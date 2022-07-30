NFL Presents: League-wide Guardian Cap Use to Reduce Head Impacts

www.nfl.com
Related
NFL
Cleveland Browns QB Deshaun Watson suspended six games for violating NFL's personal-conduct policy
Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson has been suspended six games for violating the NFL's personal-conduct policy, disciplinary officer Sue L. Robinson ruled on Monday. There will be no additional fine accompanying the suspension, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported. In her 16-page report, which NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport obtained...
NFL
Patriots TE Hunter Henry: Addition of WR DeVante Parker takes 'a little pressure off everybody else'
New England Patriots receiver DeVante Parker has generated rave reviews through the first four days of training camp. Acquired in a trade with the Miami Dolphins in the spring, Parker has used his 6-foot-3 frame and contested-catch acumen to shine, particularly in red-zone work. "Big body, can make a lot...
NFL
Move The Sticks: Wide Receiver Contract Extensions with Lance Zierlein
Daniel Jeremiah is back with a new episode of Move the Sticks and is joined by NFL Media's Lance Zierlein. To start off, the guys break down the contract extensions of Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf, 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel, and more by looking at DJ's initial scouting reports on the receivers. Then for the rest of the show, Lance goes through his Defensive Rookie of the Year candidates.
NFL
Broncos WR Tim Patrick carted off with apparent knee injury at practice
Denver Broncos wide receiver Tim Patrick made an acrobatic catch and came down with an apparent knee injury on Tuesday. According to multiple reports, the wideout was carted off the practice field. During team drills, the lanky Patrick went up for a ball, came down without contact, and his knee buckled. Teammates surrounded the receiver as he was helped to the cart.
IN THIS ARTICLE
NFL
Cardinals QB Kyler Murray tests positive for COVID-19
Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray won't be on the practice field for at least the next five days after testing positive for COVID-19, coach Kliff Kingsbury told reporters Monday. Murray's symptoms are considered minor, per Kingsbury. While the NFL no longer has COVID-19 protocols, the league informed teams in June...
NFL
Projecting NFL's 2022 stat leaders: Joe Burrow, Derrick Henry and Nick Bosa poised to make noise
NFL training camps are in session and the calendar just turned to August, which means one very important thing ... Well, actually, I am a bit of a stickler for calling the output of my models projections, as opposed to predictions. When you refer to something as a prediction, it sound like speculative judgments are involved on some level. But with my models, I strive to eliminate as many biases as possible from the mathematical framework. Alright, with that bit of housekeeping out of the way ...
NFL
Deebo Samuel on working out 49ers extension: 'What changed was the communication'
It was a rather tempestuous offseason for Deebo Samuel and the San Francisco 49ers. Samuel didn't exactly clear the air on Tuesday, but it's clear he's ready to move with his focus on the field and beyond any histrionics following an offseason that involved a trade request, rumors of discontent with how he was used and a training camp hold-in. So what changed to bring a smile to Samuel's face and the wide receiver back into the fold with the 49ers?
NFL
NFL Network's 'The Top 100 Players of 2022' premieres Sunday, Aug. 14
For the 12th consecutive year, current NFL players have voted to determine the Top 100 players in the NFL. Premiering Sunday, Aug. 14, The Top 100 Players of 2022 counts down the top players in the NFL as determined solely by the players themselves. The Top 100 Players of 2022...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL
Steelers signing kicker Chris Boswell to four-year, $20 million contract extension
The name of the Steelers' home field may have changed, but the kicker navigating the swirling winds of the newly christened Acrisure Stadium is locked in to stay. Pittsburgh is signing Chris Boswell to a four-year, $20 million contract extension with $12.5 million guaranteed, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported on Monday.
NFL
Broncos WR Tim Patrick suffers season-ending ACL tear
Denver Broncos wide receiver Tim Patrick suffered a torn ACL on Tuesday and is out for the season, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport and NFL Network's James Palmer reported. The wideout was carted off the practice field earlier in the day and the fear was it was a significant injury. Those fears have come to fruition.
