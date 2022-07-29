VIRAL: Watch Aaron Judge Drill Walk-Off Home Run

The Atlanta Braves acquired right-handed starter Jake Odorizzi from the Houston Astros on Tuesday in exchange for left-handed relief pitcher Will Smith. Odorizzi, 32, is 4-3 this season in 12 starts after missing nearly two months due to a leg injury suffered in May. His last outing on Sunday was his best of the year with no runs and only two hits allowed in seven innings against the Seattle Mariners. He also had a season-high eight strikeouts. In 2019, Odorizzi earned All-Star honors during a stint with the Minnesota Twins and finished the year with a 15-7 record and 3.51 ERA.

