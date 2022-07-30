We test out Bittle, a pet robot dog that will teach you how to code – review

When we reviewed the Level Lock back in 2020, we appreciated how easy it was to install and its Apple HomeKit support, but we weren't crazy about its limited third-party platform options and use of a semi-hollow deadbolt. The new Level Lock Touch Edition ($329) offers one-touch access via your finger or a key card and looks as stylish as ever, but it still relies on a HomeKit hub or a Ring Sidewalk-compatible camera for remote access. If you don't already own such a device or otherwise want more varied third-party platform options, the more affordable Ultraloq U-Bolt Pro Wi-Fi ($249) is a better alternative, as well as our Editors' Choice winner for smart locks.

