New Indoor Slide Park Opens in Colorado Promising Major Fun

9News Anchor Kyle Clark asks DougCo superintendent tough questionsSuzie GlassmanDenver, CO
Denver Is "Unintentionally" Charging People a New TaxTaxBuzzDenver, CO
Traffic shifts planned for Poston Parkway project in Highland RanchHeather WillardHighlands Ranch, CO
Remembering the 1933 Castlewood Canyon Dam floodNatasha LovatoDenver, CO
Devil’s Angels gang member sentenced for 2018 Aurora shooting spreeHeather WillardAurora, CO
75-Year-Old State Fishing Record in Colorado Demolished By Huge Catch
There are some places where bigger isn't better, luckily Colorado isn't one of those places. According to a press release from Colorado Parks and Wildlife, Tim Daniel of Granby, Colorado broke the longest-standing fish record in the state. 75-Year-Old Fishing Record in Colorado. On May 23, 2022, Tim Daniel set...
Do You Remember this Once Prominent Colorado Landmark?
Many historic landmarks still remain standing in Colorado to this day, but others have disappeared, only lingering in the memories of locals who can continue to pass on stories of what once was. One former Colorado landmark that's now been gone for more than 50 years was The Tepees in...
Westword
Taste of Colorado Will Return to Civic Center Park
After being canceled in 2020 and moving to a new format in 2021 that saw events scattered throughout downtown, Taste of Colorado will return to Civic Center Park for its 2022 edition — though that wasn't the original plan. A Denver Labor Day weekend tradition, this year's festival was...
Free Ways to Celebrate South Park’s 25th Anniversary in Colorado
The popular TV show 'South Park' has many ties to Colorado. Not only is the show based in a pseudo-fictional town in Colorado, but creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone are both from the state and met while attending the University of Colorado in Boulder. So, it would only be fitting that the special two-day 25th Anniversary concert and celebration be held at Red Rocks Amphitheater.
Here's The Best Grilled Cheese In Colorado
LoveFood found the most delicious grilled cheese in every state.
Van Leeuwen Ice Cream opening first Colorado shop
BOULDER, Colo. — Van Leeuwen Ice Cream is opening its first scoop shop in Colorado. The ice cream brand said it will open a new store in Boulder on Saturday, Aug. 6. Van Leeuwen will hold a grand opening celebration with $1 ice cream scoops from 1 p.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday at 1750 29th Street #1304.
Washington Examiner
Welcome to Denver — a ‘hellhole’ of drugs
DENVER — Friends and family arrived for a graduation in May at the University of Denver. We forgot to warn them. Once a cosmopolitan utopia of clean, safe, family-friendly neighborhoods and parks, Denver now looks and feels like a drug orgy. The stench of marijuana wafts through neighborhoods where a small percentage of family dwellings have transitioned into pot farms . Walking through much of Denver and other Colorado cities, one becomes accustomed to stepping over and around growing numbers of full-time drug users living on sidewalks, parks, medians, and lawns.
Fantastic Chainsaw Crafted Sculptures Created in Colorado
Pieces of art carved out of a log with a chainsaw has to be one of the most unique forms of woodworking you'll find. Colorado is a perfect state to put those talents to the test. A chainsaw carving contest was held in Frederick, Colorado, from July 20-23, 2022. Ten...
edgewaterecho.com
Colorado Scottish Festival Coming to Edgewater This Weekend
The Colorado Scottish Festival is coming back to Edgewater this Saturday, August 6 and Sunday, August 7! The event will be held at Citizen’s Park (24th and Chase). The two day event features pipe bands, whisky tastings, music, dancing, historic re-enactments and much more.
Loveland Mom/Daughter Duo Make Southwest Airlines History
There is cool stuff and then there is really cool stuff and I think this falls into the latter category. A mother and daughter team from Loveland recently made Southwest Airlines history when they both piloted a Southwest Airlines flight from Denver to St Louis. Captain Holly Petitt (mother) and...
