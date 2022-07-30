ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pets

We test out Bittle, a pet robot dog that will teach you how to code – review

By Holly Spanner
Science Focus
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.sciencefocus.com

Comments / 0

Related
PC Magazine

Level Lock Touch Edition Review

When we reviewed the Level Lock back in 2020, we appreciated how easy it was to install and its Apple HomeKit support, but we weren't crazy about its limited third-party platform options and use of a semi-hollow deadbolt. The new Level Lock Touch Edition ($329) offers one-touch access via your finger or a key card and looks as stylish as ever, but it still relies on a HomeKit hub or a Ring Sidewalk-compatible camera for remote access. If you don't already own such a device or otherwise want more varied third-party platform options, the more affordable Ultraloq U-Bolt Pro Wi-Fi ($249) is a better alternative, as well as our Editors' Choice winner for smart locks.
Digital Trends

How to automatically light up a room when you enter

Smart lights are a wonderful addition to the home. Besides having loads of settings for cool colors and animations, they can also save power with intelligent scheduling and presence awareness. With a little bit of elbow grease, your lights only need to stay on as long as necessary and can turn on the second you come into the room.
HOME & GARDEN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Robotics#Amazon Alexa#Dog#Pir
Shelley Wenger

Tips to keep your AC Running Smoothly

Though you may think that all you have to do is buy an air conditioning unit, the truth is that you have to perform maintenance. This will help it last as long as possible while performing as it should.
ZDNet

How to connect Android to the Linux desktop with KDE Connect

One major benefit of using iOS is that it makes it incredibly easy to sync between your iPhone and your Mac desktops and laptops. On the other hand, Android isn't quite so embedded into other systems (besides, of course, Google). That doesn't mean there aren't ways to sync Android and your desktop or laptop…especially if your desktop/laptop OS is Linux.
SOFTWARE
technewstoday.com

Ubuntu WiFi Not Working? Here’s How To Fix It

If you recently installed Ubuntu, you might’ve been surprised to find that all the WiFi options were missing. Even if you install the correct drivers, issues with the WiFi Adapter can lead to the same problem. The WiFi Adapter and Driver are just two common culprits. In your case,...
COMPUTERS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Dogs
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Bluetooth
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Pets
NewsBreak
Python
ZDNet

How to install Ubuntu Server in less than 30 minutes

For years, Ubuntu Server is my go-to server operating system. Not only is it one of the most widely-used server OSs on the planet (especially when you add cloud deployments into the mix) it's also one of the most user-friendly server platforms available. To make Ubuntu Server even more appealing, you can download and install it on as many machines as you like for free.
SOFTWARE
technewstoday.com

How to Split Files in Windows Quickly?

Transferring large files is a serious hassle, especially if you want to upload to the internet or use a removable drive with small storage. It is possible to compress and split files using archive tools. However, you can’t individually use the split files without decompressing them to a single file.
SOFTWARE
makeuseof.com

The Top 10 Most Popular AppImage Apps for Linux

While most of you probably know of Flatpaks and Snaps, you may not have heard much about AppImage. It might even surprise you to know that it's been around quite a bit longer than the other Linux universal package formats. When apps are released as Snaps or Flatpaks, there's usually...
SOFTWARE
CNET

Windows 11 Keyboard Shortcuts That Will Make Your Life Easier

Windows 11 is Microsoft's latest software update, and while many of the features and settings are still the same as they were on Windows 10, there are several new additions -- and that includes a few unique keyboard shortcuts to perform tasks faster and improve your overall productivity. : Windows...
COMPUTERS
HackerNoon

How to Schedule and Run Recurring Cron Jobs in Node.JS

It's a common requirement in programming to have to set something up to run at certain intervals. For example, you might want to process a database every 30 minutes, or you might want to send an email once a week. The way we typically do this is with cron jobs. In Node.JS, we can also set up cron jobs to run at specific intervals. Let's look at how it works.
COMPUTERS
HackerNoon

Why Linux? A Linux OS Overview

Linux is a free and open-source operating system based on the Linux kernel. It was originally developed as early as 1991 by Linus Torvalds. Linux is one of the most popular operating systems in the world. It is used in many personal computers, servers, and embedded devices. Linux is known for its ease of installation, its wide range of features, and its ability to be customized to the user's needs. Linux, in most cases, is used in applications that require absolute stability, which most scientific experiments are, Linux is the obvious choice. Example: NASA and SpaceX ground stations use Linux. DNA-sequencing lab technicians also use Linux.
COMPUTERS
notebookcheck.net

Linux Mint 21 "Vanessa" now available for download

Made available to the public yesterday, Linux Mint 21 "Vanessa" arrived more than two years after its predecessor. Just as expected, it is availale in three versions, namely Cinnamon, Xfce, and MATE. Linux Mint 21 is a long-term support release that will receive updates until 2027. Although Linux Mint 21...
COMPUTERS

Comments / 0

Community Policy