BEREA – Jacoby Brissett's career has taken him to four different places. Not once has he necessarily landed in a location as the team's preferred starting quarterback. That fact hasn't stopped Brissett from establishing himself as a leader within virtually every locker room in which he's resided. That includes his current stop with the Browns, where he was signed to back up Deshaun Watson, at least when Watson's eligible to play.

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 8 MINUTES AGO