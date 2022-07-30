New Indoor Slide Park Opens in Colorado Promising Major Fun

95rockfm.com
9News Anchor Kyle Clark asks DougCo superintendent tough questionsSuzie GlassmanDenver, CO
Denver Is "Unintentionally" Charging People a New TaxTaxBuzzDenver, CO
Traffic shifts planned for Poston Parkway project in Highland RanchHeather WillardHighlands Ranch, CO
Remembering the 1933 Castlewood Canyon Dam floodNatasha LovatoDenver, CO
Devil’s Angels gang member sentenced for 2018 Aurora shooting spreeHeather WillardAurora, CO
5280.com
3 Gorgeous Colorado Destinations You Could (And Should) Access by Vehicle
Ever wanted to enjoy the majesty of the Centennial State’s wilderness vistas without having to use your legs? You’re not alone: Overlanding, the Instagram-era name for exploring the backcountry as far as any road—and street-legal vehicle—will take you, is one of the fastest-growing automotive trends, according to the Specialty Equipment Market Association. That growth will be on full display in Loveland this month at the annual Overland Expo Mountain West (August 26 through 28; day passes start at $25). The event includes seminars and classes, but the main attraction is ogling the latest gear and tricked-out adventure rigs, some of which can run well into the hundreds of thousands of dollars. “That’s the great thing about overlanding,” says Bryan Rogala, host of Outside magazine’s beginner overlanding video series, The 101. “You can travel deep into the wilderness and make your camp as luxurious and comfortable as you can imagine.” But don’t be fooled into thinking you need to spend big to enjoy the outdoors on four wheels. These Colorado starter routes should be a regular Sunday cruise in just about any four-wheel-drive SUV.
Do You Remember this Once Prominent Colorado Landmark?
Many historic landmarks still remain standing in Colorado to this day, but others have disappeared, only lingering in the memories of locals who can continue to pass on stories of what once was. One former Colorado landmark that's now been gone for more than 50 years was The Tepees in...
Here's The Best Grilled Cheese In Colorado
LoveFood found the most delicious grilled cheese in every state.
Washington Examiner
Welcome to Denver — a ‘hellhole’ of drugs
DENVER — Friends and family arrived for a graduation in May at the University of Denver. We forgot to warn them. Once a cosmopolitan utopia of clean, safe, family-friendly neighborhoods and parks, Denver now looks and feels like a drug orgy. The stench of marijuana wafts through neighborhoods where a small percentage of family dwellings have transitioned into pot farms . Walking through much of Denver and other Colorado cities, one becomes accustomed to stepping over and around growing numbers of full-time drug users living on sidewalks, parks, medians, and lawns.
Thomas the Tank Engine is rolling back into Colorado
GOLDEN, Colo. — Thomas the Tank Engine is bound for Colorado once again this autumn. The world's most popular train engine will pull into Colorado Railroad Museum in Golden for three weekends in September. Day Out With Thomas features train rides with a full-size Thomas the Tank Engine, live...
edgewaterecho.com
Colorado Scottish Festival Coming to Edgewater This Weekend
The Colorado Scottish Festival is coming back to Edgewater this Saturday, August 6 and Sunday, August 7! The event will be held at Citizen’s Park (24th and Chase). The two day event features pipe bands, whisky tastings, music, dancing, historic re-enactments and much more.
Loveland Mom/Daughter Duo Make Southwest Airlines History
There is cool stuff and then there is really cool stuff and I think this falls into the latter category. A mother and daughter team from Loveland recently made Southwest Airlines history when they both piloted a Southwest Airlines flight from Denver to St Louis. Captain Holly Petitt (mother) and...
Cuteness Overload: Baby Fever Has Hit a Colorado Zoo
There aren't too many things better in this life than baby animals, and thanks to a little baby boom going on at the Denver Zoo, there are three new little bundles of joy ready to explore the world. A giraffe, a golden lion tamarin, and a baby otter. With all...
Denver's downtown demise, captured in 5 numbers
Downtown Denver has lost its mojo and needs reinvention. That's the unusually blunt assessment from city tourism leaders in a recent "State of the Downtown" report. What they're saying: "Perhaps the most visible reality today is the decline in the activity, energy and vibrancy Denver is known for," Downtown Denver Partnership CEO Kourtny Garrett said, according to the Denver Business Journal.
