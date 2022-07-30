When Can You Swim In Grand Junction Colorado?

kekbfm.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Grand Junction Home on 26 Road Includes a Pool and Waterslide
Check out this super cute house in Grand Junction that was just added to the market at the end of July. Originally built in 1933, this home has been updated throughout with guest quarters added above a 3-car garage. Best of all you'll find an in-ground saltwater pool with a...
Recently Uncovered Robert Grant Photos of Western Colorado Wildlife
Grand Junction, Colorado photographer Robert Grant, while a newsman at heart, occasionally captured images of Western Colorado wildlife. Here are a few recently discovered images from the Grand Junction area. The images below would have been captured in Western Colorado between the 1940s and 1970s. They've lingered unseen in a...
Classics, Lemons + More: Grand Junction’s First Cars
Firsts are always something that will stick with us for our whole lives. Things like our first kiss, first job, or first concert, are milestones that we never forget. Also on that list of things that stick with us forever, for better or worse, is our first vehicle. For most,...
Colorado’s Powderhorn Mountain Rim View Connector Trail Coming Soon
The Palisade Plunge might very well be one of the more popular mountain biking trails on the western slope. The 32-mile trail connects the top of the Grand Mesa with the town of Palisade, Colorado. Some people avoid the mighty Palisade Plunge due to the technical difficulty of the route,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Grand Junction’s Summer Fails: Things We Wanted To Do But Didn’t
Here we are in August and it feels like summer is over - and there are so many things we didn't get done. It seems we always have good intentions as summer approaches. So many things we hope to accomplish this year and all of the fun things we are going to enjoy. Then summer comes, life happens, and here are falling short of our pre-summer expectations.
Grand Junction Colorado Loves To Do This In The Rain
It looks as if Grand Junction, Colorado can expect a 40% chance of rain tonight (Monday, August 1, 2022). What do you like to do when it rains in Grand Junction?. We don't get much of the stuff around here. On the rare chance it does rain, many of us bust out into the happy dance.
5 Reasons To Enroll in Grand Junction Colorado’s Citizens Police Academy
Would you like to learn more about the inner workings of Grand Junction's Police Department? Here are five reasons why you should consider participating in the Citizens Police Academy. The Grand Junction Police Department is accepting applications right now. Some friends of mine participated in this program years ago, and...
Home Built in 1936 for Sale in Historic District in Grand Junction
The nearly 100-year-old home is located in a historic district in Grand Junction and has three bedrooms and two bathrooms. The Southwest-style house is nearly 1,700 square feet and was just recently listed. This home for sale has a completely fenced-in yard with what appears to be some mosaic touches...
IN THIS ARTICLE
See The Years Pass At the Corner of This Grand Junction Intersection
While things rarely ever stay the same, it's still surprising to see how dramatically things have changed over the years here in Grand Junction, Colorado. Grand Junction is full of rich history that you can discover at just about any corner. This is the tale of an intriguing yellow house that stood the test of time for almost one hundred years. Today it is gone, but its memory remains alive for many residents.
Grand Junction’s Tips for Enjoying Concerts at Las Colonias Amphitheater
We have lots of concerts still to come in Grand Junction over the second half of 2022. For some, the concerts in late summer and fall may be your first visit to The Amp at Las Colonias. We asked you for some pro tips for those who may be attending...
$1.8 Million Grand Junction Home With 360 Degree Views for Sale
Grand Junction Home Built in 1908 on Over an Acre for Sale. The home is 114 years old and sits on over an acre.
Homeless Puppies Are Available In Grand Junction Right Now
If you have been wanting to add a puppy to your household, now would be the perfect time to do that. Puppies are so adorable - and when it comes to adopting them they are wildly popular. That would explain, in part, why it costs a little more to adopt a puppy than a full-grown d0g. It also makes it more enticing for people to adopt older dogs that may have more difficulty finding that forever home.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Grand Junction’s Favorite Places to Grab an Ice Cream Cone
Grand Junction has reached the triple-digit mark nine times so far during the month of July. So far, the high temp of 103 degrees on July 22nd has been the warmest day of the month. Last summer on July 21st, Grand Junction, Colorado hit the current record high of 107...
Grand Junction’s Most Expensive Hobbies
Hobbies are something almost everyone has. They often take a lot of our time in exchange for a lot of fun, often a sense of accomplishment, and are sometimes even lucrative. However, the latter is not always the case. In many cases, our hobbies, while fun distractions from the mundaneness of everyday life, are not always the most kind to our bank accounts. In fact, in the absolute worst-case scenario, sometimes our hobbies appear more like an addiction and end up taking more of our money than they probably should.
This Is Why People In Colorado Wear Red On Fridays
If you walk into a certain bar in Fruita, Colorado on a Friday, you'll notice everyone is wearing red. What's going on?. It's going to happen again this Friday, and next Friday, and you can be a part of it. What's Up With the Red Shirts On Friday's in Fruita.
See All 42 of Colorado’s Beautiful State Parks
Colorado is home to four incredible National Parks and eight must-see National Monuments. When you are done visiting all of those we have a list of 42 State Parks to talk about. Would it surprise you to learn that the state of New York leads the way with 178 State...
Deed Entertainment Postpones Grand Junction’s Super Grass Fresh Festival
Deed Entertainment and the Super Grass Fresh Festival have an important announcement for Grand Junction. The event at the Mesa County Fairgrounds is being postponed. The Super Grass Fresh Festival which was scheduled for August 13 and 14 would have been a celebration of western Colorado featuring Bluegrass and Americana music. Dwight Yoakam, Iron & Wine, and Head for the Hills topped off a lineup that included more than 20 incredible acts.
Fake Cannabis Employment Scam Costs Colorado Woman $1000
A Colorado woman is out $1000 after falling for a fake cannabis employment scam. Employment scams are big business and may unsuspecting and desperate job-seekers are falling victim. The Federal Trade Commission says in recent years says these phony job scams have cost Americans hundreds of millions of dollars over the past few years.
Little-Known Mesa Colorado Cemetery Dates Back to the Early 1800s
The next time you drive Western Colorado's Grand Mesa, take a quick detour at the town of Mesa. Just outside of town you'll find an awesome cemetery with residents dating back to the early 1800s. You'll find the cemetery just 1.2 miles north of town. Given its remote location, it's...
The Coolest Stuff Grand Junction Has Found Second-Hand
Since I was a kid, I've always loved second-hand stores and pawn shops. I've spent countless hours rummaging through things like used CDs, music equipment, flannel shirts, and all kinds of other things and have scored some killer deals. Luckily, many thrift stores and pawn shops are still around in...
99.9 KEKB
Grand Junction, CO
10K+
Followers
10K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
99.9 KEKB plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Grand Junction, Colorado. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0