Google thought about making the Pixel Buds Pro transparent

Phone Arena
Amazon brings back one of the best Samsung Galaxy S22+ deals ever
With your Prime Day 2022 memories still relatively fresh in your mind, we can totally understand if you wouldn't expect to see Amazon offer any decent deals on popular gadgets in the near future. But surprise, surprise, one of the very best phones out there is already deeply discounted... yet...
Best Google Pixel 6 deals and Google Pixel 6 Pro deals: July 2022
Looking to save some money on a Google Pixel 6 or a Pixel 6 Pro? We gathered the best deals of the month and put them into one simple guide.
Phone Arena
Could the Galaxy Z Fold 4 share displays with the iPhone 14 Pro Max?
Despite all the brouhaha around foldable phones like the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold or Flip series, their display premise isn't all that different from that of "regular" rigid phones like the iPhone 13 Pro Max. Both the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and the iPhone 13 Pro Max use Samsung's LTPO...
Phone Arena
Google's tweaking of Android 13 could be behind delay in start of Samsung's One UI 5.0 beta
Google has been taking Android 13 out to test drive since February when it released the first of two Android 13 Developer Previews. In April, the beta program for Android 13 began, and sometime this month, the final version of the OS will be dropped for the Pixel 3a series and later. But an unplanned Android 13 beta release might have caused Samsung to delay its own One UI 5.0 beta program.
This laptop had to fail so Chromebooks could become back-to-school essentials
It's back to school time. We know this because stores have boxed up swimwear and pool gear and replaced it with oversized composition notebooks, and boat-sized pencils strung from the ceiling. Online images depicting young people enjoying technology were swapped for those showing students hunched over laptops and tablets. The business of fun replaced with the business of learning.
Phone Arena
Xiaomi 12S Ultra: From an iPhone clone to a global powerhouse - the student becomes the master?
For those who don't know, Xiaomi is much more than just a smartphone company. Sort of like Samsung, the Chinese brand makes/produces home appliances, but it also has a bunch of "side hustles', like the Xiaomi Electric scooter (one of the best-selling electric scooters worldwide), and, more recently, a prototype EV set to be unveiled by the end of August.
Phone Arena
Rumored Nothing Phone (1) Lite with plain glass back and 5000mAh battery is not in the works
Last month we saw the introduction and the release of the Nothing Phone (1), the brainchild of former OnePlus co-founder Carl Pei who left OnePlus to start anew with Nothing. The company's first product, as you might already know, was the Nothing ear (1), a pair of true wireless stereo earbuds. And while it is way too early to judge whether the Nothing Phone (1) has been a success, there is already a rumor involving a second handset for the company.
Phone Arena
OnePlus introduces budget-friendly earphones ahead of OnePlus 10T’s debut
We’re a couple of days away from OnePlus’ next big reveal and the Chinese company decided that it’s a good idea to introduce a minor product. Although this isn’t a worldwide reveal, the OnePlus Nord Buds CE could have been launched much earlier/later to avoid splitting customers’ focus.
Phone Arena
Samsung might have a less convoluted name for its next foldable range
Although the names 'Galaxy Z Fold 4' and 'Flip 4' are not complicated per se, and roll off the tongue easier than, say, 'Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1', they are still quite a mouthful and a new rumor says that Samsung is planning to drop the letter Z. The...
Phone Arena
'Very reputable' sources reveal pre-order and launch dates for Google's Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro
Made official almost three whole months ago, Google's next high-end smartphones are not yet fully detailed... for a fairly obvious reason. Although the search giant essentially tried to combat unauthorized leaks by showcasing the Pixel 7 and 7 Pro in all their glory months ahead of their actual launch, said launch is still a while away.
Phone Arena
Spotify launches individual buttons for Premium users
Not a week goes by without Spotify launching a new feature for its customers. The music streaming service announced gains in both paid and free customers back in April, so the new often-released new features are meant to keep subscribers loyal and turn free customers into paying ones. The most...
Phone Arena
Press renders of the Motorola Edge 2022 potentially leaked
While most Motorola fans have set their sights on the Razr 2022 and X30 Pro (which were set to launch in China on August 2nd, but the event has since been canceled), there are a couple of other smartphones from the company down the line which have drawn our attention.
Phone Arena
WhatsApp working on a new feature for group admins
WhatsApp is constantly getting updates and new features, and we usually get a glimpse thanks to our friends at WABetaInfo. The app is working on a new voice note option for status updates, as well as the ability to hide your online status from prying eyes. Now there’s another slew...
Phone Arena
Take a look at the faster Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 charger
After leaking the Galaxy Watch 5 and Watch 5 Pro prices, at least in Canadian dollars, tipster Snoopy Tech is now at it with their charger specs and images. It turns out that the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 will have a USB-C charging "puck" that is capable of 10W output that will bring the smartwatches to a 45% battery in 30 minutes.
Phone Arena
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 Preview: Peak Android
So, it's almost here - Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 - the Korean giant's most ambitious phone, and arguably the most exciting 2022 smartphone in general. Now that its release is closing up and we know a good deal about it, it's time to do a preview based on all our intel.
Phone Arena
Final pre-release OnePlus 10T 'deep dive' details the phone's insane charging specs
Is anyone more excited about tomorrow's OnePlus 10T New York City launch than Samsung's big August 10 announcement of the Galaxy Z Flip 4 and Z Fold 4? Well, maybe you should be, as despite what the non-Pro name might suggest, this T-branded bad boy is confirmed to improve on the company's latest flagship in a few key departments.
Phone Arena
Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 and Watch 5 Pro prices leak to surprise on the pleasant side
Despite rumors that the upcoming premium Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro model will also have a premium price, a leak claiming to be of the Canadian Galaxy Watch 5 and Watch 5 Pro prices indicates that they won't be more expensive than the Watch 4 series. The Canadian dollar pricing...
Phone Arena
Xiaomi 12T specs pop-up online, revealing ultra chipset, 108MP camera
The ever growing Xiaomi family is about to get yet another member - the Xiaomi 12T. Unsurprisingly, the rumor mill has it that there will be two versions of this device, Xiaomi 12T and Xiaomi 12T Pro, with the latter being equipped with 120W HyperCharge technology. The latest leak comes...
Phone Arena
Mid-range Motorola One 5G Ace scores its highest ever discount after Prime Day 2022
While history and common sense would seem to dictate the first few weeks after Amazon's Prime Day festival (and equivalent sales events run by retailers like Best Buy and Walmart) are some of the year's slowest in terms of good deals on popular mobile products, that's... not exactly what we're seeing right now.
Phone Arena
A new mysterious device from Google just received its FCC certification
Google just gave us a new mystery to solve. A new device made by the tech giant has just received FCC certification (via 9to5Google). However, the listing itself gives us almost no information about what this new gadget will be. In the FCC database, the device is just labeled "wireless...
