Spinoff: Food That Other People Eat That You Find Disgusting.

Have You Tried These 10 Iconic Southern Comfort Foods?
From fried chicken in the Carolinas to beignets in New Orleans, the American South is known for its delicious comfort food. Southern cooking is the very definition of comfort food: fried chicken, creamy grits, beignets, and gumbo. It is warm and welcoming. It combines influences from enslaved African Americans, Native Americans, the British, and the French, and recipes and traditions have been handed down from one generation to the next, reports Faith Rose, a food tour guide with Bulldog Tours in Charleston, South Carolina, and Advisory Board Member to the Culinary Institute of Charleston.
I Tried Pizza Poppers, and I Believe the Hype
Coming of age in the late ’90s/early aughts meant that Bagel Bites and sun-dried tomatoes were formative elements of my culinary awareness. So when I saw that Liz Moody posted a recipe for Pizza Poppers on her Instagram page, it was as if the recipe was made just for me.
I Tried the No-Pan Egg Frying Trick and Was Surprised by the Results
I’m all for cooking elaborate meals, but when it comes to breakfast, quick and easy is the name of the game. My morning routine is often stacked with to-dos before I sit down at my desk for the day, so I’m always searching for nutritious options with a little more staying power.
Creamy Country White Gravy Recipe
Is comfort food really comfort food without a good slathering of gravy? Whether it's mashed potatoes, biscuits, meatloaf, or your favorite fried foods, there aren't many dishes that can't be improved by this creamy, comforting sauce. White gravy is very popular in the South, and it's definitely a lot creamier...
The Daily South
Southern Tomato Sandwich
It's probably safe to say that most Southerners with tomatoes in their garden (or with generous friends who grow tomatoes) mark the official beginning of summer with their first tomato sandwich. It's a delicious kickoff to a season of produce goodness, a ritual enjoyed often and with great enthusiasm while tomatoes are at their peak. It's one of the simplest sandwiches you can make, and to enjoy a true taste of summer in the South, you really do need to keep it simple.
Peanut butter cup monkey bread recipe goes viral: 'Family favorite'
What could make monkey bread better? How about peanut butter cups?. That’s what millions of social media users have realized from a recipe video that’s gone viral on TikTok. Bennie Kendrick – a barbecue enthusiast who has more than a million followers under his Kendrick BBQ account –...
BUTTERSCOTCH POTATO CHIP TREATS
These butterscotch potato chip treats couldn’t possibly be easier to put together, and they are DELICIOUS! If you like sweet and salty, you’ll love them. Every time I’ve served these little treats, they have lasted all of two minutes. They require just four ingredients and very little time to prepare. They are the perfect sweet addition to any meal, gathering, potluck, etc.
I’m an Amazon super fan – my 10 must-buy items to organize your small kitchen for as little as $17
MAKING the most of a small kitchen is all about savvy storage. Amazon has a secret treasure trove of kitchen organization products, and the best items on the website sell for as little as $17. The experts at Food & Wine shared the great buys, which are part of Amazon's...
Joy Bauer stays cool in the heat with 2 summer rolls
Stop, drop and roll — I’ve whipped up two tasty Vietnamese-style summer rolls to enjoy! If you’re wondering the difference between a spring roll and summer roll, here’s the deal: The summer spin is served cold (no need to heat up the kitchen in the warmer months) whereas the spring version is cooked. Also, the summer roll uses rice flour-based paper, while spring rolls use dough. Different sauces can really make your rolls rock, so feel free to drizzle, dip or completely dunk — you’re the boss of your sauce.
Make The Black Dog's Vintage Blackout Cake
This rich, eggless cake is moist and sinfully chocolately. It's inexpensive, not to mention easy to make. While I love The Black Dog's honey-fudge flavored chocolate icing and crumbled topping, the cake is good with a simple dusting of powdered sugar too. My favorite combination is to pair a slice with a dollop of real whipped cream.
EASY PEACH GALETTE
Easy Peach Galette made with fresh peaches and a simple pie crust recipe. Simple peach dessert that tastes even better with a scoop of vanilla ice cream!. A galette is almost like a pie, but a little easier to make. You make a simple pie crust recipe but just fold the edges over the filling. No need to crimp or make anything look perfect, yet the dessert ends up looking beautiful because you can see the peach filling in the middle.
Chicken Souvlaki
This website may contain affiliate links and advertising so that we can provide recipes to you. Read my privacy policy. Making homemade chicken souvlaki is the best way to bring the flavors of Greek street food straight to your kitchen! These chicken skewers are juicy and coated with an amazing herb marinade.
Get the Winning Recipe from Silos Baking Competition — Now on the Menu at Joanna Gaines' Bakery!
Chip and Joanna Gaines crowned the first winner of their Silos Baking Competition!. Annie Paul, a stay-at-home mom from Zeeland, Mich., took home the $25,000 prize with her Summer Berry Bars — and shared her winning recipe exclusively with PEOPLE. "I think it's still sinking in a bit," Paul,...
