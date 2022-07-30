ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Altcoins Including $SOL, AVAX, and $LINK Could Surge up to 200%, Says Top Crypto Trader

 4 days ago
CBS News

How bad is the crypto market crash? Take a look at Coinbase

Among those reeling from the billions of dollars lost in the cryptocurrency crash, no company has taken a greater beating than Coinbase. The nation's largest and first publicly traded crypto exchange, Coinbase has seen its stock price plunge 81% this year, and has recently announced plans to shed one-fifth of its staff.
Cardano
dailyhodl.com

Analyst Who Called Bitcoin and Crypto Meltdown Says There Will Be ‘No Mercy’ for Traders Turning Euphoric

The strategist who predicted this year’s Bitcoin (BTC) collapse below $30,000 says the crypto market’s latest bounce will likely be short-lived. Pseudonymous crypto strategist Capo tells his 434,400 Twitter followers that the rally Bitcoin experienced by surging above $22,000 is unconvincing at a time when the US dollar index (DXY) is in the midst of a parabolic rally.
Motley Fool

3 Cryptos That Could Beat Bitcoin

Ethereum has smart contracts and more developers than any other cryptocurrency. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
cryptoglobe.com

Banking Giant Santander Reportedly Preparing To Launch Crypto Trading Services in Brazil

Banco Santander S.A., a Brazilian subsidiary of the Spanish banking giant Santander Group, is reportedly planning to roll out crypto trading services in Brazil. According to an article by Decrypt, local news outlet Folha de S.Paulo is reporting that Santander is planning to begin offering crypto trading services for clients in Brazil. The Brazilian subsidiary’s CEO, Mario Leão, reportedly told journalists that the bank plans to share more information on the launch of crypto trading services in the coming months. He hinted at the service possibly being detailed during the publication of the bank’s next quarterly results.
u.today

ETH Surged Past $1,700, Ripple General Counsel Says SEC “Bullying” Crypto, SHIB Worth $3 Million Bought by This ETH Whale: Crypto News Digest by U.Today

Ripple general counsel calls SEC's tactics "bullying" Here are the top four news stories over the past day presented to you by U.Today. Yesterday, Ethereum, the second largest cryptocurrency, surged above the $1,700 level on the Bitstamp exchange, breaking through the resistance. The reason behind the increase might be the U.S. Federal Reserve hiking the interest rate by 75 basis points. Following the hike, the market saw ETH and other cryptocurrencies, including Bitcoin, spike in value. Ethereum is also experiencing strong bullish momentum because of the Merge event, which is expected to take place in September. At the moment of publication, ETH is changing hands at $1,733, up 6.2% over the past 24 hours.
cryptoglobe.com

$ETH: Real Vision CEO Predicts ‘Massive Supply Shock’ for Ethereum After The Merge

Former Goldman Sachs executive Raoul Pal is predicting a supply shock coming for Ethereum as the network completes its long-awaited Merge update. Speaking in a recent video update, Real Vision’s Raoul Pal said that Ethereum’s transition to proof-of-stake will result in a “supply shock” due to the sudden reduction in total supply and elimination of miners. The update, dubbed The Merge, is expected to take place in September and will result in roughly a 90% reduction in Ethereum’s total supply, in addition to various network upgrades.
cryptoglobe.com

Coin Bureau Predicts ‘Peak Capitulation’ Ahead for Crypto Markets

The pseudonymous host of popular crypto market commentary show Coin Bureau says that the crypto markets have yet to reach a point of “peak capitulation” in the bear market. Speaking in a recent YouTube update, Coin Bureau’s host “Guy” told viewers that he believed the crypto markets were...
u.today

XRP Price in the Red as Ripple Unlocks 1 Billion Tokens From Its Escrow Wallet

San Francisco-based blockchain payment company Ripple has released 1 billion XRP tokens from two escrow wallets, according to data provided by Bithomp's XRP Ledger explorer. The XRP is down 1.93% over the past 24 hours, according to data provided by CoinMarketCap. The token is currently trading at $0.38 on major spot exchanges. Back in 2017, the company locked 55% of the total supply of XRP in a series of escrows. It capped the number of new tokens that can be brought into circulating at 1 billion XRPs per month.
