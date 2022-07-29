VIRAL: Watch Aaron Judge Drill Walk-Off Home Run

www.yardbarker.com
Training camp Sunday scares: Week one.Chiefs Focus News And More.Kansas City, MO
The Park Lofts in North Kansas City, Missouri used to be the Sears, Roebuck & Company Warehouse that opened in 1913CJ CoombsNorth Kansas City, MO
Who will be the next Patrick Mahomes?Chiefs Focus News And More.Kansas City, MO
The Armour Theatre Building in North Kansas City, Missouri was added to the National Register of Historic Places in 2008CJ CoombsNorth Kansas City, MO
Re-Visiting the Orlando Brown Situation:Chiefs Focus News And More.Kansas City, MO
Juan Soto: Max Scherzer & Trea Turner Trade To Dodgers ‘Was Pretty Tough’
Just two seasons after winning the World Series, the Washington Nationals made the decision to become sellers at the MLB trade deadline last year and sent superstars Trea Turner and Max Scherzer to the Los Angeles Dodgers. The club also traded Yan Gomes, Josh Harrison, Jon Lester, Kyle Schwarber, Daniel...
Report: Padres hit snag in Juan Soto trade talks
Juan Soto may be available, but nobody said it would be easy to acquire him. The San Diego Padres reportedly are the favorites to land Soto in a trade. But one reporter says there is a holdup. According to Dominican Republic MLB reporter Hector Gomez, the Washington Nationals are now...
The Atlanta Braves Are Reportedly Interested In Getting This Player
Feinsand: "More on the Braves’ pursuit of an outfielder: according to a source, Atlanta has Michael A. Taylor on its radar. Taylor is in the first year of a two-year, $9 million deal with the Royals." The 31-year-old is hitting .274 this season with six home runs and 28...
Report: Astros Acquire Smith From Braves for Odorizzi
Following a scoreless seven innings Sunday, Jake Odorizzi was traded to the Atlanta Braves. The Houston Astros acquired left-handed reliever Will Smith for the starting pitcher. Odorizzi posted a 3.75 ERA over 60 innings pitched this season for the Astros. The righty punched out 46 batters to his 17 walks...
TRADE: Braves And Nationals Make A Deal
Nationals: "We've acquired OF Trey Harris from the Atlanta Braves in exchange for INF/OF Ehire Adrianza. Harris was the winner of Atlanta’s 2019 Hank Aaron Award, presented annually to the top offensive player in Atlanta’s Minor League system." The Braves also added that former MLB All-Star Robinson Cano...
Report: Mets balking at price to acquire Willson Contreras from Cubs
The New York Mets haven't given up their pursuit of Willson Contreras, but the price to acquire the Chicago Cubs catcher has been too high for the team, according to Jon Heyman of the New York Post. Contreras, 30, earned his third career All-Star nod this season and is batting...
Report: Nationals to keep star OF Juan Soto for rest of season is asking price not met
It was reported Friday that the Nationals were going to make one final contract extension offer to the two-time All-Star. According to MLB insider Hector Gomez's report, however, if Soto didn't accept the final offer, he would be traded by the deadline. USA Today's Bob Nightengale also added Monday morning...
Braves reportedly interested in trading for Royals’ Michael Taylor
The Braves have a need for an outfielder after Adam Duvall was reported out for the season. Combine that with the struggles of Marcell Ozuna and Eddie Rosario, and the club is clearly desperate for help in that department as they aim to repeat as World Champions. Now, a particular name has emerged as a potential trade target for Atlanta — Royals’ Michael Taylor.
After a trade, Braves designate Robinson Cano for assignment
Cano began his third season with the New York Mets this spring. But after 41 at-bats over 12 games played, he was released in early May. After a short stint with the San Diego Padres, Cano was let go again, only to be re-signed to a minor-league deal with the club.
