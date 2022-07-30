Offensive Tackle Austin Barrett Commits to Indiana

hoosierhuddle.com
Hoosier Favorite No. 32? Picking Favorite Indiana Basketball Players, One Number At a Time
There are no names on the Indiana basketball jerseys, just a number, and those digits mean a lot to all Hoosiers fans. We want to know who your favorites are, resuming with the No. 32 in Indiana basketball history that's meant the most to you. Pick your favorite, and we'll do this every day for the rest of the summer.
AthlonSports.com
Ohio State Football: Ranking the Toughest Games on the Buckeyes' Schedule
Expectations are always high for the Ohio State Buckeyes, and the 2022 college football season is no exception. Ohio State is coming off a "disappointing" 2021 campaign that saw the Buckeyes win 11 games and the Rose Bowl. Despite this success, fans are eager for a return to the College Football Playoff for a shot at a national title.
Michigan football recruiting: 4-star offensive tackle Evan Link commits
A run of misfortune for Michigan football’s offensive line recruiting is finally over. The Wolverines scored a commitment Monday from four-star offensive tackle Evan Link from Gonzaga High School in Washington, D.C. Link, who is part of the 2023 cycle, was in attendance for the BBQ at the Big House recruiting event over the weekend.
2025 Purdue basketball offer Trent Sisley recaps his first visit to West Lafayette
Purdue was the first school to offer Lincoln City (Ind.) Heritage Hills 2025 forward Trent Sisley last September and the Boilermakers have treated him as a priority ever since. The 6-foot-7 and 185-pound soon-to-be sophomore made his first visit to Purdue on Monday and he enjoyed his time in West...
Jim Harbaugh, Michigan won't 'flinch' at Ohio State during 2022 season
Jim Harbaugh is confident in his Michigan football team entering the 2022 season, which marks the first time most of his players will play at Ohio Stadium against Ohio State in the regular-season finale. The Wolverines haven't traveled to Columbus since the 2018 campaign as the 2020 game was canceled because of COVID-19 issues. The Buckeyes beat Michigan, 62-39, in a matchup of top 10 teams the last time these two met at the Horseshoe.
Cade McNamara felt 'gap was pretty big' vs. Ohio State, confident Michigan can win again
Prior to last week, the last time Cade McNamara was on the field turf at Lucas Oil Stadium, confetti fell and he was celebrating a Big Ten championship. He returned for Big Ten media days on Tuesday as one of the more accomplished quarterbacks in recent Michigan history. While McNamara...
Jeff Brohm Recaps First Day of 2022 Purdue Football Fall Training Camp
Purdue football coach Jeff Brohm addressed the media following the team's first day of fall training camp. The Boilermakers open their season on Sept. 1 against Penn State at Ross-Ade Stadium.
Ohio State football recruiting: QB commit Brock Glenn draws comparison to Michigan's J.J. McCarthy
Brock Glenn, a quarterback prospect in the class of 2023, has seen his stock sky rocket in recent weeks. The recent Ohio State commit received a four-star rating near the start of July and has only climbed the rankings since. Following his July 30 commitment to the Buckeyes, 247Sports analyst Andrew Ivins gave a spur-of-the-moment comparison that will interest fans purely based on principle.
Four-star recruit Ty Lockwood decommits from Ohio State, picks Alabama
Four-star tight end Ty Lockwood, Ohio State’s first commit of the 2023 class, announced Tuesday that he is decommitting from
Northrop grad Jackson agrees to NIL deal with Auburn Sports Group
The Northrop High School grad will begin his college hoops career this fall at the University of Illinois Chicago.
Elite 2025 prospect Jalen Haralson and his family enjoy their first unofficial visit to Indiana
Jalen Haralson, one of the top basketball players in the country in the class of 2025, made his very first unofficial visit today, going to Bloomington to spend time with Indiana coach Mike Woodson and his staff. Haralson talks with Peegs.com about how the visit went.
Tamar Bates' 'new purpose' is pushing him to be better – for IU basketball, and for his daughter
On March 18, less than six hours after Indiana lost to No. 5-seed St. Mary's in the NCAA Tournament Round of 64, then-freshman guard Tamar Bates was already on a flight home to Kansas City. His daughter, Leilani, was expected to be born any day. Though the Hoosiers first NCAA...
Kentucky, Gonzaga announce basketball home-and-home series starting in 2022
Kentucky will visit Gonzaga in Spokane on Nov. 20 in what should be one of the top non-conference games of the 2022-23 season.
BREAKING: Michigan scores commitment from four-star top OL target
Michigan picked up a verbal commitment from one of their top offensive tackle targets on Monday when Washington (DC) Gonzaga 2023 four-star Evan Link pledged to the Wolverines via his Twitter account. The Wolverines beat Penn State and Stanford for Link, who we've had listed as a top offensive line target for a few months at this point.
Notre Dame Recruiting Mailbag - August 1
Irish Breakdown recruiting director Ryan Roberts answers subscriber questions about Notre Dame football recruiting
Hoosier Newsstand, August 2
We begin our newsstand with coverage of Indiana football and men's basketball. - Quarterback, running back battles most interesting to start camp: Herald Times. - IU football aims for special season: IU Athletics. - 2022 Countdown to IUFB Kickoff: 32 Days (Anthony Thompson): Hoosier Huddle. In this section, we compile...
Big Ten Daily: Indiana Linebacker Aaron Casey Chosen to Wear No. 44 to Honor George Taliaferro
Aug. 2: Indiana redshirt senior linebacker Aaron Casey was selected to honor George Taliaferro's legacy by wearing No. 44 for the Hoosiers during the 2022 season. Also, Ohio State Basketball will play in the 2022 Maui Invitational and Michigan football earned a four-star commitment after BBQ at the Big House event.
