NFL Presents: League-wide Guardian Cap Use to Reduce Head Impacts

That's no random person rolling around Bengals practice. It's your star quarterback, Cincinnati. Joe Burrow returned to the Bengals facility on Monday for the first time since getting his appendix removed last week and was seen cruising around the practice field on a scooter before upgrading his ride to a cart. Coach Zac Taylor told reporters that Burrow wanted to take in practice less than a week removed from surgery, but maintained that the Bengals QB won't be participating for a while as he recovers. Although there is no timetable for Burrow's return, Taylor said he will leave it to the 25-year-old to decide when he's comfortable practicing. Seeing as how eager he was to see his teammates, it's safe to assume Burrow will be itching to get back as soon as possible.

CINCINNATI, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO