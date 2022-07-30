Luis Castillo dealt to Mariners by Reds for 4 prospects

abc17news.com
Mateo's 2 homers, 5 RBIs power Orioles past Rangers 8-2
ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Jorge Mateo homered twice and drove in five runs to help the Baltimore Orioles defeat the Texas Rangers 8-2 on Tuesday night. Batting ninth in the lineup, Mateo set his single-game highs for home runs and RBIs. He has 10 homers and 32 RBIs this season. Texas starter Spencer Howard (2-3) retired the first six Baltimore batters. He hit Ramon Urias with a pitch leading off the third inning and walked rookie Terrin Vavra before giving up Mateo’s first homer on an 0-2 pitch. Adley Rutschman singled home a fourth run, and the lead grew to 5-0 on a sacrifice fly by Ryan Mountcastle.
Strider, Rosario power Braves to 13-1 rout of Phillies
ATLANTA (AP) — Spencer Strider doesn’t relish striking out as many batters as possible. His goal is simply to pitch six or seven innings and give the Atlanta Braves a chance to win. “That’s been my focus, my actual narrowed-down goal — the only thing I’m trying to do is deep into the game,” Strider said. “Just get quick outs.” Strider struck out a career-high 13 in six-plus innings, Eddie Rosario tied a career high with five RBIs and the Atlanta Braves beat the Philadelphia Phillies 13-1 Tuesday night for their fourth straight win. The defending World Series champions are 40-14 since June 1, the best record in the majors over that span. They moved within 2½ games of the NL East-leading New York Mets.
Legendary Dodgers announcer Vin Scully dies at 94
Legendary MLB broadcaster Vin Scully has died at 94 years old, according to the Los Angeles Dodgers. "He was the voice of the Dodgers and so much more. He was their conscience, their poet laureate, capturing their beauty and chronicling their glory from Jackie Robinson to Sandy Koufax, Kirk Gibson to Clayton Kershaw," the Dodgers wrote.
Trail Blazers to sign former Seton Hall guard Jared Rhoden to 1-year contract
Former Seton Hall guard Jared Rhoden will reportedly sign a one-year rookie contract with the Portland Trail Blazers, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic. Rhoden, who went undrafted, was named to the All-Big East first team last season after averaging 15.5 points, 6.7 rebounds, 1.2 assists and 1.2 steals as a senior. He left the program tied for 33rd in scoring with 1,270 career points and 20th all-time with 669 rebounds.
