City of Reading Committee of the Whole; ARPA Review Meeting 7-28-22

bctv.org
Paige Riegner resigns from Berks County Elections Director position
Reading, PA — Berks County Elections Director Paige Riegner submitted her resignation from the position last Friday, effective immediately. Riegner served as the Director of the Office of Election Services since February. The County of Berks does not typically announce separations, but county leaders wanted to inform the community...
bctv.org
Berks History Center’s Road Ramble Returns to Celebrate George M. Meiser, IX
Berks History Center (BHC) is excited to host its Fall 2022 Road Ramble on Saturday, October 22, 2022, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The Road Ramble is a self-guided driving tour that allows the BHC to return to its past when Mystery Road Rambles were held in the late 1980s and early 1990s.
bctv.org
Hopewell Furnace Commemorates Park Establishment
Hopewell Furnace invites you to join in commemorating the 84th anniversary of the park’s establishment as a National Historic Site. Programs and demonstrations will be offered throughout the day on Saturday, August 6th starting at 10:00 a.m. and continuing to 4:00 p.m. Programs offered during the event include Revolutionary...
bctv.org
BCTV Spreading Awareness for National Immunization Month
With recent advancements in immunization technology and anxiety around the COVID-19 pandemic, there has been increased confusion and misinformation surrounding vaccine efficacy. Medical science has proven the effectiveness of vaccines in preventing serious illness and death. Vaccines have helped to eradicate smallpox, and more than 21 million lives have been...
WGAL
Harrisburg Mayor Wanda Williams temporarily transfers power to police Commissioner Thomas Carter
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Harrisburg mayor Wanda Williams has temporarily transferred power to police Commissioner Thomas Carter. The transfer happened around 11:45 p.m. Sunday and will end at midnight Aug. 16. A spokesperson said Williams underwent an outpatient procedure and is recovering at home. "I want to reassure the residents of...
bctv.org
Veterans Coalition of Pennsylvania 7-28-22
On Veterans Affairs Showcase, Berks County VA Outreach Coordinator Steve Mannino talks with Robin Gilmore from the local non-profit Veterans Coalition of Pennsylvania organization to learn about what services the VCOP provides to veterans in our community. From the program: Veterans Affairs Showcase.
bctv.org
KUR to air Good Government Show Monday Mornings
Kutztown University Radio (KUR) will debut the “Good Government Show” at 6 a.m., Monday, Aug. 1. The show will air every Monday at 6 a.m., giving morning drive-time listeners the opportunity to hear a well-produced, non-partisan podcast program focusing on government and services. The “Good Government Show” discusses government services ranging from libraries and housing, right down to rides to the supermarket.
$2,000 payment to Pennsylvanians gets a fresh push
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — A push to give Pennsylvanians $2,000 direct payments continues in Harrisburg after Gov. Wolf and others reintroduced the PA Opportunity Program. The program was first proposed by Wolf back in Feb. but he said Republican leaders in the General Assembly wouldn’t get on board with funding it in this year’s budget. […]
bctv.org
Reading Youth Rewarded for Dedication to Summer School Program
Alvernia’s Reading Youth Initiative organizes third annual Books for Bikes. With the support of Customers Bank, the Alvernia University Holleran Center for Community and Global Engagement distributed 59 bicycles and helmets to students in the center’s Reading Youth Initiative Summer School program as a reward for their dedication to summer literacy and education programming.
bctv.org
Berks County: Upcoming Work on State Roads
Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1000 traffic cameras. County: Berks. Municipality: Greenwich Township. Road name: Interstate 78. Between:...
bctv.org
Reading Hospital Employees Donate More Than $40,000 to Reading Hospital Foundation
Reading Hospital Foundation announced Friday it has received $42,552.75 from Reading Hospital employees during the annual “It Starts With Us” Employee Giving Campaign. The Campaign is a fundraising effort that encourages Reading Hospital team members to support programs and services that directly impact patients and colleagues. Many of these initiatives were inspired and developed by Hospital staff. The campaign was held from June 20 through July 8 and received donations from 156 generous employees.
bctv.org
West Reading Sidewalk Sale Saturday Offers Sales, Celebrities, Music
The West Reading Community Revitalization Foundation (WRCRF) and the independent merchants of West Reading will host a Sidewalk Sale on Saturday, August 6th, 2022. West Reading is a vibrant regional shopping destination and hub known for specialty shops. As you stroll the dozens of participating boutiques, shops, and galleries, you will find sale items both inside and outside.
Pa. teacher suspended after Jan. 6 fired for not working
A Pennsylvania teacher who was suspended last year during an investigation into his attendance at, and social media posts about, the “Stop the Steal” rally on Jan. 6 in Washington is being fired for refusing to return to work.
Fraudulent cards used to purchase gas in Dauphin County
Police are investigating a series of access device frauds in which at least one suspect used fraudulent debit/credit cards to purchase more than $1,000 of diesel fuel.
Adams County building collapse victim identified, OSHA investigating
ADAMS COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — The victim of last week’s fatal Adams County building collapse has been identified. The Adams County Coroner’s Office says Jose Rojas-Flores, 53, of Harrisburg died of traumatic asphyxiation when the building collapsed. The manner of death was ruled accidental by the coroner’s office. According to Pennsylvania State Police Trooper Megan […]
Infamous-Ryders Biker Gang Leader, Lancaster County Man Sentenced for Drug Trafficking
HARRISBURG, PA — The United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania has announced that Jose Antonio Ramos a/k/a “One,” age 40, of Lancaster, Pennsylvania, was sentenced on July 14, 2022, by U.S. District Court Judge Christopher C. Conner to 87 months imprisonment for drug trafficking.
Did missing Harrisburg man end up in the Susquehanna River?
Harrisburg resident Donald Harris has not been seen or heard from in weeks, and his family now fears his body could be in the Susquehanna River. Harris, 58, was last seen July 16 at the Family Dollar store he frequented on North 3rd Street in uptown Harrisburg. His family told PennLive he has never went missing before. They said there is no one he’d be visiting in the city, or anywhere else.
bctv.org
Twice Is Nice for Tim Buckwalter at Action Track USA
2nd Win of the Night is a Three-Wide Thriller in 600 Sprints. Kutztown, PA — Twice was very nice for Tim Buckwalter on Wednesday, July 27 at Championship Energy Action Track USA on the Kutztown Fairgrounds. The Douglassville, PA wheel-twister doubled his pleasure by winning the 30 lap SpeedSTR...
Section of Pa. Turnpike to be closed again Sunday morning
A section of the Pennsylvania Turnpike will once again be closed early Sunday morning near the Lehigh Valley. The Northeastern Extension (I-476) northbound will be closed from 12:01 a.m. to 5 a.m. on Sunday, July 31, between the Quakertown interchange at exit 44 in Bucks County, and the Lehigh Valley interchange at exit 56.
abc27.com
Changes potentially coming for Pennsylvania Turnpike toll prices
(WHTM) – The Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission is set to vote on raising toll prices on the Pennsylvania Turnpike. According to an agenda for the commission’s August 2 meeting, the commission will vote to approve the proposed 2023 annual toll increase of 5% across the entire Turnpike system. The...
