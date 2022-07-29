Man killed when truck hits tree in Carmel Valley

www.delmartimes.net
L.A. Weekly
Man Killed, Man Injured in Solo-Car Accident on San Pasqual Valley Road [Escondido, CA]
ESCONDIDO, CA (August 1, 2022) – Friday night, one man was killed and another was injured in a solo-car accident on San Pasqual Valley Road. The incident occurred at the 18500 block of San Pasqual Valley Road around 7:15 p.m. Emergency crews responded to the scene near Highway 78 on July 22nd.
Trash truck erupts in flames on South Bay freeway
A trash truck caught fire Tuesday afternoon on a freeway in National City.
Suspected DUI Driver, 20, Pleads Not Guilty in Fatal Coronado Crash
A 20-year-old man who allegedly drove drunk and crashed his car at high speeds into a lamppost in Coronado, killing one of his passengers, pleaded not guilty Tuesday to charges that include gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated. Erwin Mejia Ramos is accused in Friday’s crash that killed his backseat passenger,...
L.A. Weekly
Woman Hospitalized after Two-Car Crash on Jamacha Road [El Cajon, CA]
Crews Extricate Driver after Auto Collision near Jamacha Road. The incident occurred around 11:55 a.m., on a private road in an unincorporated area. Emergency crews responded to the scene shortly after on July 23rd. Per reports, the female driver of a Toyota attempted to turn from eastbound Jamacha Road onto...
onscene.tv
Corvette Destroyed In High Speed DUI Crash | San Diego
07.30.2022 | 4:08 AM | SAN DIEGO – The male driver of the Corvette along with his female passenger was speeding eastbound on 10th Ave and hit a parked car. The driver continued and hit a second parked vehicle. The Corvette then left the roadway and went onto a sidewalk crowded with homeless tents. The car hit a tent that the two occupants had just gotten out of a few minutes before the crash. The male driver was injured and transported to a local hospital and was placed under arrest for DUI. The female had left the scene and then came back. She had pieces of the Corvette fiberglass embedded into her skin, but refused medical treatment. 10th Ave has been closed for the cleanup and investigation. For licensing, contact info@onscene.tv Follow our other platforms! IG – https://www.instagram.com/onscenetv/?hl=en FB – https://www.facebook.com/onscenetv/
Motorcycle Rider Suffers ‘Major Injuries’ Crashing into Van on I-15 in Escondido
A motorcycle rider suffered what were described by police as “major injuries” in a crash on Interstate 15 in Escondido. The crash was reported to the California Highway Patrol at 10:26 p.m. Sunday on the northbound Freeway near Valley Parkway. Witnesses told the CHP the motorcycle crashed into...
L.A. Weekly
Woman Killed in DUI Hit-and-Run on Second Street [El Cajon, CA]
EL CAJON, CA (August 1, 2022) – Wednesday evening, a DUI hit-and-run crash on North Second Street claimed the life of a 20-year-old woman. The incident happened at around 8:49 p.m., near the 600 block of North Second Street. According to police, a woman was walking northbound on Second...
Three alarm fire rips through family-owned business in National City
NATIONAL CITY, Calif. — An investigation is underway after a fire ripped through a family-owned business in National City overnight. The Western Hose and Gasket building on Harding Avenue and 30th Street went up in flames at 11 pm on Monday. The three alarm fire was fought by multiple...
L.A. Weekly
1 Dead after Fatal Plane Crash on Olive Hill Road [Fallbrook, CA]
FALLBROOK, CA (August 1, 2022) – Saturday afternoon, a plane crash on Olive Hill Road claimed one person’s life and injured another. The incident occurred in a flowerbed of Altman Plants on 2575 Olive Hill Road at 1:40 p.m., on July 23. According to the California Highway Patrol, a T-28B type of plane crashed under unknown circumstances.
L.A. Weekly
4 Injured in Rear-End Collision on Skyline Drive [San Diego, CA]
3 Children, 1 Adult Hurt in Auto Accident near South Woodman Street. The crash happened around 6:49 a.m., in the 6600 block of Skyline Drive, near South Woodman Street. Investigators say the collision involved a 2019 Ford F250 and a 2001 Honda Accord. Per reports, the 70-year-old male driver of...
delmartimes.net
Column: Freeway crash sidelines van of well-known dog rescuer, A Way Home for Dogs
As darkness fell across I-805 near the Palm Avenue exit, Babs Fry scanned the shadows to see if one could be the runaway black lab that had been spotted earlier near the freeway. She had left a humane trap baited with a rotisserie chicken to tempt the pooch, who had...
Large fire rips through South Bay warehouse
A fire broke out at a National City warehouse late Monday night, prompting a large response from firefighter crews.
25-year-old ‘at-risk’ woman missing after evening walk
San Diego police are asking for the public's help in finding a 25-year-old woman who went missing in City Heights.
NBC Bay Area
‘She Was So Joyful' Say Sisters of Woman Killed in Coronado Drunk Driving Crash
Family have identified Sarai Valentina Olvera, 26, as the woman killed in a car crash overnight Friday in Coronado. Coronado police originally said the victim was 25-years-old. On Monday NBC 7 spoke with Sarai's family from Riverside who remembers her as a loving and fun sister. "So was so joyful,...
Salon owner's 'savings' disappear in La Mesa break-in
Electronics, stying tools and salon owner's 'savings' disappear in break-in at La Mesa kids hair salon.
kusi.com
Homicide detectives investigate body found floating in a pond near El Capitan High School
LAKESIDE (KUSI) – A body was found floating in a pond near El Capitan High School early Monday, authorities reported. The possible drowning death in the area of Willow Road and state Route 67 in Lakeside was reported shortly before 3:30 a.m., according to the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department.
Two Plead Guilty in 17-Year-Old Boy’s Shooting Death at Sunset View Park
Two men pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter charges Tuesday for the fatal shooting of a 17-year-old boy at a Chula Vista park last year. Deonte Martinez, 24, and Larry Bradford, 19, were arrested in connection with the March 11, 2021, death of Caleb Beasley, who was shot at Sunset View Park in the Eastlake area of Chula Vista.
Gas leak shuts down roads in Santee
Authorities have shut down a portion of Magnolia Avenue in El Cajon for an uncontained gas leak, the San Diego County Sheriff's Department said Monday morning.
25-year-old woman died after a suspected DUI crash in Coronado; Erwin Ramos-Mejia arrested (Coronado, CA)
25-year-old woman died after a suspected DUI crash in Coronado; Erwin Ramos-Mejia arrested (Coronado, CA)Nationwide Report. A 25-year-old woman lost her life after a crash Friday in Coronado while authorities arrested Erwin Ramos-Mejia on suspicion of DUI. As per the initial information, the fatal single-vehicle accident took place at around 12:30 a.m. near the 1100 block of Orange Avenue [...]
News 8 KFMB
Body found in Lakeside pond
A body was found in a pond Monday just after 4 a.m. near Willow Rd. and State Route 67. Sheriff's deputies have not provided any details as to the victim's identity.
