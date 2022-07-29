www.bctv.org
Berks History Center’s Road Ramble Returns to Celebrate George M. Meiser, IX
Berks History Center (BHC) is excited to host its Fall 2022 Road Ramble on Saturday, October 22, 2022, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The Road Ramble is a self-guided driving tour that allows the BHC to return to its past when Mystery Road Rambles were held in the late 1980s and early 1990s.
Reading Youth Rewarded for Dedication to Summer School Program
Alvernia’s Reading Youth Initiative organizes third annual Books for Bikes. With the support of Customers Bank, the Alvernia University Holleran Center for Community and Global Engagement distributed 59 bicycles and helmets to students in the center’s Reading Youth Initiative Summer School program as a reward for their dedication to summer literacy and education programming.
Veterans Coalition of Pennsylvania 7-28-22
On Veterans Affairs Showcase, Berks County VA Outreach Coordinator Steve Mannino talks with Robin Gilmore from the local non-profit Veterans Coalition of Pennsylvania organization to learn about what services the VCOP provides to veterans in our community. From the program: Veterans Affairs Showcase.
Paige Riegner resigns from Berks County Elections Director position
Reading, PA — Berks County Elections Director Paige Riegner submitted her resignation from the position last Friday, effective immediately. Riegner served as the Director of the Office of Election Services since February. The County of Berks does not typically announce separations, but county leaders wanted to inform the community...
Reading Hospital Employees Donate More Than $40,000 to Reading Hospital Foundation
Reading Hospital Foundation announced Friday it has received $42,552.75 from Reading Hospital employees during the annual “It Starts With Us” Employee Giving Campaign. The Campaign is a fundraising effort that encourages Reading Hospital team members to support programs and services that directly impact patients and colleagues. Many of these initiatives were inspired and developed by Hospital staff. The campaign was held from June 20 through July 8 and received donations from 156 generous employees.
Hopewell Furnace Commemorates Park Establishment
Hopewell Furnace invites you to join in commemorating the 84th anniversary of the park’s establishment as a National Historic Site. Programs and demonstrations will be offered throughout the day on Saturday, August 6th starting at 10:00 a.m. and continuing to 4:00 p.m. Programs offered during the event include Revolutionary...
David Sedaris Coming to the Miller Center for the Arts
In Collaboration with ReadingFilmFEST, Studio B hosts “The Art of Film Exhibition ”. will be coming back to the Miller Center on October 13th. With sardonic wit and incisive social critiques, David Sedaris has become one of America’s pre-eminent humor writers. The great skill with which he slices through cultural euphemisms and political correctness proves that Sedaris is a master of satire and one of the most observant writers addressing the human condition today. If you love David Sedaris’s cheerfully misanthropic stories, you might think you know what you’re getting into at his live readings. You’d be wrong. To see him read his own work onstage allows his autobiographical narrative to reveal a uniquely personal narrative that will keep you laughing throughout the evening. Don’t miss this event, tickets will go fast! Tickets go on sale August 5th at 10am.
West Reading Sidewalk Sale Saturday Offers Sales, Celebrities, Music
The West Reading Community Revitalization Foundation (WRCRF) and the independent merchants of West Reading will host a Sidewalk Sale on Saturday, August 6th, 2022. West Reading is a vibrant regional shopping destination and hub known for specialty shops. As you stroll the dozens of participating boutiques, shops, and galleries, you will find sale items both inside and outside.
Twice Is Nice for Tim Buckwalter at Action Track USA
2nd Win of the Night is a Three-Wide Thriller in 600 Sprints. Kutztown, PA — Twice was very nice for Tim Buckwalter on Wednesday, July 27 at Championship Energy Action Track USA on the Kutztown Fairgrounds. The Douglassville, PA wheel-twister doubled his pleasure by winning the 30 lap SpeedSTR...
