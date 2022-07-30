ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elmo, MT

Wildfire prompts evacuations near Elmo, Lake Mary Ronan

By Lake County Leader
Lake County Leader
Lake County Leader
 4 days ago
leaderadvertiser.com

Elmo Fire threatens homes; grows to 16k acres

ELMO – As of Tuesday morning, Aug. 2, mandatory evacuations remained in place for residents of the Lake Mary Ronan corridor, including Lake Mary Ronan Road, Black Lake Road, and the surrounding areas north of Elmo on the west side of Flathead Lake as firefighting crews continue to battle a 16,200-acre wildfire that ignited July 29. According to C.T. Camel, information officer with the CSKT Division of Fire, the blaze — which is believed to be human-caused and still under investigation — started along Montana 28 around mile marker 39 in a patch of grass and quickly made its way...
UPDATE: Evacuations lifted on Elmo 2 fire, 7k acres burned

Fast action Friday night kept a wildfire from reaching the west shore of Flathead Lake, but conditions remain tense through the hot weekend. About 7,000 acres of grassland and forest burned by Saturday afternoon in the Elmo 2 fire, which started about 6:30 p.m. Friday. It appeared to have combined with a much smaller Eagle Mountain fire as they burned through forest between Lake Mary Ronan and the Hog Heaven Range of hills northwest of Big Arm Bay.
ELMO, MT
Elmo Fire evacuations lifted, Highway 28 reopens

The Elmo Fire near the western shores of Flathead Lake quickly grew to over 12,000 acres over the weekend and is 0 percent contained, as of Monday morning. The blaze spurred the evacuation of over three dozen homes and could threaten more. Pre-evacuation warnings remain in place for residents south of Lake Mary Ronan Road west of Highway 93. Evacuation orders were lifted for Chief Cliff Estates, according to the incident management team.
ELMO, MT
