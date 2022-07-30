ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

WREG

Shelby County Restaurant Scores: July 26 – August 1

Newest Restaurant Report Card | If you want the latest Shelby County restaurant scores sent directly to your inbox, sign up for it today on WREG’s Newsletter here. Each week WREG is rounding up the highest and lowest scores from Shelby County restaurant inspections. Find more scores from Shelby County and other Tennessee counties here. Lowest: Baby Jack’s BBQ – […]
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
Mighty 990

Todd Payne: Crime Is Cordova’s No. 1 Issue

Combatting Cordova’s out-of-control crime has become the platform for Todd Payne, the Republican nominee for Shelby County Commission District 5. District 5 includes Cordova along with several precincts in North East Memphis. The community has become the latest hot spot of the crime wave washing over the City of...
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
actionnews5.com

Memorial services begin for Memphis pastor murdered in carjacking

WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. (WMC) - Tuesday, community members will begin memorial services to lay a Memphis-area pastor murdered in a carjacking to rest. Pastor Autura Eason-Williams was killed in mid-July. The case of those accused of killing her during the carjacking is still pending. This has been a story that...
MEMPHIS, TN
Memphis, TN
Memphis, TN
Government
Local
Tennessee Government
actionnews5.com

K9 Bolt graduates, will serve on CSX Railroad

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A graduation ceremony was held Monday at 8 a.m. for canine Bolt, who will go to work with CSX Railroad Police Force. Bolt is named after Memphis Police Officer Sean Bolton who was killed in the line of duty in 2015. Agent Moody, former MPD officer,...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Inspectors looking at I-55 ‘old bridge’

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Crews began a routine inspection of the Memphis-Arkansas Bridge, or “old bridge,” between Memphis and West Memphis on Monday. The work requires an outside lane to be blocked by inspectors, but traffic still appeared to be moving smoothly Monday despite the lane closure. The inspections will last about three weeks, on Mondays […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Missing Child Alert issued by Southaven PD

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Southaven Police Department is asking the public for help locating a missing 15-year-old girl. Southaven PD said that 15-year-old Tiearrany Baugh was last seen Monday night walking westward on Forest Down near Getwell Road. Police said she was last seen wearing a blue shirt, blue jeans and a backpack with the […]
SOUTHAVEN, MS
localmemphis.com

How a Memphis maternity care is helping moms

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Expecting moms in Memphis are getting a lot of help from a maternity care. The Memphis Morning Center has delivered more than 1,000 babies of more than 42 nationalities. ABC24 photographer Shiela Whaley showed us how they're making these new moms feel more comfortable.
WREG

Man found dead in South Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was found dead in South Memphis Sunday evening. Police said they located the man in the 1700 block of Majorie Street around 5 p.m. MPD stated there were no signs of visible trauma. This is an ongoing investigation. We will update this story when more information is released.
Mighty 990

3 Men Burglarize 16 Cars at East Memphis Hotel

Police are looking for three black men responsible for burglarizing 16 cars at an East Memphis hotel. On Friday, the burglars allegedly jumped out of a white four-door sedan and started ransacking cars at the Doubletree Hotel on Sanderlin Avenue, according to the Memphis Police Department. Law enforcement posted photos...
MEMPHIS, TN
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Tennessee’s grocery tax holiday begins

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Tennessee’s grocery tax holiday, the suspension of grocery tax for the entire month of August, has begun. This comes just as parents get ready to send their kids back to school and right off the tax-free weekend for back-to-school supplies. “Prices are high, gas is...
WREG

Garden View Apartments show signs of improvement

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Code enforcement officers reported signs of improvement at a hearing Tuesday after a Problem Solvers investigation found the accused landlords of Garden View Apartments in Whitehaven were also getting tax breaks. A representative for Garden View LLC said the company would have a lawyer at Tuesday’s environmental court hearing. But the lawyer […]
actionnews5.com

2 deceased dogs left abandoned in East Memphis apartment

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Animal Shelter called Memphis police to Lynnfield Apartments on June 24 about two pit bulls lying in their feces locked in kennels. The leasing manager did a well-being check on the apartment and found the dead dogs. The leaseholders were Dileona Taylor and Ruby Gray,...
MEMPHIS, TN
localmemphis.com

Shelby Farms Park named finalist for grant to renovate dog park, and they need your help to win it

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The dog park at Shelby Farms Park is in the running for a $5,000 renovation grant, and the park needs your help to win it. Knoxville-based pet brand PetSafe is giving away $125,000 in grants as part of their "Bark for your Park" campaign, and Shelby Farms Park is one of the 30 finalists for the grant, given to five existing dog parks around the country.
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

1 dead, 2 injured after overnight shootings in Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - One person is dead and two others are injured after two overnight shootings in Memphis. Memphis Police Department says the first shooting happened around 11:30 p.m. Monday on Walker Avenue in South Memphis. A man was shot to death and a woman was rushed to the hospital in non-critical condition.
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Man killed, woman injured in South Memphis shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A shooting in South Memphis left one person dead and another injured Monday night. It happened in the 700 block of Walker near the Metropolitan Baptist Church just before midnight. A man was pronounced dead at the scene. A woman was also shot and taken to Regional One in non-critical condition. Emotions […]
MEMPHIS, TN