NFL
Cardinals LT D.J. Humphries signs three-year extension worth $66.8M
Extensions aplenty have been handed out this year by the Arizona Cardinals. From general manager Steve Keim to head coach Kliff Kingsbury to quarterback Kyler Murray, the Cardinals are locking up their future. Left tackle D.J. Humphries is the latest, as the team announced the Pro Bowler had signed a...
NFL
Training Camp Buzz: Bengals QB Joe Burrow returns; 'Mojo Moment' spurs Cowboys' kicking competition
That's no random person rolling around Bengals practice. It's your star quarterback, Cincinnati. Joe Burrow returned to the Bengals facility on Monday for the first time since getting his appendix removed last week and was seen cruising around the practice field on a scooter before upgrading his ride to a cart. Coach Zac Taylor told reporters that Burrow wanted to take in practice less than a week removed from surgery, but maintained that the Bengals QB won't be participating for a while as he recovers. Although there is no timetable for Burrow's return, Taylor said he will leave it to the 25-year-old to decide when he's comfortable practicing. Seeing as how eager he was to see his teammates, it's safe to assume Burrow will be itching to get back as soon as possible.
NFL
Broncos add Formula One star Lewis Hamilton to new ownership group
It's a new era in Denver, where the Broncos are hoping to return to a championship-winning standard. They're welcoming in someone who knows quite a lot about winning. The Broncos have officially added Formula One superstar Sir Lewis Hamilton to the team's new ownership group, the club announced Tuesday. "We're...
NFL
Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2022 Enshrinement: Details, dates, coverage and more
The Pro Football Hall of Fame is a museum and attraction that opened in 1963 as the home of all things professional football. The Hall of Fame "pays tribute to the talents and triumphs of pro football's greatest legends," according to its official website, chronicling within its walls "the stories and circumstances of play that bring to life words such as courage, dedication, vision, fair play, integrity and excellence."
NFL
Ravens LB David Ojabo signs rookie contract; all 2022 draft picks now signed
Baltimore Ravens pass rusher David Ojabo has ended his holdout and the 2022 NFL Draft class has now all signed in the process. Ojabo, a second-round selection and the No. 45 overall pick, has signed his rookie contract, the Ravens announced Tuesday. The last remaining unsigned pick of the draft,...
NFL
Panthers' Baker Mayfield appreciates 'extremely transparent' QB competition
Baker Mayfield and Sam Darnold continue to rotate days with the Carolina Panthers' first-team offense in the battle for the QB1 job. Darnold took the reps with the ones in Monday's padded practice, with Mayfield set to lead the way Tuesday. Mayfield said he appreciates how forthright coach Matt Rhule...
NFL
Franchise-tagged Orlando Brown hopes to 'finish my career' with Chiefs
Orlando Brown Jr.'s future with the Chiefs isn't secure beyond 2022, but that didn't keep him from reporting to training camp as the calendar turned to August. After turning down a multi-year offer in July, the tackle is hoping a better deal awaits him when the window opens for him to negotiate a long-term deal after this season. The franchise-tagged tackle also offered some insight on why he didn't take Kansas City's best proposal before the deadline passed.
NFL
Titans rookie QB Malik Willis on progress he's made since May: 'I'm light years ahead'
Initial training camp buzz related to Tennessee Titans quarterback Malik Willis was that his timing was an area of needed improvement. Willis believes he's already seen advancement in regard to that, just as he has seen it incrementally since he first began in organized team activities in May through minicamp and through training camp as it stands now.
NFL
NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Monday, Aug. 1
Carolina Panthers cornerback Jaycee Horn is back in action. The team announced on Monday that Horn was activated off the physically unable to perform list. The 2021 first-round pick started training camp on the PUP list after dealing with soreness stemming from his surgically repaired foot. Horn suffered the injury...
NFL
Bucs' Brady 'heartbroken' by Jensen's knee injury, expects Hainsey to 'go earn' starting center job
Tom Brady will enter his 23rd professional season without his starting center. It's not ideal for any quarterback, much less one attempting to win yet another Super Bowl, but it's the legend's reality as the calendar turns to August. He and his Buccaneers teammates are still processing the news with the hope Ryan Jensen's replacement, second-year lineman Robert Hainsey, can fill in effectively.
Comments / 0