ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Man killed when truck hits tree in Carmel Valley

By Phil Diehl San Diego Union-Tribune
delmartimes.net
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.delmartimes.net

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
L.A. Weekly

Woman Hospitalized after Two-Car Crash on Jamacha Road [El Cajon, CA]

Crews Extricate Driver after Auto Collision near Jamacha Road. The incident occurred around 11:55 a.m., on a private road in an unincorporated area. Emergency crews responded to the scene shortly after on July 23rd. Per reports, the female driver of a Toyota attempted to turn from eastbound Jamacha Road onto...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Carmel Valley, CA
Local
California Accidents
San Diego, CA
Crime & Safety
City
San Diego, CA
San Diego, CA
Accidents
Local
California Crime & Safety
onscene.tv

Corvette Destroyed In High Speed DUI Crash | San Diego

07.30.2022 | 4:08 AM | SAN DIEGO – The male driver of the Corvette along with his female passenger was speeding eastbound on 10th Ave and hit a parked car. The driver continued and hit a second parked vehicle. The Corvette then left the roadway and went onto a sidewalk crowded with homeless tents. The car hit a tent that the two occupants had just gotten out of a few minutes before the crash. The male driver was injured and transported to a local hospital and was placed under arrest for DUI. The female had left the scene and then came back. She had pieces of the Corvette fiberglass embedded into her skin, but refused medical treatment. 10th Ave has been closed for the cleanup and investigation. For licensing, contact info@onscene.tv Follow our other platforms! IG – https://www.instagram.com/onscenetv/?hl=en FB – https://www.facebook.com/onscenetv/
L.A. Weekly

Woman Killed in DUI Hit-and-Run on Second Street [El Cajon, CA]

EL CAJON, CA (August 1, 2022) – Wednesday evening, a DUI hit-and-run crash on North Second Street claimed the life of a 20-year-old woman. The incident happened at around 8:49 p.m., near the 600 block of North Second Street. According to police, a woman was walking northbound on Second...
EL CAJON, CA
CBS 8

Three alarm fire rips through family-owned business in National City

NATIONAL CITY, Calif. — An investigation is underway after a fire ripped through a family-owned business in National City overnight. The Western Hose and Gasket building on Harding Avenue and 30th Street went up in flames at 11 pm on Monday. The three alarm fire was fought by multiple...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Accident#The Traffic Division
L.A. Weekly

1 Dead after Fatal Plane Crash on Olive Hill Road [Fallbrook, CA]

FALLBROOK, CA (August 1, 2022) – Saturday afternoon, a plane crash on Olive Hill Road claimed one person’s life and injured another. The incident occurred in a flowerbed of Altman Plants on 2575 Olive Hill Road at 1:40 p.m., on July 23. According to the California Highway Patrol, a T-28B type of plane crashed under unknown circumstances.
FALLBROOK, CA
L.A. Weekly

4 Injured in Rear-End Collision on Skyline Drive [San Diego, CA]

3 Children, 1 Adult Hurt in Auto Accident near South Woodman Street. The crash happened around 6:49 a.m., in the 6600 block of Skyline Drive, near South Woodman Street. Investigators say the collision involved a 2019 Ford F250 and a 2001 Honda Accord. Per reports, the 70-year-old male driver of...
SAN DIEGO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ford
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
Nationwide Report

25-year-old woman died after a suspected DUI crash in Coronado; Erwin Ramos-Mejia arrested (Coronado, CA)

25-year-old woman died after a suspected DUI crash in Coronado; Erwin Ramos-Mejia arrested (Coronado, CA)Nationwide Report. A 25-year-old woman lost her life after a crash Friday in Coronado while authorities arrested Erwin Ramos-Mejia on suspicion of DUI. As per the initial information, the fatal single-vehicle accident took place at around 12:30 a.m. near the 1100 block of Orange Avenue [...]
CORONADO, CA
News 8 KFMB

Body found in Lakeside pond

A body was found in a pond Monday just after 4 a.m. near Willow Rd. and State Route 67. Sheriff's deputies have not provided any details as to the victim's identity.

Comments / 0

Community Policy