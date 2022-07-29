times-herald.com
Newnan Times-Herald
Priscilla Vinson Luna
Priscilla Vinson Luna went to be with the Lord on Thursday, July 28, 2022, surrounded by the love of her family. She was born December 27, 1940, in Washington, GA to Mary Jean and Doyle Vinson. She is survived by her sister Billie Jean Sasser. She will be deeply missed...
Newnan Times-Herald
Margaret Pringle Brown
Margaret Pringle Brown, age 63, of Panama City Beach, Florida, formerly from Newnan, Georgia passed away on Thursday, September 23, 2021, at Ascension Sacred Heart Bay in Panama City Beach, Florida due to complications from End Stage Renal Disease. Margaret was born on March 23, 1958, in Newnan, Georgia to...
Newnan Times-Herald
‘Small Town Throwdown’ Concert at Ashley Park to benefit Coweta Community Foundation
Following on the heels of last year’s successful Alan Jackson concert, another live event to benefit the Coweta Community Foundation is being staged in Newnan. Produced by Palmetto Entertainment and with Pepsi as Presenting Sponsor, the Small Town Throwdown concert driven by Southtowne Motors at Ashley Park will be hosted by Shaquille O’Neal and will feature Brantley Gilbert, LOCASH, Gyth Rigdon and Dee Jay Silver.
Newnan Times-Herald
June Mansour Thomas
June Mansour Thomas passed away on July 29, 2022, at her home in Newnan, Georgia. She was born in Newnan on June 18, 1934, to the late Michael Vincent and Mayme Bohorfoush Mansour. From the time she was a young girl, June worked in her family's business, Ellis Mansour Department Store in downtown Newnan. She was a member of the first graduating class the "new" Newnan High School in 1952. After attending two years of college at Agnes Scott, June's father passed away unexpectedly, and she left school to work in the store.
Newnan Times-Herald
The Newnan Presidential Candidate
Having lived in Newnan now for just 12 ½ years, there’s much about its history I’m still learning and amazed to learn. Maybe everybody in town already knew it, but this little tidbit came my way just a month ago: Among the famous people born in Newnan was a presidential candidate in the November 1932 election.
Newnan Times-Herald
Sunrise on the Square Road Race returns
The annual Sunrise on the Square Road Race returns Saturday Sept. 3 at 8 a.m. The Sunrise on the Square Labor Day Road Race is a local favorite, and has been held annually in Downtown Newnan on the Saturday before Labor Day for 45 years. The race begins in Downtown...
Newnan Times-Herald
Former UWG professor charged in fatal shooting
The Carrollton Police Department is investigating a murder that occurred on Adamson Square shortly after midnight Saturday. Richard Sigman, 47, of Carrollton, has been arrested and charged with allegedly committing murder, three counts of aggravated assault and possession of a firearm in the commission of a crime for his alleged involvement in the death of University of West Georgia student Anna Jones, 18, of Carrollton, according to a CPD press release.
Newnan Times-Herald
Pet of the Week: T-Bone
T-Bone is a precious Black and Tan Coonhound mix puppy who is about five months old. T-bone has long legs and big paws, and he is a little mischievous. He likes to chase balls and play with toys, but he also likes to be involved in whatever his humans are doing. Expect him to tug on the edge of your trash bag or swipe your towel while you’re cleaning house, and never leave your PB&J unattended!
Newnan Times-Herald
Softball is back!
High School softball is back. The Georgia High School Association schedule allowed practice to start on Monday, Aug. 1 and official games begin on Thursday, Aug. 4. Newnan and Northgate both have home scrimmage games on Wednesday. Newnan will host Whitewater while Northgate welcomes in LaGrange. This weekend, Northgate and...
Newnan Times-Herald
Man charged with arson after Westgate house fire
A Newnan man is under arrest after allegedly starting a fire that destroyed a Westgate home. The incident occurred Monday evening at 4 Westgate Park Drive when Newnan firefighters responded to the scene to find the home fully involved with fire, according to Chief Stephen Brown with the Newnan Fire Department.
Newnan Times-Herald
ARPA project: Clearing and hauling of downed vegetative debris
On Aug. 1, the City of Newnan will release an application for a service program to clear and haul off downed vegetative debris, along with dead or damaged trees as a result of the March 2021 tornado event. The application will be available on their website, www.cityofnewnan.org , or at...
Newnan Times-Herald
Yamaha names winners in Small Group Competition
Winners from Yamaha’s biannual Small Group Competition were recently named, with each team member receiving $250. Along with their monetary reward, employees who participated also saw their work make a huge difference for their coworkers, customers and the community. Twice each year, Yamaha Motor Manufacturing Corporation in Newnan gathers...
Newnan Times-Herald
Teen, 15, arrested in skate park shooting
A 15-year-old boy has been taken into custody by Newnan Police after a shooting at CJ Smith Skate Park Saturday. No injuries were reported in the incident. Officers were dispatched to the park around 9 p.m. after a report of shots fired. When they arrived, they found shell casings on the ground.
Newnan Times-Herald
Grantville residents question expenditures, oppose tax increase
A crowd of five gathered for the public hearing for the city of Grantville’s proposed budget and millage rate in Grantville on Tuesday. The city’s proposed fiscal year 2023, $3.1 million budget reflects inflation with a total increase of 9 percent from the current budget. Much of the increase — including insurance, retirement, gasoline and diesel, and food — is beyond the city’s control, said Grantville City Manager Al Grieshaber.
Newnan Times-Herald
School system returns to pre-pandemic meal prices
Coweta County schools will begin the new school year with regular school breakfasts and lunches for students – and a return to pre-pandemic meal prices. Breakfast for elementary, middle and high school students will be $1, while elementary lunches will be $2.80 and middle/high lunches will be $3.05. Parents...
Newnan Times-Herald
Troup officer arrested for selling drugs to inmates
A Troup County Sheriff’s Office detention officer has been arrested for allegedly supplying drugs to inmates at the Troup County Jail, authorities say. An investigation revealed that Steven Michael Crowder, 23, sold narcotics to multiple inmates on “several occasions,” according to a statement issued by the TCSO Tuesday.
Newnan Times-Herald
Football scrimmages this weekend
While the high school regular football season is still two weeks away, teams began full practices this week under the watchful eye of coaches and trainers. Three teams will get a jump this weekend with scrimmage games on the calendar. Newnan hosts Griffin on Friday night at Drake Stadium while Trinity Christian will host Jonesboro.
