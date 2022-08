Rhode Island’s hip hop community is vast with talented artists making their presence felt in numerous ways. It’s safe to say that the past few years has brought about a local resurgence in the artform as new rappers and DJ’s are taking the stage at venues all over the state. With this resurgence, the staples are always present and one of those staples is Pawtucket’s Chachi Carvalho. He’s been spitting rhymes over hot beats for over two decades and he’s still one of the top artists around these parts. His latest album “Legacy” that came out on June 20 proves that after all these years he can still put out fresh material while maintaining his musical identity.

