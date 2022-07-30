Altcoins Including $SOL, AVAX, and $LINK Could Surge up to 200%, Says Top Crypto Trader

www.cryptoglobe.com
cryptoglobe.com
Bitcoin ($BTC) Price Could Explode Over 400% to $110,000 After Next Halving, Crypto Analyst Says
A popular cryptocurrency analyst has suggested that over the next few years the price of the flagship cryptocurrency Bitcoin ($BTC) could explode by over 400% to trade at $110,000, based on the cryptocurrency’s performance and its next halving event. The pseudonymous cryptocurrency trader known as Kaleo shared his thoughts...
dailyhodl.com
Biggest Whale in Bitcoin Suddenly Dumps Over $1,400,000,000 in Crypto As BTC Cracks $23,000
One of the biggest Bitcoin (BTC) whales in the world is rapidly selling off BTC amid the crypto market upswing. The whale, which was the richest non-exchange address in the world until earlier this week, has sold off a whopping 78,484 BTC since Monday, according to BitInfoCharts. With Bitcoin trading...
dailyhodl.com
Crypto Billionaire Mike Novogratz Doubles Down on Prediction That Bitcoin (BTC) Explodes to $500,000
Galaxy Digital founder and CEO Mike Novogratz is still optimistic that Bitcoin (BTC) will hit a price of half a million dollars. When asked on Bloomberg if BTC can hit $500,000 over the next first years, Novogratz answered, “I do, I do.”. According to Novogratz, there are institutional investors...
How bad is the crypto market crash? Take a look at Coinbase
Among those reeling from the billions of dollars lost in the cryptocurrency crash, no company has taken a greater beating than Coinbase. The nation's largest and first publicly traded crypto exchange, Coinbase has seen its stock price plunge 81% this year, and has recently announced plans to shed one-fifth of its staff.
dailyhodl.com
Analyst Who Called Bitcoin and Crypto Meltdown Says There Will Be ‘No Mercy’ for Traders Turning Euphoric
The strategist who predicted this year’s Bitcoin (BTC) collapse below $30,000 says the crypto market’s latest bounce will likely be short-lived. Pseudonymous crypto strategist Capo tells his 434,400 Twitter followers that the rally Bitcoin experienced by surging above $22,000 is unconvincing at a time when the US dollar index (DXY) is in the midst of a parabolic rally.
dailyhodl.com
Third-Biggest Ethereum Whale Grows Wallet Balance by Nearly $800,000,000 in July on ETH Rallies: On-Chain Data
The third-biggest whale on the Ethereum (ETH) network grew its wallet balance by almost $800 million in the month of July. According to blockchain tracking service Etherscan, the whale known as Naruto went from a balance of just over $1.71 billion on July 4th to over $2.5 billion at time of writing.
dailyhodl.com
Mysterious Bitcoin Wallet Amasses $3,000,000,000 Crypto Fortune in Just Three Days
A new Bitcoin wallet has amassed a massive crypto fortune after collecting more than $3 billion worth of BTC in less than one week. Data from BitInfoCharts reveals that the whale address has gobbled up 132,877 BTC, worth about $3 billion at time of writing, in just three days – between July 19th and July 21st of 2022.
How Much $1000 In Ethereum Classic Will Be Worth If The Crypto Reaches All-Time Highs Before Ethereum Merge
Ethereum Classic ETC/USD was pulling back slightly for the second 24-hour trading period in a row after skyrocketing a whopping 75% higher between Tuesday and Thursday’s sessions. Benzinga pointed out on Thursday that a period of consolidation was likely to take place, at least for the crypto to print a higher low.
dailyhodl.com
Long-Term Bitcoin Holders Accumulate $64,000,000,000 in BTC in Last 12 Months: Analytics Firm IntoTheBlock
New data from crypto analytics firm IntoTheBlock reveals that long-term holders of Bitcoin have accumulated tens of billions of dollars worth of BTC during the last year. In a new report, IntoTheBlock highlights a “somewhat bizarre” rally that occurred in crypto even though macro factors served as headwinds for the digital asset markets.
Cathie Wood Dumps $75M Of Coinbase Stock At Massive Loss After Long Being Bullish
Cathie Wood-led Ark Investment Management on Tuesday liquidated a large chunk of Coinbase Global, Inc. COIN shares amid a sell-off in the cryptocurrency exchange triggered by reports of an SEC probe into the listing of unregistered securities in its platform. Ark’s Unprofitable Trade: Ark sold 1.42 million Coinbase shares, with...
coingeek.com
SEC Chief Gary Gensler: Digital currencies should be regulated like stock market
If there’s one key theme running through most news stories in the digital currency markets this past couple of years, it’s been the ever-creeping inevitability of regulation. Recently, we saw more evidence of this when SEC Chairman Gary Gensler called for digital currency trading and lending platforms to...
Motley Fool
3 Cryptos That Could Beat Bitcoin
Ethereum has smart contracts and more developers than any other cryptocurrency. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
cryptoglobe.com
Banking Giant Santander Reportedly Preparing To Launch Crypto Trading Services in Brazil
Banco Santander S.A., a Brazilian subsidiary of the Spanish banking giant Santander Group, is reportedly planning to roll out crypto trading services in Brazil. According to an article by Decrypt, local news outlet Folha de S.Paulo is reporting that Santander is planning to begin offering crypto trading services for clients in Brazil. The Brazilian subsidiary’s CEO, Mario Leão, reportedly told journalists that the bank plans to share more information on the launch of crypto trading services in the coming months. He hinted at the service possibly being detailed during the publication of the bank’s next quarterly results.
u.today
ETH Surged Past $1,700, Ripple General Counsel Says SEC “Bullying” Crypto, SHIB Worth $3 Million Bought by This ETH Whale: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
Ripple general counsel calls SEC's tactics "bullying" Here are the top four news stories over the past day presented to you by U.Today. Yesterday, Ethereum, the second largest cryptocurrency, surged above the $1,700 level on the Bitstamp exchange, breaking through the resistance. The reason behind the increase might be the U.S. Federal Reserve hiking the interest rate by 75 basis points. Following the hike, the market saw ETH and other cryptocurrencies, including Bitcoin, spike in value. Ethereum is also experiencing strong bullish momentum because of the Merge event, which is expected to take place in September. At the moment of publication, ETH is changing hands at $1,733, up 6.2% over the past 24 hours.
cryptoglobe.com
$ETH: Real Vision CEO Predicts ‘Massive Supply Shock’ for Ethereum After The Merge
Former Goldman Sachs executive Raoul Pal is predicting a supply shock coming for Ethereum as the network completes its long-awaited Merge update. Speaking in a recent video update, Real Vision’s Raoul Pal said that Ethereum’s transition to proof-of-stake will result in a “supply shock” due to the sudden reduction in total supply and elimination of miners. The update, dubbed The Merge, is expected to take place in September and will result in roughly a 90% reduction in Ethereum’s total supply, in addition to various network upgrades.
zycrypto.com
40% of all BTC in circulation are currently in loss, but analyst points out a strong accumulation zone
Bitcoin is experiencing one of the most challenging stages of its journey to being a widely adopted asset class. Still, these challenging times are not new to the asset, having faced worse market conditions and emerged triumphant. Most recently, data has revealed that 40% of all the BTC in circulation...
dailyhodl.com
Top Ethereum Altcoin Project Appears Ready for Major Rally, According to Crypto Analyst Michaël van de Poppe
A widely followed crypto analyst says one blockchain oracle built on Ethereum (ETH) is poised for a bullish flip. Trader Michaël van de Poppe tells his 618,300 Twitter followers that Chainlink (LINK) could explode from current prices nearing $7 to upwards of $10. “Chainlink looks ready for $9.50-10.00, and...
cryptoglobe.com
Coin Bureau Predicts ‘Peak Capitulation’ Ahead for Crypto Markets
The pseudonymous host of popular crypto market commentary show Coin Bureau says that the crypto markets have yet to reach a point of “peak capitulation” in the bear market. Speaking in a recent YouTube update, Coin Bureau’s host “Guy” told viewers that he believed the crypto markets were...
dailyhodl.com
Crypto Hedge Fund Veteran Mark Yusko Predicts Bitcoin ‘Spring’ Kicks Off BTC Move – Here’s His Timeline
Morgan Creek Digital managing partner Mark Yusko is forecasting when he thinks Bitcoin (BTC) will revamp into a new bull market. Speaking in an interview with Stansberry Research, Yusko says that Bitcoin’s recent market structure is indicative of a bottoming process, with BTC printing several higher lows and higher highs.
u.today
XRP Price in the Red as Ripple Unlocks 1 Billion Tokens From Its Escrow Wallet
San Francisco-based blockchain payment company Ripple has released 1 billion XRP tokens from two escrow wallets, according to data provided by Bithomp's XRP Ledger explorer. The XRP is down 1.93% over the past 24 hours, according to data provided by CoinMarketCap. The token is currently trading at $0.38 on major spot exchanges. Back in 2017, the company locked 55% of the total supply of XRP in a series of escrows. It capped the number of new tokens that can be brought into circulating at 1 billion XRPs per month.
