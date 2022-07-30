We test out Bittle, a pet robot dog that will teach you how to code – review

www.sciencefocus.com
PC Magazine
Level Lock Touch Edition Review
When we reviewed the Level Lock back in 2020, we appreciated how easy it was to install and its Apple HomeKit support, but we weren't crazy about its limited third-party platform options and use of a semi-hollow deadbolt. The new Level Lock Touch Edition ($329) offers one-touch access via your finger or a key card and looks as stylish as ever, but it still relies on a HomeKit hub or a Ring Sidewalk-compatible camera for remote access. If you don't already own such a device or otherwise want more varied third-party platform options, the more affordable Ultraloq U-Bolt Pro Wi-Fi ($249) is a better alternative, as well as our Editors' Choice winner for smart locks.
makeuseof.com
How to Customize and Optimize Windows 11 Before Even Installing It With NTLite
Seasoned users know what they want from their OS, and perform the same tweaks after every installation of Windows. That's NTLite's primary crowd, but that doesn't mean you won't find it helpful if you're not among them. NTLite is one of the few solutions that allow you to customize Windows...
Digital Trends
How to automatically light up a room when you enter
Smart lights are a wonderful addition to the home. Besides having loads of settings for cool colors and animations, they can also save power with intelligent scheduling and presence awareness. With a little bit of elbow grease, your lights only need to stay on as long as necessary and can turn on the second you come into the room.
CNET
Here's How to Find Every Single Wi-Fi Password Stored on Your Computer
Usually, you don't need to write down a Wi-Fi password for later, because once you've connected to a network on your computer, you'll stay connected to it, even if you leave and come back. However, if you need to share the Wi-Fi password with someone else, it's good to have...
Best Raspberry Pi Pico Accessories and Add-Ons 2022
You’ve got the Raspberry Pi Pico, but what accessories do you need to get the most from this board?
Tips to keep your AC Running Smoothly
Though you may think that all you have to do is buy an air conditioning unit, the truth is that you have to perform maintenance. This will help it last as long as possible while performing as it should.
ZDNet
How to connect Android to the Linux desktop with KDE Connect
One major benefit of using iOS is that it makes it incredibly easy to sync between your iPhone and your Mac desktops and laptops. On the other hand, Android isn't quite so embedded into other systems (besides, of course, Google). That doesn't mean there aren't ways to sync Android and your desktop or laptop…especially if your desktop/laptop OS is Linux.
technewstoday.com
Ubuntu WiFi Not Working? Here’s How To Fix It
If you recently installed Ubuntu, you might’ve been surprised to find that all the WiFi options were missing. Even if you install the correct drivers, issues with the WiFi Adapter can lead to the same problem. The WiFi Adapter and Driver are just two common culprits. In your case,...
Linux Mint 21 Released
Linux Mint 21, based on Ubuntu, brings Cinnamon to desktops everywhere.
ZDNet
How to install Ubuntu Server in less than 30 minutes
For years, Ubuntu Server is my go-to server operating system. Not only is it one of the most widely-used server OSs on the planet (especially when you add cloud deployments into the mix) it's also one of the most user-friendly server platforms available. To make Ubuntu Server even more appealing, you can download and install it on as many machines as you like for free.
technewstoday.com
How to Split Files in Windows Quickly?
Transferring large files is a serious hassle, especially if you want to upload to the internet or use a removable drive with small storage. It is possible to compress and split files using archive tools. However, you can’t individually use the split files without decompressing them to a single file.
makeuseof.com
The Top 10 Most Popular AppImage Apps for Linux
While most of you probably know of Flatpaks and Snaps, you may not have heard much about AppImage. It might even surprise you to know that it's been around quite a bit longer than the other Linux universal package formats. When apps are released as Snaps or Flatpaks, there's usually...
Web Scraping Sites With Session Cookie Authentication Using NodeJS Request
Today NodeJS has a huge number of libraries that can solve almost any routine task. Web scraping as a product has low entry requirements, which attracts freelancers and development teams to it. Not surprisingly, the library ecosystem for NodeJS already contains everything that is needed for parsing. Here will be...
CNET
Windows 11 Keyboard Shortcuts That Will Make Your Life Easier
Windows 11 is Microsoft's latest software update, and while many of the features and settings are still the same as they were on Windows 10, there are several new additions -- and that includes a few unique keyboard shortcuts to perform tasks faster and improve your overall productivity. : Windows...
The Right Way to Build React Native Modals
A guide on how to master React Native modal complex flows. Do you find using modals in React Native to be a bit of a pain? You're not alone! Trying to keep control of its open state and repeating the code everywhere you want to use it can be pretty tedious.
Discovered in the deep: the snail with iron armour
The first in a new Guardian series on remarkable new species being found in the oceans introduces a creature with a special trick
How to Schedule and Run Recurring Cron Jobs in Node.JS
It's a common requirement in programming to have to set something up to run at certain intervals. For example, you might want to process a database every 30 minutes, or you might want to send an email once a week. The way we typically do this is with cron jobs. In Node.JS, we can also set up cron jobs to run at specific intervals. Let's look at how it works.
Are Keyless Door Locks Worth The Hype?
Keyless locks are becoming more popular with the advancement of smart technology. But are they worth the hype? Here's what to consider before investing.
Why Linux? A Linux OS Overview
Linux is a free and open-source operating system based on the Linux kernel. It was originally developed as early as 1991 by Linus Torvalds. Linux is one of the most popular operating systems in the world. It is used in many personal computers, servers, and embedded devices. Linux is known for its ease of installation, its wide range of features, and its ability to be customized to the user's needs. Linux, in most cases, is used in applications that require absolute stability, which most scientific experiments are, Linux is the obvious choice. Example: NASA and SpaceX ground stations use Linux. DNA-sequencing lab technicians also use Linux.
notebookcheck.net
Linux Mint 21 "Vanessa" now available for download
Made available to the public yesterday, Linux Mint 21 "Vanessa" arrived more than two years after its predecessor. Just as expected, it is availale in three versions, namely Cinnamon, Xfce, and MATE. Linux Mint 21 is a long-term support release that will receive updates until 2027. Although Linux Mint 21...
