Radio Hall of Famer Tom Joyner sells oceanfront mansion for $19M

Talk about two of the best to ever do it in country music, paying homage to one of the greatest rock stars of all time. George Strait and Chris Stapleton teamed up for a concert in Kansas City, Missouri on Saturday at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium, the home of the Kansas City Chiefs. Not to mention, Parker McCollum opened for the two.

KANSAS CITY, MO ・ 6 MINUTES AGO