Astros, Braves swap pitchers Jake Odorizzi, Will Smith in trade
The Atlanta Braves acquired right-handed starter Jake Odorizzi from the Houston Astros on Tuesday in exchange for left-handed relief pitcher Will Smith. Odorizzi, 32, is 4-3 this season in 12 starts after missing nearly two months due to a leg injury suffered in May. His last outing on Sunday was his best of the year with no runs and only two hits allowed in seven innings against the Seattle Mariners. He also had a season-high eight strikeouts. In 2019, Odorizzi earned All-Star honors during a stint with the Minnesota Twins and finished the year with a 15-7 record and 3.51 ERA.
Yankees close to getting back top lefty bullpen arm from Tommy John surgery
The New York Yankees need all the help they can get in the bullpen after losing Michael King last week to a fracture right elbow. In his place, manager Aaron Boone has deployed Ron Marinaccio and Albert Abreu to help smooth over his loss. Even relief pitcher Clarke Schmidt has received increased opportunities, but the Yankees don’t have anyone on the roster who can replicate King’s production and efficiency this season.
Cardinals reportedly trade for Jose Quintana from Pirates
Pittsburgh's return for Quintana has yet to be announced, but the starting pitcher-hungry Cardinals have to be feeling great about adding another arm to their rotation. Quintana is 3-5 in 20 games started this season with a 3.50 ERA and WHIP of 1.27. He was an All-Star for the Chicago White Sox in 2016 and has since played for the Chicago Cubs, Los Angeles Angels, San Francisco Giants, and Pirates.
Yankees send top pitching prospect to Cubs for reliever Scott Effross
Effross fills a much-needed area for the Yankees, who are looking to best position themselves for a 28th World Series title. The Bronx Bombers are ahead of most of the competition in the American League standings, but are just two games in front of the Houston Astros. As NorthJersey.com notes,...
Cardinals pitching two different trade packages to Nationals for Juan Soto
The St. Louis Cardinals have emerged as favorites to land Washington Nationals star Juan Soto ahead of Tuesday’s MLB trade deadline. St. Louis joins two NL West squads in that of the Los Angeles Dodgers and San Diego Padres as finalists for Soto’s services with less than 24 hours to go before the deadline.
Watch: Angels' Phil Gosselin called out on ridiculous strike call
Nothing is going right for the Los Angeles Angels these days, and that even includes calls from the umpires. On Friday night, the Angels lost 7-2 to the Texas Rangers. The team was down 2-1 in the bottom of the seventh with a runner on second and Gosselin at the plate. Gosselin had a full count with two outs, and Martin Perez threw a 92 MPH fastball low in the zone.
Cardinals listed as betting favorites to land Shohei Ohtani if traded
The Los Angeles Angels are listening to trade offers for Shohei Ohtani for what might be the first time ever. While it seems extremely unlikely that they end up trading Ohtani, a surprising team is listed as the favorite to acquire the star in the case of a trade. Sportsbetting.ag...
Twins land All-Star closer Jorge Lopez in trade with Orioles
The Minnesota Twins will make their push for a playoff run with closer Jorge López after acquiring the 2022 All-Star from the Baltimore Orioles for a package of prospects, according to Jon Heyman of the New York Post and Jeff Passan of ESPN. López, 29, has a 1.68 ERA...
Cardinals hesitant to include Dylan Carlson with top prospects for Juan Soto?
Teams are entering the 11th hour trying to acquire Juan Soto from the Washington Nationals ahead of Tuesday’s trade deadline. It’s widely reported that there are three teams ahead of the pack, the St. Louis Cardinals, San Diego Padres and Los Angeles Dodgers. Earlier Monday, MLB insider Hector...
Yankees reportedly targeting former Mets star Noah Syndergaard
Following Luis Castillo’s trade to the Seattle Mariners, the New York Yankees have shifted their starting pitcher trade focus, and one player the team is reportedly interested in is a former All-Star for crosstown rivals the New York Mets. For the last few weeks, the Yankees were viewed as...
Chiefs Pro Bowl OT Orlando Brown Jr. reports to training camp, will play season on franchise tag
Brown Jr. and the Chiefs were unable to reach a contract extension by the mid-July deadline, but it was expected that he would "soon" sign his franchise tender. He will earn $16,662,000 on the franchise tag, which according to ESPN, represents the average of the top five salaries at his position.