Westword
Twelve Facts About Red Rocks That May Surprise You
Red Rocks Amphitheatre is a must-see for visitors and a rite of passage for both natives and transplants. It's part of the fabric of our statewide community — and yet there are still things most folks don't know about it. Here are a dozen facts for you to share next time you're in line for a vodka lemonade on those storied, ruddy Colorado steps:
restaurantclicks.com
13 Best Outdoor Dining Spots in Denver
If you plan on visiting Denver, Colorado, during your next vacation, this city offers plenty to do for avid lovers of the outdoors. You can find several spacious parks across the city, go to the Denver Zoo, and get a great view of the Rocky Mountains’ Front Range. Suppose...
coloradohomesmag.com
A Contemporary Home in Greenwood Village
From the moment designer Anna Stansbury set foot in the Greenwood Village home, she was head over heels. So much so, that within minutes of touring the property she called her husband, Chris, back in Chicago to confess that she’d just bought a house. “There was just this connection I felt immediately to the architecture of the space,” she explains. With her creative wheels already spinning, Stansbury enlisted the help of Vail architect Kyle Webb. Touring the property, Webb was equally enthusiastic. “Boy, was I jazzed,” he says. “I was all in.”
Santa Fe Style Home For Sale in Franktown, Colorado is Stunning
The Colorado real estate market is full of incredible listings. From unique tiny homes to mega-mansions, it's always fun to browse properties that are currently for sale in the Centennial State. Step Inside this Stunning Santa Fe Style Home For Sale in Colorado. Living here would be like having your...
This is why Denver's airport seems busier than usual
Denver International Airport set a new record for international travel in June 2022.Denver International Airport. (Denver, Colo) You’re not imagining it if Denver International Airport seems busier than usual: For the first half of 2022, more than 32 million passengers passed through the airport, which is a 30 percent increase compared to the first half of 2021. The airport also set a new record, with June 2022 ranking as the busiest month on record for international passenger traffic at DIA.
Rocky Mountains Rockout with Iron Maiden
Iron Maiden is hitting the road for the Legacy of the Beast tour, and we want to give you a chance to see these legendary rockers in an... elevated state. You and a guest could fly to the Mile High City to catch Iron Maiden in concert!. Here's what you...
Injured Colorado Pelican Shows Just How Damaging Fishing Lines Can Be
You've heard the phrase "leave no trace." It's the practice of minimizing your impact on the natural world — unfortunately, many people don't. Despite the efforts of wildlife agencies like the National Park Service (NPS), some continue to litter in wild spaces, leaving trash, equipment, and fishing lines in their wake.
Yes, it is Californians that made Colorado so unaffordable
Tech workers priced out of Silicon Valley have been migrating to Phoenix, Salt Lake City, Boise and Denver, among other western locales that have also seen massive spikes in housing costs in the past five years.
Hot start to August with more monsoon storms expected
The month of August will kick off Monday with hot weather for Denver and the eastern plains of Colorado as highs climb well into the 90s. Some areas could even reach the low 100s. It will be a bit cooler in the mountains and on the western slope thanks to afternoon cloud cover associated with monsoon storms.We'll see several rounds of monsoon storms in the week ahead with an ongoing potential to see flash flooding on burn scars. The storms will be more concentrated across western and southern Colorado on Monday with higher chances on the plains and in the northern mountains toward the end of the week.We could see some wildfire smoke drift through the northern half of Colorado during the day on Monday due to several large fires burning in states like California, Idaho and Montana. In addition there is an Ozone Alert in effect for Denver, Boulder, Greeley and Fort Collins until at least 4 p.m. on Monday.Tuesday will be another hot day for Denver and the plains but temperatures will come down a bit during the middle of the week and again over the weekend thanks to anticipated surges of monsoon moisture.
Aurora and Denver look to ban taxing government fees
Some call it "double taxation." Now, Denver and Aurora are taking up ordinances to exempt government fees -- such as plastic bags fees -- from taxation. While the individual fees may be small, they add up fast. The latest fee -- 27 cents on anything you get delivered -- is expected to generate $76 million in state revenue the first year alone. But, it's also a local revenue generator for some cities that are taxing the fee to the tune of hundreds of thousands of dollars more. Since the Taxpayer Bill of Rights, or TABOR, was passed -- requiring tax...
Colorado angler reels in massive fish, breaks longest-standing fish record in state
A record-breaking trout was caught in Colorado this season, weighing in at a whopping 7.84 pounds, according to a news release from Colorado Parks and Wildlife. The Brook Trout was reeled in at Monarch Lake in Granby, Colorado, by Tim Daniel. According to officials, the fish was measured at a massive 23 1/4 inches in length, and had a girth of 15 3/8 inches.
