have been calling for the city to restore cooking gas since construction broke ground on NYCHA’s Resilience and Recovery project in February. [ more › ]
ocscanner.news
NEW YORK: TRYING TO KEEP THIS COP KILLER BEHIND BARS
This is out of our area but this was a tragic story of a horrific death of a police officer. Let’s support all police departments by using the below link to share your thoughts with the parole board This post is Courtesy of @NYCPBA. This is Salvatore “Crazy Sal”...
shorefrontnews.com
Homeless Shelter On Bath Ave Cancelled
Assemblyman William Colton (D – Gravesend, Bensonhurst, Bath Beach, and Dyker Heights) has learned that the proposed homeless shelter development to be located at 2147 Bath Avenue, Brooklyn is stopped. He vows to continue the fight against the second proposed homeless shelter at 137 Kings Highway. “I am proud...
bkreader.com
Flatbush Gardens Residents Rally Against ‘Astounding’ and Unsanitary Living Conditions
Residents and elected leaders were calling out what they described as “decrepit,” and “astounding” and “despicable” living conditions at the Flatbush Gardens housing complex on Thursday. Scores of Flatbush Gardens residents made their voices heard outside the apartment complex’s management office, braving the punishing...
Two men plead guilty in massive counterfeit document scheme
Two men plead guilty to making several fake IDs, Social Security cards and OSHA safety course cards.
biztoc.com
New York City store locks up Spam in plastic case amid crime spike
$3.99 canned meat product out of reach behind lock and key at a Duane Reade inside New York City’s Port Authority bus depot. Shoppers, store employees, and social media users expressed disbelief. "I’ve never seen that before!" one Twitter user wrote. "Some of these things are pretty ridiculous,"...
Off-duty NYPD detective fatally shoots himself in Queens home
An off-duty NYPD detective has died after shooting himself in his Queens home, police said Tuesday. Detective Brendan Mcveigh was found shot in the head by his fiancée in his Rockaway apartment about 11:30 p.m. Sunday, police said. Responding officers found his gun near his body. Medics rushed him to Kings County Hospital, but he could not be saved. “Our hearts are broken as we mourn the loss ...
shorefrontnews.com
Bringing Back NYPD & MTPD To the Subway
Part One of the Public safety drive to bring more police presence on public transit finished successfully. “For the past six weeks, I visited every subway station in the 47th Assembly District and have distributed thousands of petitions calling for more transit police presence on our subways. These petitions were taken to community groups, meetings, rallies, and street distributions in support and funding for more police presence to make our subways safe,” Colton stated.
cpapracticeadvisor.com
Brooklyn Man Who Withheld Info from Tax Preparer Pleads Guilty to Tax Evasion
A New York man pleaded guilty on July 28, 2022, to tax evasion. According to court documents and statements made in court, from 2009 to 2014 David Seruya was an original owner and shareholder of a New Jersey-based home warranty business. In 2014, Seruya entered into a buyout agreement whereby...
longisland.com
Long Island Physician Indicted with Defrauding Medicaid and Subjecting Patients to Invasive and Medically Unnecessary Testing
New York Attorney General Letitia James today announced the indictment of Payam Toobian, M.D., 52, of Kings Point, New York, and his company, America’s Imaging Center, Inc. (America’s Imaging), for defrauding Medicaid by forcing patients to get unnecessary and invasive medical tests. For years, Toobian allegedly ran a kickback scheme where he bribed other physicians for patient referrals, subjected some of those patients to tests and procedures that they did not need, and then caused false claims to be submitted to Medicaid for those tests. Toobian, through his corporation America’s Imaging, operated Empire Imaging, a diagnostic radiology center in Forest Hills, Queens. Toobian was charged with Grand Larceny in the Third Degree, Health Care Fraud in the Third Degree, eight counts of Falsifying Business Records in the First Degree, and three counts of violating the Social Services Law statute prohibiting the payment of kickbacks related to the provision of services under the state’s Medicaid program, all felony charges.
Bloody Elbow
Video: BJJ black belt takes down guy accused of sucker punching construction workers in NYC
Last week, on the streets of New York City, a couple of construction workers were allegedly sucker punched. Ro Malabanan said he witnessed those attacks and decided to do something about it. Malabanan, a BJJ black belt under Marcelo Garcia, posted footage of what went down to his Instagram. The...
NBC New York
14-Year-Old Boy Found Face-Down Dead in NYC Driveway
Authorities are investigating the death of a 14-year-old boy who was found dead, face-down, in a Queens driveway early Tuesday, police say. Cops responding to a 7:15 a.m. call at a home on Beach 67th Street in Arverne found the teenager on the ground. Then they discovered a gunshot wound to his lower back.
mahoningmatters.com
20 photos of NYC in the 1950s
The 1950s are an interesting time in New York City's history. Having been established as one of the world's greatest cities following the end of World War II, New York was home to 7.89 million residents in the early parts of the decade. However, by the end of the '50s, the effects of suburbanization, which saw residents and industries alike leaving for cheaper pastures, actually led to a significant decline in population that would hold until the early 1970s. With this decline in population came an increase in crime, growing wealth inequality, and an overall step back for the northern metropolis.
Bronx smoke shop worker charged with fatally stabbing homeless man in dispute outside store
A Bronx smoke shop worker fatally stabbed a homeless man who violently argued with the 78-year-old shop manager outside the store, police said. Kenneth Fair, 59, was unconscious with a stab wound on his neck when cops found him outside the Magic 7 Smoke Shop on W. Fordham Road near Sedgewick Ave. in University Heights just after noon on Saturday. The argument began when Fair complained that as ...
