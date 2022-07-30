Gov. Beshear visits with recovering Floyd Co. deputy

LESLIE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Mountain View Elementary in Leslie County is preparing to house more than 150 members of the National Guard. “Close to 200 National Guard service members will be here within 24 hours. We’re hoping to be able to provide the a place to rest, to shower and we’re also hoping to be able to offer them a warm meal.” Said Mountain View Principal, Heather Gay.

LESLIE COUNTY, KY ・ 1 DAY AGO