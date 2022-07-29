ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Ravens OC Greg Roman reveals current leader for starting left guard job

By Kevin Oestreicher
 3 days ago
The Baltimore Ravens are expecting better offensive line play in 2022 compared to what they got from the unit in 2021. They added multiple key players that should help out in a big way, but they’ll also be holding a competition for a key spot on the line.

The team currently has an opening at the left guard position, and there are a plethora of players competing for the starting job in Tyre Phillips, Ben Powers and Ben Cleveland. When speaking to the media after Friday’s training camp practice, Baltimore offensive coordinator Greg Roman revealed who’s currently in the lead for the job, naming the most experienced of the group.

“I’d say, right now, Ben Powers has probably taken the lead – right now. It’s a long way to go, though, so, specifically, yes, at this point, but we’re going to continue to rotate guys in and give guys opportunities. We really want to see … There is an ebb and flow to training camp. Some guys have great days, and then there might be a fair to midland day; that’s just part of it. So, we won’t be too hasty to cast judgment yet, but we have a keen eye on it.”

Phillips ended up winning the left guard spot last season, but quickly got injured and had to spend time on injured reserve. The team rotated through options all across their offensive line, but having a healthy competition will help the team decide who is best suited to take over the role.

