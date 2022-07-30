ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Junction, CO

When Can You Swim In Grand Junction Colorado?

By Zane Mathews
99.9 KEKB
99.9 KEKB
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
kekbfm.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Grand Junction, CO
Lifestyle
State
Colorado State
Grand Junction, CO
Government
City
Grand Junction, CO
City
Mesa, CO
Local
Colorado Government
Local
Colorado Lifestyle
99.9 KEKB

Grand Junction’s Summer Fails: Things We Wanted To Do But Didn’t

Here we are in August and it feels like summer is over - and there are so many things we didn't get done. It seems we always have good intentions as summer approaches. So many things we hope to accomplish this year and all of the fun things we are going to enjoy. Then summer comes, life happens, and here are falling short of our pre-summer expectations.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Travel Info#Local Life#What To Do#Swimming Pool#Water Park#Oasis Restaurant#The Orchard Mesa Pool
99.9 KEKB

See The Years Pass At the Corner of This Grand Junction Intersection

While things rarely ever stay the same, it's still surprising to see how dramatically things have changed over the years here in Grand Junction, Colorado. Grand Junction is full of rich history that you can discover at just about any corner. This is the tale of an intriguing yellow house that stood the test of time for almost one hundred years. Today it is gone, but its memory remains alive for many residents.
99.9 KEKB

Homeless Puppies Are Available In Grand Junction Right Now

If you have been wanting to add a puppy to your household, now would be the perfect time to do that. Puppies are so adorable - and when it comes to adopting them they are wildly popular. That would explain, in part, why it costs a little more to adopt a puppy than a full-grown d0g. It also makes it more enticing for people to adopt older dogs that may have more difficulty finding that forever home.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Travel
99.9 KEKB

Grand Junction’s Most Expensive Hobbies

Hobbies are something almost everyone has. They often take a lot of our time in exchange for a lot of fun, often a sense of accomplishment, and are sometimes even lucrative. However, the latter is not always the case. In many cases, our hobbies, while fun distractions from the mundaneness of everyday life, are not always the most kind to our bank accounts. In fact, in the absolute worst-case scenario, sometimes our hobbies appear more like an addiction and end up taking more of our money than they probably should.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
99.9 KEKB

This Is Why People In Colorado Wear Red On Fridays

If you walk into a certain bar in Fruita, Colorado on a Friday, you'll notice everyone is wearing red. What's going on?. It's going to happen again this Friday, and next Friday, and you can be a part of it. What's Up With the Red Shirts On Friday's in Fruita.
FRUITA, CO
99.9 KEKB

See All 42 of Colorado’s Beautiful State Parks

Colorado is home to four incredible National Parks and eight must-see National Monuments. When you are done visiting all of those we have a list of 42 State Parks to talk about. Would it surprise you to learn that the state of New York leads the way with 178 State...
COLORADO STATE
99.9 KEKB

Deed Entertainment Postpones Grand Junction’s Super Grass Fresh Festival

Deed Entertainment and the Super Grass Fresh Festival have an important announcement for Grand Junction. The event at the Mesa County Fairgrounds is being postponed. The Super Grass Fresh Festival which was scheduled for August 13 and 14 would have been a celebration of western Colorado featuring Bluegrass and Americana music. Dwight Yoakam, Iron & Wine, and Head for the Hills topped off a lineup that included more than 20 incredible acts.
99.9 KEKB

Fake Cannabis Employment Scam Costs Colorado Woman $1000

A Colorado woman is out $1000 after falling for a fake cannabis employment scam. Employment scams are big business and may unsuspecting and desperate job-seekers are falling victim. The Federal Trade Commission says in recent years says these phony job scams have cost Americans hundreds of millions of dollars over the past few years.
COLORADO STATE
99.9 KEKB

The Coolest Stuff Grand Junction Has Found Second-Hand

Since I was a kid, I've always loved second-hand stores and pawn shops. I've spent countless hours rummaging through things like used CDs, music equipment, flannel shirts, and all kinds of other things and have scored some killer deals. Luckily, many thrift stores and pawn shops are still around in...
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
99.9 KEKB

99.9 KEKB

Grand Junction, CO
10K+
Followers
10K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

99.9 KEKB plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Grand Junction, Colorado. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy