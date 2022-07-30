MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The dog park at Shelby Farms Park is in the running for a $5,000 renovation grant, and the park needs your help to win it. Knoxville-based pet brand PetSafe is giving away $125,000 in grants as part of their "Bark for your Park" campaign, and Shelby Farms Park is one of the 30 finalists for the grant, given to five existing dog parks around the country.

MEMPHIS, TN ・ 9 HOURS AGO