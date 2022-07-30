Disney and Universal Sign Open Letter in Support of LGBTQ+ Marriage

www.disneydining.com
J.R. Parsons
3d ago
oh Disney, you too have become political. I treasure the 60s when my parents took our family to California Diney. Then good memories from taking our own kids in the 90s and eventually our grandkids visited the magical place. Not magical any longer and not a place to immerse yourself into the happiest place. I still have the fun memories and the mickey and minnie wine glasses!
ranting 95
1d ago
Sad enough these companies use tax dollars/subsidies to be profitable. If they want to be political, all public money should stop. A corp. shouldn't be a stronger political power than a citizen.
Luvnit
3d ago
Shut your mouths Please!!!!!! Sick of it all. Can’t you write about anything other than Gay Agendas!!???
