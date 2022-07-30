Mom Shares Mess-Free Way To Cut Corn

12tomatoes.com
Related
12tomatoes.com
Sausage & Gravy Hand Pies
A portable (and freeze-able) version of the classic. Anyone who’s ever lived in the South (or even visited) knows about the joys of biscuits and gravy. This time-honored breakfast meal has been a favorite in both homes and diners for many generations. The simplicity of the recipe is offset by the little ways that each cook can customize this dish to suit their tastes. This recipe not only has a little surprise in the gravy, but also converts the biscuits into hand pies, perfect for taking on the go or eating at a sit down meal.
Local Restaurant Suddenly Closes, Gone After 12 Years.
A local Phoenix restaurant has closed.Tim Mossholder/Unsplash. Many restaurants around greater Phoenix see a downturn in visitors during the summer months. From snowbirds not yet arriving for the fall and winter months to patrons not coming out due to the extreme heat, summer can prove challenging for a number of restaurant owners throughout the Valley. And now, this summer has claimed another restaurant, although this time the restaurant is one that has called metro Phoenix home for over a decade.
People Are Sharing The Most Cult-Like Thing That They've Had To Do At Work, And There Should Be A Netflix Documentary About This
"They are currently being investigated by the IRS for questionable business practices, and every former employee I know is watching for updates with a bowl of popcorn."
12tomatoes.com
Shoppers Are Loving The $1.5K Giant Crab Statue At Home Depot
When most people go to Home Depot, it’s to pick up some lumber or perhaps some other odds and ends that are needed for a home improvement project. Every once in a while, they also offer something that can enhance your home in unique ways. That is the case...
IN THIS ARTICLE
12tomatoes.com
Italian White Bean Casserole
Everyone has their favorite way to enjoy beans, be they sweet and smoky baked beans or black beans in a burrito. But, this Italian style of casserole has the perfect balance of tomato sauce that counters the creaminess of the white beans. Greens mixed in with the beans add some flavor and texture, and some fresh mozzarella on top takes this recipe up to an 11. If you thought beans were boring somehow then this dish might just change all that!
12tomatoes.com
Mustard Sage Sausage Rigatoni
A quick and filling pasta dish is always welcome at my house. But, sometimes the unusual suspects of tomato sauce or basil pesto can become a bit predictable. This is where this flavorful mustard sage sausage rigatoni recipe comes in! Without too many unusual ingredients you end up with a creamy sauce that carries the savory flavors of mustard and fresh sage. And, if you don’t have sage growing in your garden then you can buy fresh bunches of it at almost every supermarket in the produce section.
12tomatoes.com
One-pan Greek Lemon Chicken
Easy clean-up and all the flavor. There’s nothing quite so nice as when you can make a tasty dinner all in one pan. This one-pan Greek lemon chicken recipe is filled with flavor and is a breeze to make. This is the meal for when you’re craving something really tasty, but are also eyeing the menu of your go-to takeout place as well. Sometimes you just don’t feel like spending a lot of time cooking. This recipe is for those nights, but don’t let the low-investment time fool you. This one is as delicious as they come, perfectly spiced with Mediterranean herbs.
12tomatoes.com
This Is What A McDonald’s Meal Looks Like After 24 Years
Were you ever cleaning out your car and as you were digging in some hidden corner, perhaps between the seats, you came across a McDonald’s French fry?. Most of us wouldn’t really give it much thought before tossing it out but when we stop to think about it, how do McDonald’s French fries still look like a French fry after hiding in your car for so long?
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
18 Things On The Internet That Used To Be Super Popular, But That Nobody Really Thinks About Anymore
RIP to all those FarmVille crops that have died.
12tomatoes.com
Woman Makes $30,000 Per Year Dumpster Diving
Have you ever driven by a dumpster and seen something that you knew would make a lot of money?. Most people would not stop to pick it up, but that is not the case with Tiffany Butler. The 31-year-old mother of four, who is also known as the Dumpster Diving Mama not only gets stuff out of dumpers, but she makes a living from it.
Comments / 0