Bond set for suspect in wrong-way crash that killed three people

MADISON COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky State Police is looking for an inmate in Madison County who walked away from the Bluegrass Career and Development Center . Officials indicated that Billy R. Lowe, 43, left the facility in Richmond on July 31. He is described as a white man with brown hair and green eyes. He is approximately 6′1″ and weighs 185 pounds. He was serving a sentence for manufacturing meth.

MADISON COUNTY, KY ・ 1 DAY AGO