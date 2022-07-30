ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Report: Mariners trade for Reds pitcher Luis Castillo

By Ryan Young
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ToHV0_0gyQFbZ500
Miami Marlins v Cincinnati Reds CINCINNATI, OH - JULY 27: Luis Castillo #58 of the Cincinnati Reds reacts after closing out the seventh inning during the game against the Miami Marlins at Great American Ball Park on July 27, 2022 in Cincinnati, Ohio. Cincinnati defeated Miami 5-3. (Photo by Kirk Irwin/Getty Images)

The Seattle Mariners are picking up another starting pitcher ahead of the trade deadline.

The Mariners struck a deal to trade for Cincinnati Reds pitcher Luis Castillo on Friday night, according to ESPN’s Jeff Passan.

It's unclear what the Reds will get in return, reported that it is likely four minor leaguers.

Castillo holds a 4-4 record this season with a career-best 2.86 ERA in 14 games. The 24-year-old — who is on a one-year, $7.3 million deal — was named to his second All-Star game earlier this season. He's spent his entire career with the Reds.

Castillo led the Reds to a 5-3 win over the Miami Marlins on Wednesday, when he struck out eight batters in seven innings.

This post will be updated with more information shortly.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

Reaction to the death of Hall of Fame broadcaster Vin Scully

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Reaction to the death of Hall of Fame broadcaster Vin Scully, who entertained and informed Dodgers fans in Brooklyn and Los Angeles for 67 years. Scully, the longest tenured broadcaster with a single team in pro sports history, died Tuesday night at 94. ___ “The greatest broadcaster of baseball and other sports is gone. I lost the architect of my professional life, a dear friend: Vin Scully. I now find myself on the most difficult task to articulate my thoughts and I can only say peace in his grave, we will see each other soon.” — Jamie Jarrin, Hall of Fame broadcaster and Spanish voice of the Dodgers. ___
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Associated Press

Vin Scully, Dodgers broadcaster for 67 years, dies at 94

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Hall of Fame broadcaster Vin Scully, whose dulcet tones provided the soundtrack of summer while entertaining and informing Dodgers fans in Brooklyn and Los Angeles for 67 years, died Tuesday night, the team said. He was 94. Scully died at his home in the Hidden Hills section of Los Angeles, according to the team, which spoke to family members. “We have lost an icon,” team president and CEO Stan Kasten said in a statement. “His voice will always be heard and etched in all of our minds forever.” As the longest tenured broadcaster with a single team in pro sports history, Scully saw it all and called it all. He began in the 1950s era of Pee Wee Reese and Jackie Robinson, on to the 1960s with Don Drysdale and Sandy Koufax, into the 1970s with Steve Garvey and Don Sutton, and through the 1980s with Orel Hershiser and Fernando Valenzuela. In the 1990s, it was Mike Piazza and Hideo Nomo, followed by Clayton Kershaw, Manny Ramirez and Yasiel Puig in the 21st century.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Associated Press

Vin Scully's top calls from a Hall of Fame career

Hall of Fame broadcaster Vin Scully called thousands of games involving the Brooklyn and Los Angeles Dodgers during his 67 years in the booth. He chose his words as artfully as a painter stroking a brush across a canvas. Scully talked about life while chronicling routine plays and historical achievements. Sometimes he was just amusing, too. He died Tuesday night at age 94. Here are some of his top ones: — Kirk Gibson’s Home Run In The 1988 World Series It was Game 1, and Scully said on the air that injured Kirk Gibson wasn’t in the dugout and wouldn’t appear in the game. Gibson heard him and grabbed a bat. Soon, he was hobbling around the bases, and Scully took a long pause, letting the jubilant crowd take over.
BROOKLYN, NY
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Memphis, TN
110K+
Followers
116K+
Post
38M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX13 Memphis WHBQ is serving the Mid-South local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.fox13memphis.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy