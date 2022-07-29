PASCO NEWS: Man dies after he was run over by own pickup truck

www.pasconewsonline.com
pasconewsonline.com
Hudson woman killed after high-speed crash into tree on Spring Hill Drive
SPRING HILL, FLA - A 50-year-old Hudson woman was killed Sunday evening after she lost control of her truck and crashed into a tree in Spring Hill. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the accident occurred around 7:00 p.m. on Spring Hill Drive and New Hope Road. The woman was traveling westbound on Spring Hill Drive at a high rate of speed when she lost control of her truck changing lanes. The vehicle left the roadway and struck a tree.
pasconewsonline.com
Reward offered for driver’s arrest in hit-and-run that killed Hudson man
PASCO COUNTY, FLA - The Florida Highway Patrol continues to investigate a Hit and run fatality in Port Richey Sunday morning. According to troopers, On July 31, 2022 at 8:30 a.m., Troopers were notified of a crash involving a bicyclist on Scenic Drive, north of Jasmine Boulevard in Port Richey. The crash is believed to of occurred either Friday or Saturday. The 45-year-old Hudson man had been struck by a vehicle and suffered fatal injuries at the scene.
pasconewsonline.com
45-year-old man killed in Hit and run accident
pasconewsonline.com
Florida Highway Patrol investigating fatal crash in Dade City
DADE CITY, FLA- The Florida Highway Patrol is on scene of a crash involving at least one fatality. The accident occurred around 6:45 p.m. in the area of US-301 and Payne Road in Dade City. According to witnesses on scene, the crash is involving a semi and vehicle And there is road blockage in the area.
pasconewsonline.com
TAMPA NEWS: Drunk Driver Hits HCSO Deputy on Patrol
TAMPA, FLA- A Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office Deputy was struck by a drunk driver on North Dale Mabry Highway Sunday. According to the Hillsborough Sheriff’s office, just after 6 a.m. a District I patrol deputy was en route to a Directed Patrol Activity in his marked 2022 Chevrolet Tahoe. The deputy was stopped at the red light facing eastbound at the intersection of North Dale Mabry Highway and Ehrlich Road.
pasconewsonline.com
HERNANDO: Shooting in Brooksville sends one man to the hospital
BROOKSVILLE, FLA - Hernando County Sheriff's deputies responded to a Shooting early Sunday morning in the area of Armstrong Street and Ellington Avenue in South Brooksville. According to deputies, when patrol deputies arrived on scene, they observed a large gathering of people near the intersection. Moments later, deputies located the victim, an adult male, in a field on the southwest side of the intersection. The victim, who was suffering from one gunshot wound, was transported to a local trauma center by Hernando County Fire and Emergency Services.
pasconewsonline.com
2 Hudson men among 7 arrested for cockfighting in Citrus County
CITRUS COUNTY, FLA - Citrus County Sheriff deputies arrested seven men for Cockfighting at a home that was being used for fights. Two of the men are from Hudson. According to the Citrus County Sheriff's office, deputies responded to 12599 S. Florida Avenue in Floral City Saturday afternoon in reference to a noise complaint.
pasconewsonline.com
HERNANDO COUNTY: Woman arrested for passing counterfeit money
SPRING HILL, FLA - Hernando County Sheriff detectives arrested a woman for passing counterfeit money in the area. According to the Hernando Sheriff's office, on 03-24-2022, the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office took report of a counterfeit $20 bill that was taken by an employee at the McDonald’s located on 10319 County Line Road.
pasconewsonline.com
Highest paying jobs in Ocala that require a graduate degree
Compiled the highest paying jobs that require a graduate degree in Ocala, FL using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
pasconewsonline.com
Highest paying jobs in Homosassa Springs that require a graduate degree
Compiled the highest paying jobs that require a graduate degree in Homosassa Springs, FL using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
