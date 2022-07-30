ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL Presents: League-wide Guardian Cap Use to Reduce Head Impacts

 4 days ago
Move The Sticks: Wide Receiver Contract Extensions with Lance Zierlein

Daniel Jeremiah is back with a new episode of Move the Sticks and is joined by NFL Media's Lance Zierlein. To start off, the guys break down the contract extensions of Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf, 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel, and more by looking at DJ's initial scouting reports on the receivers. Then for the rest of the show, Lance goes through his Defensive Rookie of the Year candidates.
SEATTLE, WA
Broncos WR Tim Patrick carted off with apparent knee injury at practice

Denver Broncos wide receiver Tim Patrick made an acrobatic catch and came down with an apparent knee injury on Tuesday. According to multiple reports, the wideout was carted off the practice field. During team drills, the lanky Patrick went up for a ball, came down without contact, and his knee buckled. Teammates surrounded the receiver as he was helped to the cart.
DENVER, CO
Cardinals QB Kyler Murray tests positive for COVID-19

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray won't be on the practice field for at least the next five days after testing positive for COVID-19, coach Kliff Kingsbury told reporters Monday. Murray's symptoms are considered minor, per Kingsbury. While the NFL no longer has COVID-19 protocols, the league informed teams in June...
Projecting NFL's 2022 stat leaders: Joe Burrow, Derrick Henry and Nick Bosa poised to make noise

NFL training camps are in session and the calendar just turned to August, which means one very important thing ... Well, actually, I am a bit of a stickler for calling the output of my models projections, as opposed to predictions. When you refer to something as a prediction, it sound like speculative judgments are involved on some level. But with my models, I strive to eliminate as many biases as possible from the mathematical framework. Alright, with that bit of housekeeping out of the way ...
Deebo Samuel on working out 49ers extension: 'What changed was the communication'

It was a rather tempestuous offseason for Deebo Samuel and the San Francisco 49ers. Samuel didn't exactly clear the air on Tuesday, but it's clear he's ready to move with his focus on the field and beyond any histrionics following an offseason that involved a trade request, rumors of discontent with how he was used and a training camp hold-in. So what changed to bring a smile to Samuel's face and the wide receiver back into the fold with the 49ers?
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NFL Network's 'The Top 100 Players of 2022' premieres Sunday, Aug. 14

For the 12th consecutive year, current NFL players have voted to determine the Top 100 players in the NFL. Premiering Sunday, Aug. 14, The Top 100 Players of 2022 counts down the top players in the NFL as determined solely by the players themselves. The Top 100 Players of 2022...
Broncos WR Tim Patrick suffers season-ending ACL tear

Denver Broncos wide receiver Tim Patrick suffered a torn ACL on Tuesday and is out for the season, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport and NFL Network's James Palmer reported. The wideout was carted off the practice field earlier in the day and the fear was it was a significant injury. Those fears have come to fruition.
DENVER, CO
Cardinals LT D.J. Humphries signs three-year extension worth $66.8M

Extensions aplenty have been handed out this year by the Arizona Cardinals. From general manager Steve Keim to head coach Kliff Kingsbury to quarterback Kyler Murray, the Cardinals are locking up their future. Left tackle D.J. Humphries is the latest, as the team announced the Pro Bowler had signed a...
Training Camp Buzz: Bengals QB Joe Burrow returns; 'Mojo Moment' spurs Cowboys' kicking competition

That's no random person rolling around Bengals practice. It's your star quarterback, Cincinnati. Joe Burrow returned to the Bengals facility on Monday for the first time since getting his appendix removed last week and was seen cruising around the practice field on a scooter before upgrading his ride to a cart. Coach Zac Taylor told reporters that Burrow wanted to take in practice less than a week removed from surgery, but maintained that the Bengals QB won't be participating for a while as he recovers. Although there is no timetable for Burrow's return, Taylor said he will leave it to the 25-year-old to decide when he's comfortable practicing. Seeing as how eager he was to see his teammates, it's safe to assume Burrow will be itching to get back as soon as possible.
CINCINNATI, OH
Broncos add Formula One star Lewis Hamilton to new ownership group

It's a new era in Denver, where the Broncos are hoping to return to a championship-winning standard. They're welcoming in someone who knows quite a lot about winning. The Broncos have officially added Formula One superstar Sir Lewis Hamilton to the team's new ownership group, the club announced Tuesday. "We're...
DENVER, CO
Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2022 Enshrinement: Details, dates, coverage and more

The Pro Football Hall of Fame is a museum and attraction that opened in 1963 as the home of all things professional football. The Hall of Fame "pays tribute to the talents and triumphs of pro football's greatest legends," according to its official website, chronicling within its walls "the stories and circumstances of play that bring to life words such as courage, dedication, vision, fair play, integrity and excellence."
CANTON, OH
Franchise-tagged Orlando Brown hopes to 'finish my career' with Chiefs

Orlando Brown Jr.'s future with the Chiefs isn't secure beyond 2022, but that didn't keep him from reporting to training camp as the calendar turned to August. After turning down a multi-year offer in July, the tackle is hoping a better deal awaits him when the window opens for him to negotiate a long-term deal after this season. The franchise-tagged tackle also offered some insight on why he didn't take Kansas City's best proposal before the deadline passed.
KANSAS CITY, MO
NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Monday, Aug. 1

Carolina Panthers cornerback Jaycee Horn is back in action. The team announced on Monday that Horn was activated off the physically unable to perform list. The 2021 first-round pick started training camp on the PUP list after dealing with soreness stemming from his surgically repaired foot. Horn suffered the injury...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Bucs' Brady 'heartbroken' by Jensen's knee injury, expects Hainsey to 'go earn' starting center job

Tom Brady will enter his 23rd professional season without his starting center. It's not ideal for any quarterback, much less one attempting to win yet another Super Bowl, but it's the legend's reality as the calendar turns to August. He and his Buccaneers teammates are still processing the news with the hope Ryan Jensen's replacement, second-year lineman Robert Hainsey, can fill in effectively.
TAMPA, FL

