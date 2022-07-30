Gov. Beshear visits with recovering Floyd Co. deputy

www.wymt.com
Governor Beshear visits Breathitt County, talks FEMA and cooling stations
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Governor Andy Beshear visited Breathitt County on Tuesday, the third stop on the Governor’s second tour of the region following last week’s disastrous floods, the first two being Floyd County and Pike County. Beshear was stunned by the damage found off Highway 15. “Just...
Two more EKY counties approved for federal individual disaster assistance
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Update: Two more Eastern Kentucky counties were just added to the individual assistance list. Tuesday morning, Gov. Andy Beshear tweeted President Joe Biden approved Pike and Floyd County being added to the list. No word on where the mobile centers for those counties will be yet.
Gov. Beshear: Death toll stays at 37 for now, potentially hundreds still missing following EKY floods
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Governor Andy Beshear held his first of several media briefings Tuesday morning about ongoing relief efforts from last week’s devastating flooding in Eastern Kentucky in Frankfort. You can watch that below:. The Governor will now travel to Pike, Floyd and Breathitt Counties to tour the...
Here are the flood relief services in Floyd County, Kentucky
FLOYD COUNTY, KY (WOWK) – As part of the relief efforts following the devastating flooding that hit Eastern Kentucky last week, the Floyd County Sheriff’s Office has shared a list of resources for residents in need and for those who are able to offer help. The list includes locations to drop off water, cleaning supplies, […]
‘The violence of what this water did is indescribable’: Gov. Beshear visits Big Sandy region in wake of floods
PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Speaking at Valley Elementary School and the Floyd County Community Center Tuesday, Gov. Andy Beshear confirmed that FEMA will now provide individual assistance to those affected by flooding and mudslides. Beshear says the approval for assistance was rapidly approved and now, Pike and Floyd Counties are...
Doctor flies supplies to help Eastern Ky. flood victims
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - A Doctor living in North Carolina decided to come back to her Kentucky roots when she heard about the devastating floods that impacted her family and the rest of the region. Doctor Randi Barnett, a Breathitt County native, is the Chief Neurosurgery Resident at UNC Chapel...
Floyd County schools push back start date
After historic flooding in Floyd County and other parts of eastern Kentucky, just weeks before many students were expected to return to school, start dates are being pushed back.
Ky. native & former UN ambassador pledge to match flood relief donations up to $1.5 million
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Two well-known figures in Kentucky are giving back to the mountains following recent flooding. Joe Craft, a Hazard, Ky. native, and his wife, former UN Ambassador Kelly Craft, will match every dollar we raise for the Foundation for Appalachian Kentucky Crisis Fund up to $1.5 million.
Gov. Andy Beshear tours flood torn Eastern. Ky counties
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Governor Andy Beshear made stops in hard hit Perry, Knott and Letcher counties on Sunday. He talked with reporters, local leaders and got a close look at the devastation left behind from the deadly flooding. On Saturday, President Joe Biden added individual assistance from FEMA to...
Ky. mom sentenced for throwing newborn over banister in trash bag
CLAY COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - The Clay County woman who pleaded guilty to murder in the death of her newborn baby has been sentenced. Amber Bowling was sentenced on Monday to 40 years in prison. Bowling pleaded guilty to murder in May. In December 2018, state police Bowling put the...
HPD Chief of Police retires after more than 30 years on the force
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - A well-known Eastern Kentucky police chief is heading into retirement. Minor Allen, former Chief of Police for the Hazard Police Department, posted on Facebook that Monday, Aug. 1, was his first official day of retirement. He served as Chief for more than 10 years, but in...
‘It’s gutting:’ Robinson Elementary in Perry Co. severely damaged by flooding
PERRY COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Traveling KY 476 in Perry County is not easy at times, especially after the creek that runs through the area turned into a rolling rampage last week. Officers with Kentucky Fish and Wildlife have navigated the area to check on people and deliver simple items...
Governor: Kentucky flooding deaths increase to 28, more bodies recovered
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - On Sunday, Governor Andy Beshear said 28 people have died in Eastern Kentucky’s historic flooding. Beshear said more bodies were recovered but the state cannot confirm those deaths right now. The Governor added two deaths were in Clay County, 15 deaths were in Knott County,...
Leslie County school prepares to house National Guard
LESLIE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Mountain View Elementary in Leslie County is preparing to house more than 150 members of the National Guard. “Close to 200 National Guard service members will be here within 24 hours. We’re hoping to be able to provide the a place to rest, to shower and we’re also hoping to be able to offer them a warm meal.” Said Mountain View Principal, Heather Gay.
‘Emotionally I’m a wreck:’ Floyd Co. dealing with back-to-back devastating events
FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - It’s been a hard month in Floyd County. After a devastating police shooting killed three officers and a K9, the historic flooding hit their community harder than they expected, and they’re doing the best they can to get back on their feet. Floyd...
WATCH: Governor Andy Beshear visits Eastern Kentucky following deadly flash flooding
EASTERN KENTUCKY (WYMT) - Governor Andy Beshear made stops in Perry, Knott and Letcher Counties on Sunday. During his visit, the Governor met with local officials, volunteers and affected families. On Sunday, Beshear announced the death toll increased to 28 Kentuckians. The Governor also said all funerals will be paid...
Riding along with Floyd County Judge-Executive to assess flood damage
First, a shooting left three police officers and one K9 officer dead in Prestonsburg. Now, historic flooding. Despite these roadblocks, however, county officials said the community will bounce back once again.
Kentucky superintendents share experiences with deadly flooding
KENTUCKY (WEHT) — Kentucky Commissioner of Education Jason E. Glass met with local superintendents on Aug. 1 to ensure the Kentucky Department of Education (KDE) addresses the real-time needs of districts most impacted by severe flooding that has devastated parts of eastern Kentucky. Superintendents on the call expressed gratitude for the outpouring of support as they recapped […]
Curfew issued for Breathitt County, sheriff says
BREATHITT COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Breathitt County Sheriff John Hollan tells WYMT the county will be under a curfew due to looters. He said the curfew begins Sunday night. Until the curfew is lifted, it is from 10:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m. daily. He said emergency personnel and those with...
West Virginia law enforcement to donate cruisers to Eastern Kentucky
BOONE COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—Some West Virginia law enforcement departments will send some much-needed help to their brothers in blue across the border in Eastern Kentucky. The Whitesburg Police Department in Letcher County lost eight police cars in the devastating flooding that ravaged Eastern Kentucky this week, and both the City of Hurricane and the Boone […]
