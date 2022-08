Click here to read the full article. Tom Ford has launched the third iteration of his Ocean Plastic Timepieces series with the N.004, which is made of ocean plastic. “I love that by producing these timepieces we are helping clean up the ocean by removing plastic from the waters as well as permanently preventing more waste from ever going back into it,” Ford said via email. “For every 1,000 Ocean Plastic Timepieces we produce, we permanently remove and prevent the equivalent of 35,000 bottles of plastic waste, which is equivalent to 490 pounds of plastic trash from entering the ocean.”More from...

