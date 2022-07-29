Ohio State lands first football commitment for the 2025 class

The Ohio State football program is still putting the finishing touches on the 2023 class and weaving together the fabric of the 2024 class, but it looped the first stitch of the 2025 class on Friday.

Atlanta area product and defensive back Jontae Gilbert announced his commitment to Ohio State on his Twitter account to get things off and running on the recruiting cycle. It’s too early for Gilbert to have any sort of rankings, but the Buckeyes got in early on the 6-foot, 1-inch, 175-pounder and must like what they see.

Gilbert has offers from Arkansas, Buffalo, Florida A&M, and Georgia Tech, and you almost bank on his notoriety and class ranking to be on the rise after the news of OSU being high on him. You can also bet that other programs will try and elbow up to Gilbert as time progresses, so Ohio State will need to make sure that they stay connected with so much time to still go before he can officially sign on the dotted line.

Hopefully, the positive news on the recruiting front can be a ray of sunshine for some OSU fans upset at some high-profile recruiting losses as of late.

Contact/Follow us @BuckeyesWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Ohio State news, notes, and opinion. Follow Phil Harrison on Twitter.

Let us know your thoughts, and comment on this story below. Join the conversation today.