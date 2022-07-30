Wildfire prompts evacuations near Elmo, Lake Mary Ronan

ELMO – As of Tuesday morning, Aug. 2, mandatory evacuations remained in place for residents of the Lake Mary Ronan corridor, including Lake Mary Ronan Road, Black Lake Road, and the surrounding areas north of Elmo on the west side of Flathead Lake as firefighting crews continue to battle a 16,200-acre wildfire that ignited July 29. According to C.T. Camel, information officer with the CSKT Division of Fire, the blaze — which is believed to be human-caused and still under investigation — started along Montana 28 around mile marker 39 in a patch of grass and quickly made its way...

