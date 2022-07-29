Here’s the full list of holidays and observances in November 2022

Labor Day weekend is a bit bittersweet. Just as its fellow Monday holiday, Memorial Day, symbolizes the unofficial start of summer, Labor Day signals that summer is coming to a close. Many towns and cities return to school following the weekend of fun, food and festivities and, for those of us aren't seaside locals, it's often one of the last trips to the beach before fall comes a few weeks later.

RECIPES ・ 1 DAY AGO