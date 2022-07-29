www.tigerdroppings.com
Find the Best Fishing Spots in Baton Rouge
Take a break from your busy schedule and enjoy an outdoor experience right here in the Capital City. BREC parks are located all over the Baton Rouge area and offer public, freshwater ponds and lakes perfect for family outings, date nights, or even quick casts all year long. You don’t need to drive far to reel in something big in Baton Rouge!
tigerdroppings.com
2019 SECCG Ring for Sale
MADE BY JOSTENS (INNER SHANKS MARKED”. Probably not a players, unless stolen. Maybe a disgruntled former member of Coach O's staff. Coach O's ring has a Redbull can engraved on it. LSU Fan. Member since Dec 2019. 816 posts. Posted on 8/2/22 at 2:47 pm to TheDeathValley. Too many zeros...
theadvocate.com
Fried chicken sliders, meatballs and ravioli and rice pudding: Best things we ate this week
I love fried chicken. I love pimento cheese. I love sliders, and I love pickles. And you're telling me I can get something that has all of this at once?. Most people probably go to BRQ for the barbecue, but this is my go-to. The chicken is crispy but also juicy. I'm picky about pimento cheese, but BRQ's is great. If you put a little of the mustard barbecue sauce on it, you've got perfection.
fox8live.com
WATCH: Louisiana groom huddles with groomsmen before saying ‘I do’
PRAIRIEVILLE, La. (WVUE) - It’s arguably the biggest moment in any man and woman’s life; their wedding day. Specifically, the moment you say “I do.”. For one Louisiana groom, the pressure was mounting and the decision was too much for one man to bear without the consult of his groomsmen.
theadvocate.com
Aldi files permit for second Baton Rouge store, see where it will be
Aldi has submitted plans to build a grocery store on O’Neal Lane, its second location in Baton Rouge. The fast-growing chain submitted plans Friday to East Baton Rouge Parish officials for a 20,664-square-foot store at 2345 O’Neal Lane. In March, it filed plans to build a similar sized store near the intersection of Siegen Lane and North Rieger Road, in front of Total Wine.
wbrz.com
Coca-Cola truck backs into man, pins him to loading dock on LSU campus
BATON ROUGE - A man was pinned by a backing-up Coca-Cola truck in front of LSU's Student Union on Tuesday morning. Sources told WBRZ that first responders were called after the truck backed into a man and pinned him to a loading dock. He was taken to a local hospital with reportedly non-life-threatening injuries.
tigerdroppings.com
ALDI expected to build second BR area store on O’Neal Lane south of Oschner
tigerdroppings.com
How would you improve Baton Rouge?
There’s a lot of complaining around here about Baton Rouge. So what are your suggestions for Improving our capital city?. I would tell you, but then I would be banned. Firebomb everything north of Florida Blvd. LSU Fan. Member since Jun 2008. 38996 posts. Posted on 7/31/22 at 8:24...
tigerdroppings.com
NIL has been sorta fixed in Louisiana and therefore LSU
Do we go back and get a few guys that we missed on previously due to NIL back to LSU like the 5 star safety that went to Texas AM last year and the 5 star committed to Texas. With NIL and the transfer rule, anything is possible. Member since...
tigerdroppings.com
Tell me you are old without telling me you are old using a bit of LSU anecdote
When I was at LSU, hard paper copies of the LSU Reveille was the preferred reading material while dropping potatoes in the crock pot at the CEBA building toilets. When I was at LSU, I had to call Reggie to switch class schedules. LSU Fan. Louisiana. Member since Oct 2011.
wbrz.com
Uncertainty surrounding future of Gotcha bikes in Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE - You may have seen the blue Gotcha bikes sitting untouched at one of many locations around the city of Baton Rouge. A light on a screen near the handlebars indicates the bikes are available, but there's a question of how long that will be the case. The electric bikes were first introduced to Baton Rouge in 2019 as part of a strategic plan to make the city's roadways safer for bicyclists and pedestrians.
tigerdroppings.com
LSU Men's Lacrosse Club names JR Ball as Head Coach
New Head Coach the Fighting Tigers club mlax team. Also announcing Brett Davis as the DC. Lacrosse gear is not cheap. Lacrosse gear is not cheap. Woodward is going to put all this on LSU Gold. LSU Fan. City of St George, La. Member since Jan 2005. 4310 posts. Posted...
tigerdroppings.com
lsu.szn class prediction 2.0
So they are forecasting three additional players that have not already committed or been CBd? Very informative and bold. As the current rankings stack up right now on 247 that class would put LSU at 300.14 team score with 26 commits. LSU Fan. Member since Mar 2021. 592 posts. Posted...
theadvocate.com
Commission changes venue to August meeting; fall shrimp, gators top agenda
The Louisiana Wildlife and Fisheries Commission is changing its usual venue for this week’s monthly meeting, but the August issues appear to remain the same. The LWFC is meeting Thursday at the Double Tree Hotel on Canal Street in New Orleans — not in Baton Rouge — and the main topic will be opening dates for the fall inshore shrimp season across our state’s coast.
WAFB.com
Angola Rodeo tickets on sale
New Orleans-born rapper Mystikal, whose real name is Michael Tyler, 51, was arrested and booked into the Ascension Parish jail. East Baton Rouge Parish is seeking to make updates to its juvenile facility to prevent future escapes. Recall Roundup: Aug. 1, 2022. Updated: 4 hours ago. Some sunscreen from a...
WAFB.com
Heart of Louisiana: Catching freshwater shrimp in the Mississippi River
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - There is a different type of shrimp that’s caught in the Mississippi River below Baton Rouge. Trapping these freshwater shrimp is a family tradition that goes back generations. Jay Folse and his brother Ross, put the finishing touches on a shrimp box, a design...
theadvocate.com
Letters: Pole vaulter soars heads and shoulders above all Louisiana greats
Because of my father's occupation, I was born and raised around athletics, and for most of my 62 years I have been fascinated by competition and achievement. I have always tried to note the very best athletes and their achievements, especially those from Louisiana. The names Bradshaw, Manning, Malone, Parish,...
Two NOLA natives in the mix as Cajuns’ QB battle heats up in Sun Belt West
First-year University of Louisiana-Lafayette head coach Michael Desormeaux inherits a winning program from Billy Napier, now at Florida, but the New Iberia native will have to fill a hole left behind by the departure of quarterback Levi Lewis.
tigerdroppings.com
Culotta said Verge has been telling LSU what other schools have done for their athletes
Jordy said on his show this morning if I heard him correctly that Verge is telling LSU what other schools are doing for the athletes on their recruiting visits. Jordy said when Saban was here, he talked about the 40 year plan. With Les Miles and coach O, it was 3 years and go to the NFL. With Brian Kelly, he is getting back to Saban’s 40 year plan and graduating champions. I thought that was interesting that he said Verge is telling LSU on his son’s recruiting visits that Ohio St is doing this for their athletes, and this school is doing that for their players and we need to do the same thing or this is a great idea that they are doing.
Plane makes emergency landing at Baton Rouge airport
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - An American Airlines plane was forced to make an emergency landing at the Baton Rouge airport Sunday, July 31, according to officials. They said a passenger had a medical issue onboard at the time of the emergency landing. The passenger was conscious and was taken to a hospital by first responders, according to an airport spokesperson.