Hot start to August with more monsoon storms expected
The month of August will kick off Monday with hot weather for Denver and the eastern plains of Colorado as highs climb well into the 90s. Some areas could even reach the low 100s. It will be a bit cooler in the mountains and on the western slope thanks to afternoon cloud cover associated with monsoon storms.We'll see several rounds of monsoon storms in the week ahead with an ongoing potential to see flash flooding on burn scars. The storms will be more concentrated across western and southern Colorado on Monday with higher chances on the plains and in the northern mountains toward the end of the week.We could see some wildfire smoke drift through the northern half of Colorado during the day on Monday due to several large fires burning in states like California, Idaho and Montana. In addition there is an Ozone Alert in effect for Denver, Boulder, Greeley and Fort Collins until at least 4 p.m. on Monday.Tuesday will be another hot day for Denver and the plains but temperatures will come down a bit during the middle of the week and again over the weekend thanks to anticipated surges of monsoon moisture.
Cuteness Overload: Baby Fever Has Hit a Colorado Zoo
There aren't too many things better in this life than baby animals, and thanks to a little baby boom going on at the Denver Zoo, there are three new little bundles of joy ready to explore the world. A giraffe, a golden lion tamarin, and a baby otter. With all...
restaurantclicks.com
13 Best Outdoor Dining Spots in Denver
If you plan on visiting Denver, Colorado, during your next vacation, this city offers plenty to do for avid lovers of the outdoors. You can find several spacious parks across the city, go to the Denver Zoo, and get a great view of the Rocky Mountains’ Front Range. Suppose...
Westword
Twelve Facts About Red Rocks That May Surprise You
Red Rocks Amphitheatre is a must-see for visitors and a rite of passage for both natives and transplants. It's part of the fabric of our statewide community — and yet there are still things most folks don't know about it. Here are a dozen facts for you to share next time you're in line for a vodka lemonade on those storied, ruddy Colorado steps:
yellowscene.com
The STYLE Issue: Fabulous: A Look Into the Colorado Drag Scene
Drag is a celebration of identity and that which makes each of us beautiful. l to r: Khloe Katz, Trey Suits, Anyah Dixx, Kendra D. Crase, Miss Zarah Misdemeanor. For Yellow Scene’s Style issue, we are highlighting drag and the glamor and beauty that is inherent in the art form. First, we must talk about the nature of beauty.
The Arkins Promenade in Denver is a must-see space
Denver’s newest outdoor attraction, the Arkins Promenade, is ready for its close-up. Why it matters: The raised walkway features zigzagging architecture, with industrial elements like metal handrails and grates, all topped by exposed wood. It gives this new public space in the RiNo Art District the potential to become one of Denver’s must-see spots.Details: The promenade opened earlier this month, and Mayor Michael Hancock called it a "premier outdoor destination."The walkway overlooks the South Platte River along a mile-long pedestrian corridor, and includes large sitting areas for groups, swings and a seesaw. The walkway is accessible from 36th Street...
restaurantclicks.com
Must-Try Mexican Restaurants in Denver
Are you trying to find the best Mexican restaurants in Denver, CO? I’ve got you covered. From tacos to enchiladas, Denver has a wide array of Mexican foods, and you can find upscale eateries or local hole-in-the-wall joints. Visit a cantina for fantastic food and drinks, or go to...
Santa Fe Style Home For Sale in Franktown, Colorado is Stunning
The Colorado real estate market is full of incredible listings. From unique tiny homes to mega-mansions, it's always fun to browse properties that are currently for sale in the Centennial State. Step Inside this Stunning Santa Fe Style Home For Sale in Colorado. Living here would be like having your...
This is why Denver's airport seems busier than usual
Denver International Airport set a new record for international travel in June 2022.Denver International Airport. (Denver, Colo) You’re not imagining it if Denver International Airport seems busier than usual: For the first half of 2022, more than 32 million passengers passed through the airport, which is a 30 percent increase compared to the first half of 2021. The airport also set a new record, with June 2022 ranking as the busiest month on record for international passenger traffic at DIA.
Do You Remember This Famous Colorado Italian Restaurant?
Restaurants come and go all the time. After one closes, most people eventually forget it ever existed. Did you know Old Town Fort Collins used to have a Jimmy John's?. You probably had to think about it. Still, some eateries stand the test of time — even after they're long...
